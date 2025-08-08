Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Weirded Out By Groom’s Ex Who Wants Her Kid To Attend Their Wedding – “She’s Not His Kid”
Young child in a field of flowers, symbolizing innocence and connection in fiance non biological child wedding context.
Couples, Relationships

Bride Weirded Out By Groom’s Ex Who Wants Her Kid To Attend Their Wedding – “She’s Not His Kid”

When a couple decides to throw a wedding, there are a lot of things for them to consider. When it’s going to take place, where, what they’re going to wear, and who they’re going to invite. All of these questions can be quite a headache for the couple. 

Well, for the one in today’s story, the latter question became kind of dramatic. At first, it was all alright; they had a nice guest list without any complications. Until one day, the man’s ex insisted that they should invite her daughter, who was once close to the man, but no longer is. This made the bride-to-be beyond confused and sent her down a rather interesting mental spiral. 

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    When organizing a wedding, there are a lot of decisions to be made, and sometimes it can cause some trouble within the couple

    Young girl in a field of daisies, symbolizing the bond of a non-biological child in a fiancé wedding setting.

    Image credits: iddea photo / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Here, in today’s story, a problem for a couple arrived when it came to their wedding guest list

    Woman reading a heartfelt message about her fiancé’s non-biological child and wedding feelings for perspective.

    Text excerpt discussing a fiance's involvement with a non-biological child and changing parental roles before a wedding.

    Man and woman at wedding ceremony with fiance and non biological child exchanging gifts outdoors.

    Text excerpt describing confusion about a fiance's non-biological child attending the wedding this autumn.

    Text excerpt about a fiance and non-biological child relationship, highlighting family and support dynamics.

    Text on a white background discussing discomfort about including a non-biological child in a fiance wedding day celebration.

    Alt text: Person expressing frustration about making room for a fiance's non-biological child at a wedding.

    Text excerpt discussing feelings and responsibility related to a fiance and non biological child wedding situation.

    Text on a white background expressing concern about sensitivity and appropriateness regarding a non-biological child in a fiance wedding situation.

    Image credits: Lukeuppy

    Couple embracing near a riverbank in autumn, representing love and commitment in a fiance non biological child wedding setting.

    Image credits: Casey Horner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    To be more specific, when out of the blue, the man’s ex asked for her daughter to be included in the celebration

    Text update about gaining clarity after a difficult conversation with fiancé regarding non-biological child and wedding plans.

    Text excerpt discussing communication between a fiance and non-biological child regarding their ongoing relationship and wedding.

    Text excerpt about discomfort in communication related to a fiance, non-biological child, and wedding context.

    Text discussing a fiance and non-biological child situation with no paternity test conducted in the couple’s relationship.

    Text excerpt discussing a fiance and non biological child wedding, focusing on ex-partner's concerns about the daughter.

    Text excerpt discussing feelings and decisions around a wedding involving a fiance and a non-biological child reconnecting.

    Text excerpt discussing emotional complexity of fiance and non-biological child relationship on their wedding day.

    Text discussing a fiance’s approach to handling a non-biological child’s emotional reunion before a wedding.

    Text excerpt expressing emotional stress about a fiance and non-biological child situation before a wedding.

    Image credits: Lukeuppy

    Fiance and non biological child having a serious conversation on a couch in a bright living room.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Mind you, as far as the woman knew, her fiancé hadn’t had contact with this girl for years, so why would they invite her?

    Couple with fiance and non-biological child together at a wedding, highlighting blended family moments and emotions.

    Text excerpt from a discussion about challenges related to fiance non biological child wedding considerations and complexities.

    Text discussing doubts about a fiance’s claim regarding a non-biological child in a wedding context.

    Text excerpt about relationship timing and clarity involving a fiance and non-biological child before wedding discussions.

    Text excerpt expressing discomfort about a fiance and non-biological child relationship concerns before a wedding.

    Text excerpt discussing complexities in fiance non-biological child wedding situations and hidden family dynamics.

    Text excerpt discussing honesty and truth in the context of fiance and non-biological child wedding situations.

    Text excerpt discussing relationship boundaries and communication challenges involving a fiance and non-biological child.

    Text on screen showing a thoughtful quote about regret and understanding in the context of fiance non biological child wedding.

    Text excerpt discussing the fiance non-biological child wedding being put on pause until issues are resolved.

    Text excerpt about relationship uncertainty, related to fiance non biological child wedding discussions and emotions.

    Image credits: Lukeuppy

    Yet, when she started digging into this situation a little deeper and even posted about it online, things started unraveling

    The OP’s ex has a stepdaughter from his previous relationship. Not all stepparents have excellent relationships with their stepkids. Some do not want to improve them, and others struggle even when they want to.

    Sometimes a child does not wish to have an additional parent who isn’t their biological one. It might be hard for them to accept that this ‘stranger’ now can make decisions that affect them, discipline them, and all things of a similar kind. 

    The OP’s husband didn’t have this problem with his stepdaughter. He was with her mom when the girl was around 1 to 3 years old and was very involved in her day-to-day upbringing. Then, when the couple broke up, since there was no formal custody, over time, he faded out of the dad role. So, there is no parental relationship left or anything. 

    Now, he and the post’s author are planning their wedding this autumn. Then, out of the blue, the man’s ex reached out and asked whether her girl could attend the party. This made the OP beyond confused – why would she? The kid wasn’t a part of their lives, and the woman hadn’t even met her once, so why should she be invited? 

    After all, typically, only people who are somehow involved in a couple’s lives are invited to the wedding. So, like friends, close family and relatives, maybe family friends, chosen family, and so on. You know, the people who mean a lot to the couple and want to celebrate their big day with them. 

    In the case of this story, the ex’s daughter doesn’t really fit any criteria. Yes, back in the day, she was kind of like family, but time has passed since then, circumstances have changed, and that doesn’t really apply anymore. The man doesn’t even pay child support or anything – there are no ties except the past. 

    Woman sitting on the floor stressed, holding a power plug, symbolizing emotional struggle with fiance non biological child wedding issues.

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So, it’s understandable why the OP was uncomfortable with such an idea. She wanted the day to be with people from their present, not with ghosts from the past. Plus, adding an additional person to a wedding that already has a tight budget (they were forced to cut out some of the cousins) seems unreasonable, too. 

    Granted, the man didn’t push this idea too hard, but he managed to express that it might be nice to have the girl there. He said that since she might remember him, it might mean a lot to her to attend. 

    When the OP posted the whole story on the internet, some netizens dropped some comments that made her reevaluate the whole situation. So, she confronted her husband-to-be about it. He admitted that he actually kind of keeps in touch with the girl’s mom and that she even remembers him, but he never mentioned it before, because it didn’t seem significant. 

    This made the woman wonder – what if the girl is actually his? Like that would make more sense in the grand scheme of things. Such doubts clouded everything so badly that the wedding was put on hold so she could figure everything out. She just can’t simply pretend it’s nothing. 

    We’re curious – what’s your opinion? What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Please, share in the comments!

    In the end, she put the wedding on pause so she could figure it out is this girl really not his?

    Comment expressing doubt about a fiance and non-biological child relationship before a wedding, mentioning suspicion and wishing good luck.

    Comment discussing the appropriateness of a fiance and non-biological child attending a wedding and their best interests.

    Comment discussing challenges involving a fiance and a non-biological child at a wedding event.

    Comment expressing agreement about a non-biological child not receiving a wedding invite from a fiance perspective.

    Comment about refusing to invite a non-biological child to fiance's wedding, discussing awkwardness and boundaries.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

