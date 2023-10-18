ADVERTISEMENT

It is common for hen parties to have a certain dress code – a set of rules on how to dress for the occasion, which tends to, on the one hand, unite the group and, on the other hand, help to draw a spotlight to the bride-to-be.

These probably were the concerns of hen party participants and hosts when this Redditor showed up in a floral dress with a black base, despite the organizers asking everyone to wear black so that only the bride would be wearing a colorful dress.

A woman wears a floral dress to a bachelorette party and gets called out by hosts and other participants

The party organizers requested that everyone wear black, so the bride would stand out by wearing a colorful outfit

The woman attended wearing a floral dress with a black base and received several comments about it

The outfit was criticized for not following the dress code and making the pictures look off

A woman brought it to the Reddit community online after she was called out for her outfit during a bachelorette party and she asked people whether she was a jerk to wear a floral dress.

The participants of this bachelorette party were asked by the organizers to wear black, while the bride was supposed to wear a colorful outfit and in such a way stand out as the bride.

The woman chose to wear a floral dress with a black background, as she thought this to be perfectly on the theme due to its black base. However, as soon as she arrived at the event, she discovered everyone else was wearing all black only.

The woman received several comments on her outfit. She was asked by one of the participants why was she wearing floral, while one of the organizers was annoyed that the photos looked off because everyone was wearing black with the bride in the middle wearing color and the random floral print taking away attention.

Finally, yet another participant criticized the woman who didn’t think it was that strict or such a big deal, claiming it shouldn’t have been such a big deal for her to simply have complied with the dress code.

The woman initially thought she was perfectly on the theme and this wasn’t “a big deal”

Yet, the guest was told by another participant it shouldn’t have been “a big deal” for her to fit in

For bachelorette party participants who are having second thoughts about what to wear for the occasion, Elizabeth Mitchell for the Brides discussed respecting the dress code among must-follow bachelorette outfit rules.

While naturally a lot depends on the group dynamics, and there is always an option to consult with other participants and bachelorette party organizers, the basic guidelines should definitely be kept in mind.

The Brides explained that it is important to “go with the flow” by wearing “that hat” or “bachelorette party-themed T-shirt” without pouting about it, and similarly, making sure to follow the outfit style or color of the bride’s or organizer’s choice due to the celebration being about the bride.

They also noted that while it is definitely not a good look to be a guest who constantly complains and contradicts the bride’s wishes in case there are major issues when it comes to a dress code, it might be a good idea to consult with the party host. When a guest’s concerns are reasonable, they can most likely find an alternative option.

Coming back to the original story, the post received 8.3K upvotes and Redditors judged the woman to be a jerk in this situation, commenting that “wearing black” doesn’t usually mean as long as the base is black “anything goes”, especially when it is meant to make the bride stand out.

Redditors shared their takes on the situation

