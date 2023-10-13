ADVERTISEMENT

Art history is getting a playful new twist - through the lens of chic black cats! A creative new collection of prints reimagines iconic Impressionist works with a feline-focused flair.

In one striking print, Van Gogh's legendary swirly night sky provides the backdrop for a sweet black kitty out for a stroll. The Starry Night has never looked so cat-tastic.

Another imaginative piece places a darling black cat right in the middle of Monet's calming waterlilies. Debussy surely would have approved.

And Gustav Klimt's signature gilded style gets a modern update with the addition of a majestic black cat dressed to impress.

Each print manages to stay true to the original artistic movement while infusing it with a contemporary cat vibe. For art and animal lovers alike, what more could one ask for?

More info: Etsy