I Explore Abandoned Places And Capture Them At Night (20 Pics)
A few years ago, biking around with a friend during a warm summer afternoon, we found an abandoned factory. Of course, we got inside. Little did I know that it was the beginning of a still-going love story with forgotten places!
I used to photograph these abandoned places during daylight, but eventually, I needed to do something different. Also, I am definitely not a morning person, and waking up at 4 am to travel to a very remote place is difficult... So I started going at night!
Réfléchir Bunker In Dunkerque
amazing photo, location and editing! if that's stone-you made it look great. it has a metallic quality to it
I developed a passion for light and colors. In those interesting photos, I like to have a human presence, either lost in the composition, or fully engaged in the story. Mostly, I explore abandoned homes with friends, but sometimes I have to be on my own. Whenever necessary, I become a character in the photo.
Breaking In The Cell
Reactor Core
Those images require a little bit of gear. From one pocket light to several speedlights, depending on what I brought in my backpack, I need to adapt my urban photography shots. Other constraints show up on location. For instance, in the image "Reactor Core", I was standing at 15 meters up on a platform, and my friend went downstairs to be the model and to set some of the lights. There was so much echo we could not communicate just by talking! We had to make a phone call and speak softly.
Electric Anomaly
Lost Greenhouse
Using a lot of light can be an issue in some of these places in which you should be a bit sneaky. For "Mission to Mars", we worked in the middle of the night to avoid being seen. The spotlight flashing was strong, but everyone was sleeping at this time! I still have many things to explore with this urban exploration series, it is definitely only the beginning.
Mission To Mars
Abandoned places can be dangerous and it is good to first take a look during the day if possible. Even if you know the area, during the night, it's important to be extra careful about where you walk! When you go exploring, always bring a reliable friend, or at least tell someone where you are and when you will give news.
Ammunition Storage
Amphitheatre - With Terukaku Yamashita
Abandoned Spying Station
Moonlighter's Shipwreck
Out Of Food
Lost Tank
Beautiful photos! Whenever i feel dumb for losing a pen or a pair of gloves ill remember that someone, somewhere managed to lose a tank.
That's so awesome! I want more!!
Glad you liked them ! I am working on new ones so they will come ! You can suscribe to my newsletter or my instagram to be sure you'll see them :)
Very impressive
Thanks and cheers !
Wow !
