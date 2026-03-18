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Art does not usually stop at the edge of the canvas, and Andrew Scott has built an entire practice around proving that point. The contemporary conceptual artist is known for works that quite literally “escape the frame,” turning broken glass, split borders, and altered structures into part of the story itself. Instead of treating the frame as a limit, Scott uses it as an extension of the artwork, making his subjects seem as if they are stepping out, pushing through, or reshaping the space around them.

That playful but precise approach has helped Scott’s work capture massive attention online, with his viral frame experiments earning more than a billion views across social media. A self-taught artist, he has become especially known for his shattered-glass technique and for creating pieces that feel both illusionistic and sculptural at once. By breaking artistic conventions in such a physical way, Scott explores themes like loneliness, curiosity, escapism, and empowerment, inviting viewers to look at framed art not as something fixed and distant, but as something alive, restless, and impossible to contain.

Andrew shares his process on social media, so we highly recommend checking out his content to see how he uses basic tools and household items in unique ways to shape and create his art pieces.

More info: Instagram | andrewscottart.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“The Drop”

“The Drop”

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    #2

    “I’m Sorry”

    “I’m Sorry”

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    #3

    “Umbrella”

    “Umbrella”

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    #4

    “Firework”

    “Firework”

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    #5

    “Shattered”

    “Shattered”

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    #6

    “Tug Of War Part II”

    “Tug Of War Part II”

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    #7

    “Stomp”

    “Stomp”

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    #8

    “Firelight”

    “Firelight”

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    #9

    “Torn”

    “Torn”

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    #10

    “Stepping Stone”

    “Stepping Stone”

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    #11

    “Hide And Seek”

    “Hide And Seek”

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    #12

    “Hold Tight”

    “Hold Tight”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #13

    “Push”

    “Push”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #14

    “Stitch”

    “Stitch”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #15

    “Drippy”

    “Drippy”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #16

    “Airplanes”

    “Airplanes”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #17

    “Smash”

    “Smash”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #18

    “Tear Down”

    “Tear Down”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #19

    “Leap”

    “Leap”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #20

    “Fore”

    “Fore”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #21

    “Escape”

    “Escape”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #22

    “The Cut”

    “The Cut”

    Andrew Scott Report

    4points
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    #23

    “Love Letters”

    “Love Letters”

    Andrew Scott Report

    4points
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    #24

    “Christmas Lights”

    “Christmas Lights”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #25

    “The Axe”

    “The Axe”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #26

    “Splash”

    “Splash”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #27

    “Lift”

    “Lift”

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    #28

    “Jump”

    “Jump”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #29

    “Dig”

    “Dig”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #30

    “Expand”

    “Expand”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #31

    “Off-Kilter”

    “Off-Kilter”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #32

    “Backfire”

    “Backfire”

    Andrew Scott Report

    3points
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    #33

    “Catch”

    “Catch”

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    #34

    “The Gap”

    “The Gap”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #35

    “The Window”

    “The Window”

    Andrew Scott Report

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    #36

    “Catch”

    “Catch”

    Andrew Scott Report

    3points
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    #37

    “Suspended”

    “Suspended”

    Andrew Scott Report

    3points
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    #38

    “Snow Angel”

    “Snow Angel”

    Andrew Scott Report

    3points
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    #39

    “Snow Angel Part II”

    “Snow Angel Part II”

    Andrew Scott Report

    3points
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    #40

    “Fixer Upper”

    “Fixer Upper”

    Andrew Scott Report

    2points
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    #41

    “The Escape Part II”

    “The Escape Part II”

    Andrew Scott Report

    2points
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    #42

    “The Wire”

    “The Wire”

    Andrew Scott Report

    2points
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    #43

    “The Grape Thief”

    “The Grape Thief”

    Andrew Scott Report

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