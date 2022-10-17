47 Times People Wrote A Hilariously Honest Book Dedication And It Ended Up In This Viral Thread
If you’re a book person, the chances are you've stumbled across a scribbled dedication in the very front of the book after the title page. Usually rather personal, these dedications can praise a person but also tell them something nice, memorable or even funny. It’s totally up to a giver to decide the message of the dedication.
Some people have surely taken this small and symbolic thing to a whole new level and turned it into an endeavor in its own right. The results vary from genuinely hilarious to slightly weird, but it turns out that a good book dedication is a form of art in itself.
Writer and book blogger Ezioma Nwanyimma who goes by the Twitter handle @EziomaKalu has clearly taken good notice of that and wrapped up the most interesting book dedications in this viral thread. Scroll down to see what she dug up!
“I got a shout out from the book!” “ cool you know the author in person right?” “No.”
Yeah, suck it! I've had some of those teachers in the past...specifically that one teacher in Upper six.
Momofuku Ando is a hero to so many people. I myself have been saved by him on occasion.
Yesss please. I'd also include like an asterixis meaning "no mom" lol
They won it fair and square. Those who were angry should have tweeted. Lol
If only that guy reads this book and realizes it's him.
If you really like dedications, Check out skulduggery pleasant by Derek Landy, who made number 11 on this list.
