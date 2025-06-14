Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I Wanted To Be Financially Dependent On My Husband": Woman Divides The Internet With Hot Take
Young woman in black sweatshirt sharing her perspective about being financially dependent on her husband in a casual setting.
Feminism, Social Issues

"I Wanted To Be Financially Dependent On My Husband": Woman Divides The Internet With Hot Take

  To each their own, they say, and to Lexie, 26, that had always meant marrying young and fully devoting herself to family.

The mother of two behind the TikTok account The Mum Budget recently released a video, explaining what this means to the household setup.

To put it plainly, her husband provides the money, and she manages the home. Even though Lexie ran a hairdressing business for seven years before, after having kids, she decided not to work.

But while the woman says she’s content with her choice, people online have had mixed reactions to it.

    To some people, independence is simply the freedom to choose dependence

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: themumbudget

    Lexie’s video has since gone viral

    @themumbudget Replying to @IN THE KNOW WITH NOSIE JOSIE I have always felt this way and was lucky enough to find a man who shared the same beliefs as me. We are VERY open about money and we have the same goals 🙌🏼 #money#SAHM#finances♬ original sound – Lexi | The Mum Budget

    Whatever the household, couples need to talk about money

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

    We love to judge each other’s lives, and immediately after Lexie released her video, TikTok users started reacting to her philosophy on family and finances.

    Amid all the comments, one popular belief emerged: she should have gotten a prenuptial agreement, or simply, a prenup. It is a legally binding contract made between two people before they get married. This document outlines how assets, debts, and property will be divided in the event of divorce, separation, or death.

    Contrary to popular belief, it’s not only for the rich. There are all sorts of reasons to sign a prenup even if you aren’t rich. Some considerations might be:

    • If you have children from a previous marriage, you can ensure their inheritance is protected;
    • If you have a lot of debt, you can mitigate the risk to your partner by separating that debt from joint debts within the marriage;
    • If you have complicated business dealings, you can keep them separate from your marriage for the sake of simplicity and convenience.

    However, according to Jacqueline Newman, a New York–based divorce lawyer, any prenuptial agreement can be challenged if the financial disclosure is inaccurate or if it includes unfair terms—such as penalties for infidelity or stipulations regarding child custody or support.

    If a couple decides against a prenup, Newman says it’s important for them to have difficult conversations about money before getting married.

    Looking at the big picture, this remains an issue. A 2024 study found that nearly 1 in 4 couples say money is their greatest relationship challenge, and 45% say they argue about it at least occasionally.

    So if Lexie and her husband are comfortable with their arrangement and both are aware of their marital budget, they aren’t doing that bad, at least not at the moment.

    People who heard her take have had a lot comments

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    I think this is a great example of "Good for her, not for me." I don't know why people care so much about the choices she makes, but I guess she invited that when she posted it online. I would love to not work, but I'm too traumatized by my mother (SAHM left with no money and no job experience for 20+ years) to ever depend 100% on someone else to support me.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kate_51 avatar
    SlothyK8
    SlothyK8
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    LOL. My best friend of 50 years just told me today that, after her husband had an almost decade-long affair and after my friend spent 7 years trying to make things work, she's divorcing him. She was a SAHM with no skill and no education, and now she has to figure out how to survive on her own. I TOLD her 7 years ago to go back to school and find a career, but she was SO SURE she could change him. Now she's going to get a BIG FAFO lesson.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jill_rhodry avatar
    Jill Rhodry
    Jill Rhodry
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    I think financial awareness and access is the absolute minimum but how about joint accounts, both names on house deeds etc.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
