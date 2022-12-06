Five Things Employees Should Never Do, According To This HR

Getting a job is only the beginning. Next, you need to make the most out of it. But whether it’s collecting the paycheck, earning experience, or getting a promotion, in order to effectively navigate the workplace in pursuit of your goals, you need to understand its rules. Both written and unwritten.

Luckily, TikTok user NotYourAvgHRlady is here to help. With over 8 years of experience in the field, she creates comprehensive videos that help people advance their careers, and her most popular clip to date remains especially relevant in the face of high economic uncertainty.

More info: TikTok

Meet TikTok user NotYourAvgHRlady, an HR professional with nearly a decade of experience

Image credits: notyouravghrlady

Recently, she released a video on the biggest mistakes employees can make

Image credits: RODNAE Productions

Image credits: Mimi Thian

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

Image credits: Pixabay

Image credits: SHVETS production

Here’s the entire clip

NotYourAvgHRlady also addressed the part human resources play in a company

And what HR departments should avoid doing at all costs

Here’s the discussion that followed her videos