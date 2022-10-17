If you’re a book person, the chances are you've stumbled across a scribbled dedication in the very front of the book after the title page. Usually rather personal, these dedications can praise a person but also tell them something nice, memorable or even funny. It’s totally up to a giver to decide the message of the dedication.

Some people have surely taken this small and symbolic thing to a whole new level and turned it into an endeavor in its own right. The results vary from genuinely hilarious to slightly weird, but it turns out that a good book dedication is a form of art in itself.

Writer and book blogger Ezioma Nwanyimma who goes by the Twitter handle @EziomaKalu has clearly taken good notice of that and wrapped up the most interesting book dedications in this viral thread. Scroll down to see what she dug up!

Jen__Again Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Lol at least they're honest. Belzie is still proud.

whisker_lover Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Toast helped in ways they can't imagine.

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

nobodyever
“I got a shout out from the book!” “ cool you know the author in person right?” “No.”

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Microsoft Word is so judgemental.

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

James016
I love this one.

shiverslightly Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Yeah, suck it! I've had some of those teachers in the past...specifically that one teacher in Upper six.

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

Slim Bluesbender
This ********** *********** *********!

tobiathanMP Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Momofuku Ando is a hero to so many people. I myself have been saved by him on occasion.

Rachel Thomas Report

DennyS (denzoren)
In the end you gotta support yourself.

Kiki_7386 Report

oliviacruthirds Report

rspanther
Now I'm curious, what the book was about?

SuhasBondre Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Yesss please. I'd also include like an asterixis meaning "no mom" lol

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

DennyS (denzoren)
She is the best-est of persons.

FandomHist Report

The Idaho Potato
What was Ctrl+F'ed?

Lyaan09107721 Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Lol that's hilarious.

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

Jean-Daniel Mohier
House of Leaves!

onthemainline Report

AndsSouvenir Report

Nightmare
YEET!

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

Laura Mende (Human)
Brian May wrote a book??? /S

YylenW Report

Locke Lamora
What book is this from? I swear I’ve seen it before.

oliviacruthirds Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Suck it to everyone that turned him down!

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Always remember the pizza, it brings us strength.

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

Eastendbird
So that's every single teacher ever?

kilimandcaro Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Go Lilah!

JaneehDG Report

DennyS (denzoren)
I like this tone, dark but fun.

oliviacruthirds Report

DennyS (denzoren)
They won it fair and square. Those who were angry should have tweeted. Lol

oliviacruthirds Report

DennyS (denzoren)
If only that guy reads this book and realizes it's him.

moxnixart Report

Air Conditioner
EVERYBODY WAS KUNG FU FIGHTING

B_H_Heidkamp Report

Engefu1 Report

rspanther
That's very considerate.

Geno Report

Kennedy_Reading Report

ThorekJanelle Report

_garr Report

Bella10
I feel seen

Jaxter09 Report

EziomaKalu Report

GarbaggioGoblin Report

Ezioma_Nwanyimma Report

bartleby_era Report

rspanther
Straight or on the rocks?

VictorIsThe1 Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Very nice. No one is disappointed.

theveryreverend Report

DennyS (denzoren)
Clarification needed indeed.

ThreadByDawn Report

AJay
Me!

olantrin Report

Mwaimike Report

Rabidreader1970 Report

