I create floral paintings from decorative plaster using a palette knife. This direction of creativity is called sculpture painting. In the process, decorative plaster is plastic, but after drying it becomes very durable.

Volumetric paintings look unusual and can be both a wonderful gift for any occasion, and an unusual interior accent. I just love the process of creating flowers and I am very glad that I discovered this direction of creativity. And yes, these flowers will never wither.

