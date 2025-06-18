Iconic ‘Friends’ Actress, 63, Stuns Fans With Gray Hair In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Janice Wheeler, known for her role as Chandler’s on-again, off-again girlfriend on the late 90s show, Friends, was seen boldly sporting her grey hair at a recent red carpet event in New York City.

Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, made intermittent appearances on the show and is also known for her role as Linda Gruenfelder in the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

Highlights Maggie Wheeler, 64, was seen at a rare NYC function sporting grey hair.

Her social media shows that her look is natural, and the fans love it.

Some outlets claim she is making an impact in an industry where people want to be forever young.

The 63-year-old attended an anniversary function as one of The Legends Of The Classic Sitcom on June 16 and was snapped alongside fellow actor veteran Patricia Heaton, who was also sporting a salt-and-pepper hairstyle.

The sighting has drawn commentary about her making “a huge impact” in an industry that wants to look forever young.

A few actors showed off their graying hair that night

Image credits: Warner Bros.

The star, who rarely shows her face at glitzy events, was photographed wearing a loose-fitting gold suit, a light white shawl to match her blouse, some earthy-colored necklaces, and a pair of conservative wire-rimmed spectacles.

Her hair, parted in the middle, fell down to her shoulders in a combination of black, brown, and grey streaks.

She was not alone in this brave endeavor. Next to her stood her co-star from the series Everybody Loves Raymond, which ran for nine years between 1996 and 2005.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

Heaton donned a black dress with a large bow at her waist and a hand-held purse to match. Her hair was tied back, but every bit as gray as Wheeler’s.

The event the two were attending when the photo was taken was Everybody Loves Raymond’s 30th Anniversary at the Paley Museum in NYC, which hosted the entire cast.

Also seen was Ray Romano, who was just as brazen about his grey hair.

Janice Wheeler is well-known for her role alongside Matthew Perry in Friends

Image credits: Warner Bros.

Wheeler’s tenure in the spotlight is associated with another memorable character: Matthew Perry.

Starring as Chandler alongside the illustrious Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, Perry’s character intermittently dated Janice (Wheeler) over the duration of the show, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Wheeler’s attention was drawn back to that part of her life when Perry overdosed on an illegally purchased controlled substance and passed away on October 28, 2023.

Janice Wheeler has a spiritual experience after Matthew Perry’s passing

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Speaking to Steve Kmetko on the Still Here Hollywood podcast on April 14, she claimed she had a spiritual experience.

“There was an incredible moment – I haven’t talked about this anywhere – but you know, if you believe in these kinds of things,” she told her interviewer.

“Lots of people talk about spirits showing up as birds and, you know, other things that kind of send a message when someone passes.”

Image credits: CBS

She was lying in her friend’s swimming pool when two hawks flew over and one started circling her.

“And I said, you know, ‘Look out for him,’ and two hawks flew over my head and flew past me.”

The gray hair is Janice Wheeler’s everyday look

Image credits: CBS

Wheeler, although not one to frequent A-lister events, has an Instagram account where she documents herself participating in singing workshops, stage acting, and as an author of children’s books.

The account also hosts videos of her being interviewed, attending reading sessions with children in classroom settings, performing on stage, and talking about moments of mistreatment she experienced at certain periods of her life.

Image credits: ebeneezerfindsareason

As can be derived from her looks on the account’s page, her appearance at the NYC function was not a publicity stunt or a makeover specifically for the event.

Her graying hair and the glasses are a constant.

And the fans love it

Image credits: ebeneezerfindsareason

While her most recent public appearance has not quite hit the wire yet, her fans are in love with the look. Speaking to Kmetko in one of the videos, she does her Friends catch phrase in that iconic nasal tone.

“Oh my god, Steve,” she says, much to the delight of her followers.

Image credits: Still Here Hollywood Podcast w/ Steve Kmetko

“She’s soooooooo talented! So self-deprecating and funny, what a gem!” one netizen reacted.

Another indicated that Wheeler has fans around the globe when they wrote: “I love her. No one else could‘ve played Janice like she did. Love from Germany.”

Fans are impressed with, although conscious of how old Janice Wheeler makes them feel

