Boss Thinks Worker Is Just Sulking, Learns They Quit A Month Ago In Malicious Compliance

It is absolutely vital that you take the time to rest from work. Not only do proper breaks boost morale and improve your performance, but they can also prevent you from making costly mistakes that might endanger others. However, some coworkers get iffy if others get time off when they don’t, so they try to ruin things for everyone.

Case in point, redditor u/NOCnurse58 shared how he decided to quit after his colleague tried to get him to work during his already approved vacation, threatening to fire him otherwise. You’ll find the full story, as well as what the r/MaliciousCompliance online community had to say, as you scroll down.

Time off and proper rest are essential when working dangerous jobs

One man shared how his coworker threatened to fire him if he didn’t work during his vacation, which was already approved

The author found better prospects elsewhere, but his manager thought he was bluffing

After being threatened with being fired, the OP called his colleague’s bluff and gave his three-month notice. The irony is that the redditor’s manager had already approved his vacation and only tried to shift things around when he himself couldn’t get extra time off.

Instead of sucking it up and being happy about the fact that some of his coworkers would enjoy their Christmas with their families, the manager decided to be petty and lash out. Well, that backfired immensely.

The OP quickly found another job and enjoyed a relaxing vacation with his family. However, his (now former) manager didn’t actually think that he’d quit and still expected him back at work for over a month after his last official work day.

In the United States, there is no guaranteed paid time off and the situation varies greatly from sector to sector, industry to industry, and company to company. However, Forbes notes that the average American worker gets 11 days of paid vacation per year.

Private sector employees tend to have more paid time off, and this average number rises the more work experience the person has. Meanwhile, workers in the US also get around 8 days of sick leave each year.

Even though paid time off is optional, federal employees have 11 annual paid holidays per year, which can give them a welcome break from their daily grind.

Many working Americans don’t actually use all of their paid time off

While some Americans embrace the importance of time off, others prefer to work more. It depends a lot on the individual.

Forbes points out that in 2018, more than a quarter of employees’ vacation time ended up being unused. That same year, 55% of respondents in the US revealed that they still hadn’t used all of their paid time off. Despite this, around a third of employees highly value the importance of mandatory paid time off.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports that from 1976 to 2000, the average American worker took more than 20 days off a year. However, things have changed quite a bit. Fast forward to 2015 and workers in the US took just 16 days off, on average.

The Harvard Business Review reveals that in 2018, a jaw-dropping 768 million paid days off were left unused in the US. A third of that was forfeited completely. Taking into account how stressed, burned out, and demotivated many employees are, it only makes sense to use them fully.

Proper rest isn’t just good for our bodies, but also our minds. If we’re overworked, we can have difficulty concentrating, might feel forgetful, and have a harder time solving various problems. If you work at an office, this might mean making errors in reports. However, when working on a drilling rig, these mistakes can have far more serious consequences. Which is why vacations are so essential.

