Once upon a time, I was just an ordinary office worker, my days consumed by endless reports and meetings. But one day, I decided, “Enough! I want more creativity, more passion, and I want to do what truly makes me feel alive!” And so began my journey—leaving the comfort of a steady salary behind to embrace the thrilling (and sometimes daunting) world of creativity. How did I trade in stability for cross-stitching, and why was it the best decision I ever made?

☺ 1. The path to freedom (and a little about money).

Saying that leaving my job was easy would be like calling embroidery “just a few stitches.” In reality, it was an adrenaline-fueled leap! I was at a crossroads: keep the security of my steady salary or take a risk for the passion that fueled me. And you know what? I chose the latter!

Now, as I glance at my bills, it sometimes feels like I’m stitching not just crosses, but also my fears. But when I see my patterns come to life, all those doubts simply fade away!

☺ 2. First steps into the world of creativity.

Once I made that decision, I knew I had a lot to learn. I spent countless hours experimenting and figuring out how to create my own patterns. Yes, sometimes I look back at my early works with a hint of embarrassment, but I see them as part of my growth journey.

And you know what? One of the most pivotal moments was receiving the support of my loved ones! Of course, even without their encouragement, I wouldn’t have been stopped. But with their support? Well, that made the journey all the more joyful, and I’m doubly grateful.

☺ 3. Happiness in every stitch.

Now I work for myself, and I can say that I'm happy — even if sometimes my bank account looks as empty as my fridge on a Monday morning. ☺ Every day I wake up with the thought that I can create and share my art with the world.

And while I sometimes miss the old stability, I understand that true wealth lies not in money but in how you spend your days. I would never trade my embroidery projects for boring office reports!

☺ Conclusion

So, if you’ve ever considered leaving your job to pursue your creativity, don’t be afraid to take the leap! Yes, it can be challenging, and there will be tough moments along the way. But trust me—the joy and fulfillment that come from doing what you love are worth every bit of effort.

Who would have thought that cross-stitching could bring so much happiness? Now I know for certain: each stitch is a step toward true freedom!

Here are some of my projects.

Thank you for your attention!

