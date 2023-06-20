There are a lot of people in the LGBT community, myself included. However, between hate thrown at us and being in dangerous situations, a lot of us members have to feel the need to hide.

Even in the LGBT community, there are divides and toxic people trying to gatekeep everyone. I've been told I can't be a part of the community because abrosexual isn't real. I've heard the same for aro and ace people, too.

Even with more controversial additions or unwanted additions, (MAPs, etc) people are pretty unified here. I want to show this unity and show everyone what pride is about; love, community, acceptance, and so much more.

I've spent anywhere from 2 hours to one day on each piece, and I hope you enjoy! Another Article shall come soon.