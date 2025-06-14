“I Wanted To Be Financially Dependent On My Husband”: Woman Divides The Internet With Hot Take

ADVERTISEMENT

To each their own, they say, and to Lexie, 26, that had always meant marrying young and fully devoting herself to family.

The mother of two behind the TikTok account The Mum Budget recently released a video, explaining what this means to the household setup.

To put it plainly, her husband provides the money, and she manages the home. Even though Lexie ran a hairdressing business for seven years before, after having kids, she decided not to work.

But while the woman says she’s content with her choice, people online have had mixed reactions to it.

To some people, independence is simply the freedom to choose dependence

Lexie’s video has since gone viral

Whatever the household, couples need to talk about money

We love to judge each other’s lives, and immediately after Lexie released her video, TikTok users started reacting to her philosophy on family and finances.

Amid all the comments, one popular belief emerged: she should have gotten a prenuptial agreement, or simply, a prenup. It is a legally binding contract made between two people before they get married. This document outlines how assets, debts, and property will be divided in the event of divorce, separation, or death.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not only for the rich. There are all sorts of reasons to sign a prenup even if you aren’t rich. Some considerations might be:

If you have children from a previous marriage, you can ensure their inheritance is protected;

If you have a lot of debt, you can mitigate the risk to your partner by separating that debt from joint debts within the marriage;

If you have complicated business dealings, you can keep them separate from your marriage for the sake of simplicity and convenience.

However, according to Jacqueline Newman, a New York–based divorce lawyer, any prenuptial agreement can be challenged if the financial disclosure is inaccurate or if it includes unfair terms—such as penalties for infidelity or stipulations regarding child custody or support.

If a couple decides against a prenup, Newman says it’s important for them to have difficult conversations about money before getting married.

Looking at the big picture, this remains an issue. A 2024 study found that nearly 1 in 4 couples say money is their greatest relationship challenge, and 45% say they argue about it at least occasionally.

So if Lexie and her husband are comfortable with their arrangement and both are aware of their marital budget, they aren’t doing that bad, at least not at the moment.

People who heard her take have had a lot comments

