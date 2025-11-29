Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Shocked. Gagged. Confused”: Woman Refuses To Pay $90 For The Borrowed Dress She Altered Without Permission
Woman shocked and confused covering face with hand in emotional distress over borrowed dress dispute
Friends, Relationships

“Shocked. Gagged. Confused”: Woman Refuses To Pay $90 For The Borrowed Dress She Altered Without Permission

Interview With Expert
1

30

1

When we lend someone something, we generally expect to get it back… in the same condition. But that’s not always how the story unfolds. Even Shakespeare knew the risks involved and tried to warn us all when he wrote in Hamlet that “Neither a borrower nor a lender be; For loan oft loses both itself and friend.”

One woman learned the hard way when she let her close friend borrow a blue bridesmaid dress for an upcoming wedding. Imagine her horror when the satin dress came back a few sizes smaller. Her friend audaciously decided to alter the dress without asking for permission. Now, said friend is refusing to pay to replace it. Bored Panda spoke to etiquette expert and author Rosalinda Randall to get her take on the matter.

    A woman has taken “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” to a whole new level

    Bridesmaids in blue dresses holding floral bouquets, related to woman refusing to pay for altered borrowed dress.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    She borrowed her old friend’s blue dress for a wedding and took it upon herself to make it ‘new’ by altering it without permission

    Woman refuses to pay $90 for borrowed dress she altered without permission, causing shock and confusion.

    Text excerpt showing a woman shocked and confused after the borrowed dress was altered without permission and a $90 fee was requested.

    Woman shocked and confused, covering her face with hand, refusing to pay for borrowed dress altered without permission.

    Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text about a woman refusing to pay for a borrowed dress she altered without permission, expressing confusion and shock.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman refusing to pay for alterations made to a borrowed dress without permission.

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Woman refuses to pay $90 for borrowed dress she altered without permission, shocked and confused by the cost dispute.

    Text post asking dress experts if a satin borrowed dress altered to be snug can be restored to original size.

    Image credits: Popular-Statement731

    Woman in a blue dress with a thigh slit, representing a borrowed dress altered without permission controversy.

    Image credits: kennedyblue

    Many agreed that the “friend” was way out of line

    Comment explaining difficulty of altering satin dress borrowed without permission, highlighting fabric and pattern challenges.

    Text conversation about a woman refusing to pay for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Comment about woman refusing to pay $90 for borrowed dress she altered without permission on Reddit thread.

    Alt text: Woman shocked and confused over refusing to pay $90 for borrowed dress altered without permission

    Screenshot of an online comment disputing payment for a borrowed dress that was altered without permission.

    Comment discussing dress alteration challenges and solutions when restoring a borrowed dress without permission.

    Text excerpt about restoring a borrowed dress altered without permission, mentioning a $90 cost estimate.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusal to pay for a borrowed dress altered without permission.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Comment discussing dress alteration and payment dispute involving a borrowed dress altered without permission.

    Comment about a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission, discussing trust and dress alteration consequences.

    Text message discussing a woman refusing to pay for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a dispute about a borrowed dress altered without permission and the $90 fee.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing refusal to pay $90 for a borrowed dress altered without permission.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to pay $90 for an altered borrowed dress without permission.

    User comment in black text on white background, expressing confusion about woman refusing to pay for borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman refusing to pay $90 for an altered borrowed dress in a small claims court case.

    Comment about woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered, suggesting seamstress restoration cost.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Woman shocked and confused refusing to pay $90 for borrowed dress she altered without permission, showing frustration and disbelief.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a woman refusing to pay $90 for an altered borrowed dress without permission.

    Woman shocked and confused about $90 charge for altering borrowed dress without permission in a dress alteration dispute.

    Text about a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission, feeling shocked and confused.

    Text excerpt about borrowing and modifying a dress, discussing paying $90 and permission for alterations.

    The woman later said she’d gone to a number of dress experts for advice, and all told her the same thing

    Text screenshot showing a discussion update about charging a friend $90 after she altered a borrowed dress without permission.

    Text discussing refusal to pay for borrowed dress altered without permission and re-alteration concerns.

    Woman refuses to pay $90 for borrowed dress she altered without permission, dress experts say it can't be restored.

    Hands cutting fabric with scissors on a wooden table, sewing supplies nearby, illustrating dress alteration without permission.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Woman shocked and confused refusing to pay $90 for borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Text excerpt discussing choosing peace over small claims court in a shocked woman refuses to pay for altered borrowed dress.

    Image credits: Popular-Statement731

    These are the unwritten rules of borrowing and lending, according to an Etiquette Expert

    “Am I prepared to never see this again?” That’s the question you should ask yourself before lending an item to someone. So says Etiquette Expert and author, Rosalinda Randall. We reached out to Randall to get her thoughts on the blue bridesmaid dress saga and advice on lending and borrowing in general.

    “Often, a borrowed item goes unreturned, missing, or forgotten for various reasons. Maybe they lost it, lent it out, donated it, thinking you’d never want it back, trashed it, or your relationship fizzled out,” she told Bored Panda.

    We asked Randall what the former friend (borrower of the dress) could have done differently in this situation. “Did this borrower/friend avoid talking about the alteration because she knew the answer would be no?” replied the expert. “A discussion would have allowed for an exchange of ideas, like making temporary alterations or a purchase agreement.”

    Randall adds that if a borrowed item doesn’t perfectly suit you, you should not borrow it. “It’s a gift when someone entrusts you with a personal item,” she says. “It means they know that you’ll use it with minimal wear-and-tear and return it in the same condition, or better.”

    Now that the damage is done, Randall says the owner of the satin dress has several options… One is to forget about the incident, but never lend this particular friend anything ever again. Another is to accept the friend’s offer to pay for the reverse alterations – if the fabric allows, which we’ve since come to learn that it doesn’t. The woman could also sell the dress,” as her friend advised,” adds Randall. Or she could donate it. A final option is for her to keep the altered dress as a harsh reminder to never lend again.

    Randall says the owner of the dress could also opt to let the friend go, but advises that she give this proper thought. “In today’s world, we are so quick to end relationships for minor reasons or misunderstandings,” she explains. “So, before you consider this, is this one incident worth ending the relationship?”

    The Etiquette Expert says it’s important to see the light at the end of the tunnel. “The positives to remember are that the friend apologized and offered to pay for reverse alterations. Accept it and move on.”

    When it comes to lending to friends or family, here’s Randall’s advice: “Unfortunately, some friends or family members feel they can take more liberties because of a familiar relationship or if you’ve borrowed from them. If you know your friend or family member’s history of borrowing, or if they things don’t mean much to them, just say no. Why risk an unpleasant situation?”

    There are a few unwritten rules to keep in mind when lending or borrowing… The first is to agree upon a return date. You should also be clear about the parameters, says Randall. “For example, if it’s a book, can they highlight, fold the corners, or take it on vacation?”

    If you’re lending an item to someone, Randall advises that you express your attachment or its significance to you. “Perhaps a bit dramatic, but it reinforces that it’s a borrowed item,” she told us.

    The expert cautions that it’s important to be clear that you want it back, in the same condition.

    “Whether you borrow from a best friend or a sister, it doesn’t make it yours to alter misuse or lose,” warns Randall but she adds that you should remember that sometimes, things that happen beyond the borrower’s control. “For example, a wine stain, or a rip from a passionate encounter.”

    “Naturally, it is up to the borrower to make it right,” she concludes.

    “Please be petty”: people were invested in the dress saga

    Comment about a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission, expressing confusion and shock.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Text post discussing a woman refusing to pay $90 for a borrowed dress she altered without permission.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman refusing to pay $90 for an altered borrowed dress without permission.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user refuses to pay $90 for a borrowed dress altered without permission.

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited)

    Krissy borrowed Lori's new leather jacket to wear to a house party then forgot the jacket when she left the party. She called the next day about the jacket but it was gone. Lori wanted her to replace the jacket that Krissy lost. Krissy played the victim card saying it wasn't her fault. I kept my distance from Krissy after that. I didn't trust her anymore.

    User avatar
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Krissy borrowed Lori's new leather jacket to wear to a house party then forgot the jacket when she left the party. She called the next day about the jacket but it was gone. Lori wanted her to replace the jacket that Krissy lost. Krissy played the victim card saying it wasn't her fault. I kept my distance from Krissy after that. I didn't trust her anymore.

