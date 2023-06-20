There are a lot of people in the LGBT community, myself included. However, between hate thrown at us and being in dangerous situations, a lot of us members have to feel the need to hide.

Even in the LGBT community, there are divides and toxic people trying to gatekeep everyone. I've been told I can't be a part of the community because abrosexual isn't real. I've heard the same for aro and ace people, too.

Even with more controversial additions or unwanted additions, (MAPs, etc) people are pretty unified here. I want to show this unity and show everyone what pride is about; love, community, acceptance, and so much more.

I've spent anywhere from 2 hours to one day on each piece, and I hope you enjoy! Another Article shall come soon.

#1

This Is Polysexual Loretta

#2

This Is Evelyn, And They Are Androgynous

#3

Ava Is Intersex, Who Was Called Afab

#4

Pansexual Stella Is With Her Partner, Sophie

Stella is a demigirl, while Sophie is transfemme. Both of them like to camp and run their bakery and raise their daughter, Anna.

#5

Jase Is A Demiboy

Kaora is not of this world. He is from an ancient tribe, sent on a mission to find herself. She is 5,000 years old, and he is cursed with the knowledge of her tribe's doom, and can do nothing to stop it. Kaora likes Mochi, pets (hamsters the most), laughing at history documentaries, and cuddling with his boyfriend.

#6

The Short Haired Person Is Pangender

Ze are Roxane, and try to stay away from zir twin sister, Laela. Roxane has a loyalty to Laela, but doesn't want her to see zir pain. But Laela, not caring about Roxane and zir identity, stayed by zir side when things got rough. Roxane likes lemonade and cultivates lemons.

#7

Kaora Is Bigender, A Male And Female

#8

Crystal Is Abrosexual

#9

Lina And Corey Are Lesbian

Corey has endured trauma in their life, and understandably lashes out from her ptsd. She's the redhead. Corey is on disability, so she takes care of the children while Lina works, and takes care of the garden in her yard, as it is her safe space.

Lina is the steady person to Corey. Lina takes care of the chores Corey is unable to do, and works as a high level optometrist. However, Lina also likes gardening and prefers growing trees.

#10

Matthias And Luke Are A Gay Couple

Matthias (Matty) is a goofball and is respectful to everyone. He's on the right. Matty was shunned from his family for being gay, but he still shines on. He works as a plumber.

Luke is more reserved. He's more of a family man, working IT freelance while taking care of their two kids.

#11

Kody Is A Transmasc Who Is A Pokémon Trainer

Kody is a schoolboy who is a powerful steel type trainer. I drew a wailord badge for @lemme get the lemons.

#12

Kaylee The Demigirl

#13

Rosetta Is Bisexual

#14

Clover Is Nonbinary

#15

Katelyn The Trigender Dancer

#16

Wolfgang (Wolfie) Is Agender

#17

Jenna Is The Queer Detective (Her Phrase)

#18

Dilyn Is Genderfluid

#19

Genderflux Polly

#20

Maverique Nate

#21

Aromantic People Faren And Destiny

