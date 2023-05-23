Human depictions of animals go back all the way to prehistory, with cave drawings of the different creatures humans encountered. Then the ancient Egyptians started to include them in their art and since then, cats, dogs, and everything else have been a staple of human creative content. 

The “Animal Memeposting” Facebook page gathers and shares examples of memes that pet owners might find both funny and painfully relatable. So scroll through the many examples of fuzzy antics, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own pet and animal experiences. 

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Masked Kitty Family

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
1 hour ago

This is a hold up! Everyone get down on the ground and then get the kitty toys out! I mean it!

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

There is some deep-seated human desire to depict animals just doing stuff. Some of the most common subjects of ancient cave paintings are large, wild animals, like bison horses, and deer. There is art of human subjects as well, but it’s fascinating to see that our ancestors, who really did not have as much free time to do whatever they wanted, felt the compulsion to depict the animals they saw around them. 

We can’t really know exactly why early humans felt the need to create these drawings. Some anthropologists believe that these were ritual drawings, meant to attract more prey, as early humans were hunter-gatherers. Some have speculated that this art would also help educate other young hunters about what animals and dangers might exist, but why this couldn’t be communicated verbally seems unclear. It is entirely possible that this is just a case of art for the sake of art. 
Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

KDS
KDS
1 hour ago

Is the white cat part spider?

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

𝓠𝓾𝓪𝓬𝓴
𝓠𝓾𝓪𝓬𝓴
1 hour ago

Because he does- how many times does he have to explain this to you lauren?

A more ambitious explanation comes from a team of archeologists from the University of Durham. They believe that the combinations of symbols in cave art could represent the tracking and conveying of information. Lines and dots for a “Y” symbol, are thought to represent giving birth, while the animals depicted display the mating cycle in a lunar calendar. This would indicate that these early animal memes were also a primitive form of writing
Me After Watching "Guardians Of The Galaxy" Movies

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

Why is Rocket naked? Get him some clothes ffs

I Wish I Was

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
1 hour ago

Why oh why is this so freaking cute

Of course, we can’t discuss animal memes without talking about the ancient Egyptians. Besides the practical role of cats, killing grain-eating rats and snakes that would wander into houses, cats had a religious role in Egyptian society and were so revered that special cat cemeteries existed, where pets would be buried, sometimes even mummified. There are numerous examples of cats on walls or even decorations shaped like a cat. 
Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
1 hour ago

I don't think I needed this image in my head this early

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

While these aren’t memes in the modern sense of the word, depictions of cats did create a sort of shared frame of reference. Even non-cat owners in ancient Egypt would have likely been familiar with the mannerisms of cats. Craftspeople would create not just deified statutes, but statuettes of cats just hanging out, feeding kittens and just being, as we might say, weird little guys. 
Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
1 hour ago

What was the rhyme from the other post again? If it's brown lay down?

The Victorians, who are basically our contemporaries compared to the Egyptians, had a love of animal paintings as well. Livestock and dogs were greatly popular, but also art of prey animals, like deer and rabbits, somewhat reminiscent of the aforementioned cave drawings. Some pieces went further than just representing the animal but actually sought to include it as a live actor in the piece. “His Master's Voice” is a good example of this, where a dog looks, perplexed at a gramophone.
When You Think The Argument Is Over... But Not For Her

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

This is not a far cry from modern trends, where people will Facetime or Zoom-call their pets and film their bemused reactions. We love to see animals react to things and it seems that this subject has been popular long before our time. There is also a precedent for using animals and relatable stand-ins for humans, which we can see in various pieces of literature, such as George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” If you would like to see more cute and funny animal memes, check out our other articles here and here
Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

David Wambold
David Wambold
1 hour ago

Well why isn't there a price on him. Management!!!

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

troufaki13
troufaki13
1 hour ago

I would definitely walk through it! 😁

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

Sheawaits the rise of the sun each day so she can celebrate her god.

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
1 hour ago

That is amazing. It is the best thing I've seen today

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
1 hour ago

My reaction when someone tells me they are pregnant

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

troufaki13
troufaki13
1 hour ago

I would still try to pet them

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
9 minutes ago

I'm so gonna try this with my cat (I definitely won't lose a finger in the attempt).

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Why Are You Looking At Me Like That?

Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

He looks like he sees you everday and is so done with your bs

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Confirmed

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
23 minutes ago

I am neither the modern meaning of gay, nor the old meaning of gay, so ha ha you're wrong.

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting

Funny-Animal-Meme-Posting