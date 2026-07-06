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Most artists begin with a blank canvas. Bennett Ewing, better known as Eyevan Tumbleweed, begins with miles of coastline, forest trails, and an instinct for seeing what most people walk past. For more than two decades, the California-based sculptor has collected driftwood and naturally weathered branches, transforming them into striking portraits that appear to emerge from the wood itself. Rather than carving faces from timber, Ewing assembles thousands of found pieces into remarkably expressive human forms, allowing the natural curves, textures, and grain of each fragment to dictate the final composition.

His sculptures occupy a fascinating space between fine art, environmental practice, and mythology. Some viewers see ancient forest spirits, others recognize echoes of Greek gods, Celtic folklore, or weathered human faces shaped by time itself. Ewing doesn't begin with a predetermined design. Instead, every sculpture develops through an intuitive process of trial and error, where each newly added piece influences the next. The result is work that feels simultaneously deliberate and discovered, as though these faces had always existed within the wood, waiting for someone patient enough to uncover them.

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