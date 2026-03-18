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Art does not usually stop at the edge of the canvas, and Andrew Scott has built an entire practice around proving that point. The contemporary conceptual artist is known for works that quite literally “escape the frame,” turning broken glass, split borders, and altered structures into part of the story itself. Instead of treating the frame as a limit, Scott uses it as an extension of the artwork, making his subjects seem as if they are stepping out, pushing through, or reshaping the space around them.

That playful but precise approach has helped Scott’s work capture massive attention online, with his viral frame experiments earning more than a billion views across social media. A self-taught artist, he has become especially known for his shattered-glass technique and for creating pieces that feel both illusionistic and sculptural at once. By breaking artistic conventions in such a physical way, Scott explores themes like loneliness, curiosity, escapism, and empowerment, inviting viewers to look at framed art not as something fixed and distant, but as something alive, restless, and impossible to contain.

Andrew shares his process on social media, so we highly recommend checking out his content to see how he uses basic tools and household items in unique ways to shape and create his art pieces.

More info: Instagram | andrewscottart.com