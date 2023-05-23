There is some deep-seated human desire to depict animals just doing stuff. Some of the most common subjects of ancient cave paintings are large, wild animals, like bison horses, and deer. There is art of human subjects as well, but it’s fascinating to see that our ancestors, who really did not have as much free time to do whatever they wanted, felt the compulsion to depict the animals they saw around them.

We can’t really know exactly why early humans felt the need to create these drawings. Some anthropologists believe that these were ritual drawings, meant to attract more prey, as early humans were hunter-gatherers. Some have speculated that this art would also help educate other young hunters about what animals and dangers might exist, but why this couldn’t be communicated verbally seems unclear. It is entirely possible that this is just a case of art for the sake of art.