Woman Sees Her Friend’s Husband With Another, Pregnant Woman, Outs Him For Cheating

Cheating seems like a universally recognizable concept. Many know what it is and where it stands on the moral alignment scale. What many don’t necessarily consider is that cheating isn’t just being unfaithful.

It’s about being betrayed. It’s about being left alone. It’s about disappointment. It’s about a significant change in a person’s life—one that sometimes can’t change.

A situation that exemplifies just how damaging that can be has recently surfaced on the internet. A woman shared how she accidentally ran into a friend’s husband. He was not with the friend. He was with another woman. A pregnant woman. And the plot thickens from there on.

Cheating is more than just being unfaithful. It’s about betrayal, loneliness, disappointment, and much, much more that never ends well

A Jamaican woman and blogger by the name of Chakera Henry recently shared on TikTok how she stumbled upon heaps of drama in a hospital.

Chakera was at the hospital looking for an acquaintance when she accidentally ran into the husband of a friend. All fine and dandy, except this particular husband was with another woman who had a bump. The two were hugging in a way that raised a lot of alarms in Chakera’s head.

A woman recently shared a story of how she caught her friend’s husband cheating on her, effectively affecting two women’s lives in significant ways

She took initiative and approached the couple, asking the husband how her friend was doing. He seemed confused, so she elaborated “your wife”. His face turned strangely serious, and he responded with “I am not married”. Chakera immediately determined that that was a lie.

Incidentally, her friend was also on her way to the hospital, to visit that same acquaintance. Chakera had a sense of impending doom… not sure whose doom at this point, but certainly “World War II” type of conflict.

Turns out, this man was living a double life, since during the confrontation, he claimed he is not married

The video ended with that, as the friend arrived shortly, and it wasn’t until part 2 that folks emotionally invested in this story found out what had happened.

The CliffsNotes of the story is that the friend arrived, Chakera nodded in the direction to draw her attention to her man, and a stand-off happened. Throughout it all, the cheating husband was mostly focused on cussing out Chakera, threatening her, all the while seemingly trying to fix a situation we all know ain’t gonna be fixed.

While most were praising Chakera for being a good friend, some told her she shouldn’t have snitched on him

The cheating man got so upset when the jig was up that he started threatening the woman, as if it was her fault he was cheating

The police eventually asked Chakera to leave because the man was getting out of control and she seemed to be the reason behind it. He kept blaming her for ruining this for her. She did leave, only to be asked to come back by her friend soon after.

After coming back, she only found her friend and the pregnant woman. Turns out, she’s 23, pregnant with their second child, the first of which is 2, and they have been together for 4 years now (which meant that she was 19 when they kicked off their relationship). Mind you, this is a grown-up man with one relationship finding a much younger woman to create another family.

She shared this and her thoughts on the whole situation—the threats, how he’s the only one to blame, how this other woman depended on him, and just showing an example of feminine independence and strength in times of adversity—in the same follow-up video.

Many were asking for more because of how emotionally invested they were, and Chakera delivered

Chakera concluded the video with the conclusion that “men [like these] don’t think with the ‘big head’, they think with their ‘small head’”, effectively meaning that they follow their urges rather than reason. Except you know what organs she’s referring to.

Folks online were, needless to say, extremely invested in this whole situation. Many praised the woman for being a good friend. There were, however, some who told her she did the wrong thing, and she responded with a video saying that friends have to be there for each other. That is besides the values and moral inclination to condemn cheating and infidelity.

In her second video, Chakera explained how this other woman was pregnant with his second kid, and they’ve been together for 4 years

As of this article, Chakera is not sure what her friend will do, let alone what the other, pregnant woman will do about this. She doesn’t feel like she is in a position to suggest anything because of her own history with a problematic man, but what she promised is to be there to support her, like friends do. We have reached out to Chakera for a comment on this whole situation and are yet to hear from her.

According to a study on cheating published in mid 2020, 11% to 26% of people have cheated at least once on their partners. The number depends on factors like sex, race, and age, with cheating among 18 to 40-year-olds being the former number and divorced people who say they’ve cheated being the latter.

There is another study—one that uses AI to identify factors that predict infidelity—that determined that cheating most often occurs due to dissatisfaction, either sexual or emotional, or because things simply got boring in the relationship.

She also elaborated on the confrontation and how she needed to leave when he kept escalating

Some days later after the first video, Chakera came out with part 2

Whatever the case, the videos got around the internet. Not only did the original first video get nearly 20 million views, which is amazing even by TikTok standards, but it was also picked up by a number of online news outlets. This is next to 2.3 million likes, and another 230,000 views with part 2.

