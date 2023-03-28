70 People Are Sharing Their Best Financial Hacks

Luckily, often it starts from simple steps and changes in spending habits. This thread has people sharing simple and useful financial life hacks they swear by, so you may want to get your notes ready!

Rising inflation is making life more difficult for many as people struggle to afford necessities such as groceries, gas, and rent. And earning to manage your finances and planning ahead is becoming crucial in order to survive.

In 2022, food prices increased by 9.4% on average in the year to April. This marked the largest rise in 40 years.

#1 Every time you get a raise, hide it. Increase your 401(k) contribution, or put it into an IRA, or invest in stock, or just put it aside in savings.



In other words, don't get used to a higher level of consumption. This is especially important when you're young.

#2 Don't spend money you don't have! It's a revolutionary concept, I know, but it really works wonders.

#3 Adjust what you think your zero is. Everyone has that "oh s**t I'm broke" number-- I just inflated mine so I think I'm broke when I'm not. If I have $1000 in my bank account, I treat it like $0. $1050 is treated like I have only $50. It's weird, but it's been working so far.

#4 Inherit a large amount of money. It’s the secret they don’t want you to know about

#5 Eat before you go to the store and always make a list and stick with it.

#6 Just drink water

#7 Bringing pack lunch, or always have a snack in my bag.

#8 I don't smoke or drink. Saves me a lot of money

#9 When you spend money think "Is this worth x amount of time that I spent at work?"

#10 Use the library for books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books.

#11 Our biggest money saver is cooking our meals at home. We bake bread 3-4 days a week ($0.50/ loaf) and grow lettuce, peas, cucumbers, and herbs by a window all winter.



Feel great, more money in my pocket!

Buy better quality clothes but on sale. Shop at stores like TJMax and Marshall's, especially if you live in a bigger city next to large malls. They get all of the good stuff that they didn't sell in the mall that season. This way, your clothes will last longer.

#13 Uninstall grubhub and doordash from your phone

#14 Act like you always broke

#15 If you are good at sometime - don't do it for free.



I can plant gardens and mulch them. It's relaxing, fun, easy and rewarding. Some people want a nice garden with edges and mulch. Takes me a few minutes to pick out some perrenials, and order them, with a bulk load of mulch and soil. I can drive it to a house, unload, cut out a garden and install the new one within a few hours, then go to a spot and unload to scrap I dug out (grass usually).



I did this for free for a buddy. His neighbour wanted the same, and I said we could do it. They paid me $500 for a few hours labour and the materials. Now I charge $500 and walk away with $350 profit for a few hours, for the same work I was doing for fun on Sunday mornings.

#16 I've found recently that I do better with my finances when I check my account on the app every day. It's almost addicting seeing my credit balances lower. I also notice that if I haven't checked it in a few days I've been making bad financial decisions. It's all mental at this point but it's helped since I started doing it last October

#17 Make an actual budget and stick to it

#18 Banks are not your financial advisors, don't take their advices. They are a business and think about their profit.

#19 Young people should not be ashamed to live at home for longer. It's crazy how much debt some young people are in, and they could be in a lot less debt if they just stayed home longer.



I know Boomers normalized bragging about kicking your kids out of the house at age 18 and leaving them with no support even though their own parents often helped them buy their first house (yes, that's actually true, and Boomers would prefer that you didn't know this), but that's really not OK.



PS. I'm 53 years old. This post was not made out of self-interest.

#20 I always go for the no name brands when shopping for groceries. Nine times out of ten, they're cheaper than the name brand things, and I really can't tell the difference between them.



I also try to get to the grocery store early and raid the 50% baked goods, and put them in the freezer.

#21 When you have a partner and share finances, but you have different styles of managing money, it’s a good idea to keep separate accounts.



When my wife and I got married, we agreed that any expense over a certain amount, we would have to discuss and agree to. That amount is fairly low.



Low-fee market index funds are the best investment.



When you are considering a purchase, give yourself at least 24 hours, if possible, before pulling the trigger.

cook my own meals....not eat out

#23 dont buy NFTs

#24 Meal prep!



I cook a big batch of chilli & lemon pepper chicken etc on lazy Sundays. Store all that in Tupperware in my fridge. Then I just cook some rice or boil potatoes etc as needed.



Means I can buy my food in bulk since I cook it all in one go and also less food gets wasted. I still eat & cook smaller different meals occasionally, but 75% of my meals through the week are like this.



As an added bonus, I'm less inclined to order takeout because I've got meals in my fridge I can just heat up if I'm lazy. I've found that it's not really the takeout food I want, I just don't want to have to cook.

#25 Calculate everything to cost per year, makes you much more aware of those small expenses that pile up. This goes not only for subscriptions but also for things you buy out of habit.



For instance, buying a coffee at the station each work day will costs you around: 21 work days in a month times 12 months in a year times 2 euro is around 500 a year. So nope to that.

#26 Automate your savings to pay yourself first.

#27 Live below your means.

#28 Set a new zero. My checking account has $531. $500 is my 0, so I only have 31 to spend/save as I please.

#29 Don't spend money on bottled water and drive slower.

If you smoke cigarettes..QUIT!!!

#31 In this climate? If you can survive without it, don’t buy it.

#32 Pay yourself first. No one else is going to.

#33 Those who understand how interest works make interest.



Those who do not understand how interest works pay interest.

#34 Ask for small bills only, no dye packs or silent alarms

#35 Don’t buy anything on your credit card you can’t pay it off on the same day.

Make your own coffee. Starbucks is expensive man.

Always bring your own water bottle!! Ive live off from refills for 6 months and saved a lot of money

#38 Learn to cook. There are plenty of free resources on YouTube. It’s healthier and cheaper than eating out. It’s a lot of fun too.

#39 Not sure it applies so much today, but my wife used to overstate checks written and understate deposits to the nearest 10 in her check register.



So if she had a check for 16.75, she recorded it at 20.00



And if she had a deposit of 16.75 she recorded it at 10.00



Then every year she would true up the balances in her checkbook. She would have a few hundred more than expected, and this would pretty much assure she wouldn't bounce any checks.

#40 Cut down on the eating out. Once a week max. It’s just not necessary, we’re just lazy.

#41 Minimize your fixed costs. Before you spend, get in the habit of asking if the purchase will increase your well-being or if it is an impulsive buy.

#42 Think of your future self as a different person you need to help. Every time you’re able to save back even $1 it helps your future self out.

#43 get a credit card with good rewards and route every purchase through it. pay it off in full each month and enjoy your free money while simultaneously giving credit card companies the middle finger.

#44 My top go-to list:



- drink water

- make coffee and tea at home if you want something fancy

- bulk prep meals (and freeze for later use). Things like: beans and rice, chili, stir fry, pasta dishes, soups/stews, etc. I use Google to sort out ideas.

- buy in bulk, when able, especially for dry store foods like lentils, beans, rice, pasta. I like to go to Asian and Polish stores for big bags of ingredients and for cheap spices. I used to also shop at local Mexican shops back home. Great for good cuts of meat and fresh food.

- library for books, CDs, DVDs, and resources on free local events to attend.

- walk or take the bus when I’m able

- grow a garden (simple things like lettuces, potatoes, tomatoes are excellent for fleshing our daily meals.

- buy eggs over meat (I’m not a big meat eater at all) eggs are cheap, can be purchased in bulk, and can be used in tonnes of recipes - pastas, stir fry’s, as sandwiches, boiled and fried, in salads, etc. they’re very versatile and are a heck of a lot cheaper than other animal-based proteins.

- buy milk, butter, and cheese in bulk or on sale. All can be frozen and are easy to split and store.

- buy powdered laundry detergent and wash your clothes on the coldest setting when able. Lately, we’ve had to use those liquid pods in my house and they’re such a waste! They never fully disintegrate - even on recommended settings.

- forage. No joke, I like to hit up some spots I know of for raspberries, blackberries, and dandelions. Berries are great to wash and bake, to freeze, or to make preserves. Dandelions can be used from root to head for salads, coffee, salads (they’re delicious in a warm salad), soups, teas, etc. Google is excellent for providing more information on how to clean and keep these ingredients. Plus, local groups may offer foraging classes for more - mushrooms, other local flora make for some excellent ingredients and foods.

#45 Drink water and learn to cook. A lot of communities also have pantry donations and co-ops where you work off your debt for the groceries. But right now where I am a pound of rice, a pound of beans and a stock will run you about 5-10USD. That can go a long way.

#46 It’s not how much you make, it’s how much you save.

#47 I like to not spend $10 bills, whenever I get a $10 I just save it and once it gets up to $500 I deposit in the bank and buy something nice with $250 of it and save $250 of it.

#48 If you are young and healthy and have access to an employer sponsored health plan, go for the high deductible insurance option and invest the savings in an HSA. Triple tax advantaged savings account.

#49 Every time I want to buy something big or expensive, I ask myself one question:

Do I NEED this, or do I WANT this?





Both answers are fine, I think it's just important to know WHY you spend money. Beeing mindfull of things is always a good choice in life.

#50 Set up an auto transfer to your savings and forget about it. You'll have a savings account in no time, and it doesn't even have to be a big amount.

#51 I started thinking of things in terms of hours worked instead of money. Let's say you make $15/hr. Eating McDonald's after work costs $10, doesn't seem like much. But thinking "I worked 40 minutes for this" has a different psychological effect on me. I'm less likely to buy things with my time than I am with my money, if that makes sense.

#52 My grandparents are litrealy millionares (mabye 4ish, probably more) however they live like a pair of paupers. Cut coupons, never buy nice clothes, never go on holidays or have nice meals out. They buy s**t gifts (if any) drives a beat up car. Makes you think, what's the point in having money if you aren't going to enjoy it. He still uses pots and pans from a wedding gift approx late 1960ish. My grandmother was a headteacher at a school in her working life, so by her own rights she made a good living and has a good pension too. He owns a plant hire company, plumbing company and he owns rentals too. However he's tight as f**k with his tenants and does the bare minimum. He would pull a muscle to pick up a penny from the ground. So I have found out that being a tight as is a great hack. I have no idea about Inherentance etc, he will probably want his cash buried with him. But here is an example of his greed, his dogs insurance would not cover a bill for an operation on a tumor, i duno the reason behind it. Think it was like 3 grand. However he refused to pay the 3 grand and opted to get the dog put down that he had for 8 years. As that was the cheaper option even though the prognosis with the operation was like guaranteed success. 3 grand to him was like finding change down the back of a sofa, but he is so cheap he would do this. Btw this was a family pet and not a working dog or anything.

#53 Rotisserie chickens from the grocery store are usually a really good deal & make for a good middle ground between eating out & cooking dinner

Go to free workshops or presentations offered at your college. Most have free food. I ate pizza for weeks just be going to Windows 95 presentations years ago.

#55 Eat before you go shopping

#56 Win the lottery as much as possible.

#57 Pay your credit cards in full every month. Don’t overspend. No exceptions.

#58 You'll never be able to afford to retire, so just make sure your diet and habits will kill you before you get old!

#59 Mainly always maxing out my Roth IRA. I feel like not enough people do this.

#60 To not listen to Reddit for financial advice

#61 Dont own a car and dont have children. Those 2 things will take your paycheck faster than you can blink.

#62 Don't cosign anything for anyone

#63 Contribute the max match to your 401k. It's free money and it grows tax free.

#64 Small hack:



If you pay your car off, continue paying your car payment into a new account.



This payment is already in your budget, so you should be used to it.



This new account is handy if you have any car-related repairs you need to make, like having to replace your fuel pump.



When you need to buy a new car, you can either buy it out right or you have a substantial amount to use for a down payment.

#65 Make more than you spend



Spend less than you earn

#66 Marry a successful accountant. Works like a charm! Highly recommend.

#67 Stop eating.



Start photosynthesizing.

#68 Index Funds at a early age. I planned to save every penny I had for 9 years with the goal of saving 500k. It took 12 years. I’ve rolled that fund twice now.



Take risks. Profits over salary

#69 Inherit money from others. I know so many people who have this as their plan. They work s**t jobs and have no money of their own, but give me tons of financial advice.