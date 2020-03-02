A few years ago, biking around with a friend during a warm summer afternoon, we found an abandoned factory. Of course, we got inside. Little did I know that it was the beginning of a still-going love story with forgotten places!

I used to photograph these abandoned places during daylight, but eventually, I needed to do something different. Also, I am definitely not a morning person, and waking up at 4 am to travel to a very remote place is difficult... So I started going at night!

#1

Réfléchir Bunker In Dunkerque

Réfléchir Bunker In Dunkerque

Guillaume Prugniel J
Tomislav Pleše
Tomislav Pleše
Community Member
2 years ago

amazing photo, location and editing! if that's stone-you made it look great. it has a metallic quality to it

I developed a passion for light and colors. In those interesting photos, I like to have a human presence, either lost in the composition, or fully engaged in the story. Mostly, I explore abandoned homes with friends, but sometimes I have to be on my own. Whenever necessary, I become a character in the photo.
#2

Breaking In The Cell

Breaking In The Cell

Guillaume Prugniel J
ptm45
ptm45
Community Member
2 years ago

it has a jurassic park mood to it

#3

Reactor Core

Reactor Core

Guillaume Prugniel J
Daria B
Daria B
Community Member
2 years ago

Is this Midgar? ♡

Those images require a little bit of gear. From one pocket light to several speedlights, depending on what I brought in my backpack, I need to adapt my urban photography shots. Other constraints show up on location. For instance, in the image "Reactor Core", I was standing at 15 meters up on a platform, and my friend went downstairs to be the model and to set some of the lights. There was so much echo we could not communicate just by talking! We had to make a phone call and speak softly.
#4

Electric Anomaly

Electric Anomaly

Guillaume Prugniel J
ptm45
ptm45
Community Member
2 years ago

And this one looks like the inside of a Borg cube

#5

Lost Greenhouse

Lost Greenhouse

Guillaume Prugniel J
Jeff Requier
Jeff Requier
Community Member
2 years ago

All the dying plants are on the outside

Using a lot of light can be an issue in some of these places in which you should be a bit sneaky. For "Mission to Mars", we worked in the middle of the night to avoid being seen. The spotlight flashing was strong, but everyone was sleeping at this time! I still have many things to explore with this urban exploration series, it is definitely only the beginning.
#6

Mission To Mars

Mission To Mars

Guillaume Prugniel J
Jeff Requier
Jeff Requier
Community Member
2 years ago

Who would abandon these?

#7

Cold War Fuel Tank

Cold War Fuel Tank

Guillaume Prugniel J
SilverFoX
SilverFoX
Community Member
2 years ago

Creepy

Abandoned places can be dangerous and it is good to first take a look during the day if possible. Even if you know the area, during the night, it's important to be extra careful about where you walk! When you go exploring, always bring a reliable friend, or at least tell someone where you are and when you will give news.
#8

Ammunition Storage

Ammunition Storage

Guillaume Prugniel J
Full Name
Full Name
Community Member
2 years ago

This looks like a movie poster from a 1960's sci fi thriller. Love the magenta and cyan gels a lot.

#9

Amphitheatre - With Terukaku Yamashita

Amphitheatre - With Terukaku Yamashita

Guillaume Prugniel J
#10

Abandoned Spying Station

Abandoned Spying Station

Guillaume Prugniel J
F. H.
F. H.
Community Member
2 years ago

Berlin? Seems to be quite a popular spot for photos.

#11

Moonlighter's Shipwreck

Moonlighter's Shipwreck

Guillaume Prugniel J
SilverFoX
SilverFoX
Community Member
2 years ago

That Is amazing. So creepy

#12

Out Of Food

Out Of Food

Guillaume Prugniel J
SilverFoX
SilverFoX
Community Member
2 years ago

Wow. Looks so real.

#13

Lost Tank

Lost Tank

Guillaume Prugniel J
Tomislav Pleše
Tomislav Pleše
Community Member
2 years ago

Beautiful photos! Whenever i feel dumb for losing a pen or a pair of gloves ill remember that someone, somewhere managed to lose a tank.

#14

Abandoned Nuclear Weapon Storage Bunker

Abandoned Nuclear Weapon Storage Bunker

Guillaume Prugniel J
#15

Milky Way

Milky Way

Guillaume Prugniel J
-AestheticDevil-
-AestheticDevil-
Community Member
2 years ago (edited)

That’s beautiful! What camera do you use?

#16

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve

Guillaume Prugniel J
#17

Broke Down The Engine

Broke Down The Engine

Guillaume Prugniel J
F. H.
F. H.
Community Member
2 years ago

What was this? Some kind of movie prop? It doesn't look like a real military vehicle.

#18

Room With A View

Room With A View

Guillaume Prugniel J
Full Name
Full Name
Community Member
2 years ago

I can imagine just laying in bed, looking up at the stars...

#19

One Big Antenne-A

One Big Antenne-A

Guillaume Prugniel J
#20

The Chase

The Chase

Guillaume Prugniel J
