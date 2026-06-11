ADVERTISEMENT

Being honest with one’s partner is actually a big part of relationships that most folks gloss over. In reality, some people might tell small fibs to make their loved ones feel happy, whereas others may be hiding bigger secrets that can ruin everything.

This is what a woman began to wonder after her fiancé lied about feeding the dog and then did his best to avoid bringing her lunch one day. Even though these seemed like small incidents, they made her feel suspicious, and she kept pushing until she found out his shocking secret.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When people start lying too often or trying to cover up their tracks, it might be time to figure out exactly what they’re hiding

Image credits: senivpetro / Magnfiic (not the actual photo)

The poster had asked her fiancé to pick up dog food while she was at work, but he didn’t do it, and when she questioned him about where he was, he said he had gone to meet his brothers

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Another day, when the woman asked her partner to bring her lunch, he explained that he was going Christmas shopping with his brothers and couldn’t come

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster began feeling suspicious about her fiancé’s hesitancy to bring her lunch, and she decided to break up with him over it

Image credits: yanalya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster then kicked her partner out, and when she mentioned that he had left a college jacket behind, the guy acted smug and made a joke about her wanting him back

Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the poster went over to return the jacket to her ex’s mom, and through a conversation with them, she realized that the man had definitely not hung out with his brothers

Image credits: seanpay52 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Later on, the guy texted the poster and revealed that he had actually been cheating on her with someone from his past

Image credits: Empty_World_1945

Even though the woman got closure on the situation, she was heartbroken and in tears over her broken engagement

The poster shared that she and her fiancé, Mark, had been together for two years and that, since he was in the military, much of their relationship had been long-distance. That’s why, when he could come to her state, he always spent time with her, they ate lunch together, and also hung out with her dog.

According to mental health experts, people often tend to feel better when they’re with their family and loved ones. This is especially true for folks who live far from their partners and relatives, so getting to spend these moments together often has a positive impact on their well-being.

That’s why the poster and Mark spent a lot of time together and tried to have lunch with one another every day. It was only one time that her fiancé seemed extremely busy, and even though he promised to pick up food for her dog, he didn’t do it and said that he had been spending time with his brothers.

In situations like this, most pet parents might get angry that their animal has gone without food for quite a long time. That’s why owners say it’s important for people to talk with their partners or loved ones about their responsibilities toward their pet and explain why everyone needs to follow the rules.

Image credits: dimaberlin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

At first, the woman just brushed off the fact that Mark had forgotten to feed her dog, but the alarm bells began going off when he refused to get her lunch one day. Even though the poster kept saying how hungry she was, her partner just ignored her and said he wanted to go Christmas shopping with his brothers.

The poster stewed over his actions for quite a while and made sure not to eat anything so that he’d hear her tummy growl. Since she also had so much time to think over things, she realized that her fiancé was acting suspiciously and that she didn’t want to put up with his lies or made-up stories anymore.

Nobody really wants to break up with their partner, but professionals explain that sometimes people might feel like they have no other choice. Before completely closing the chapter, folks should also reflect on why they want to end the relationship and have a talk with their partner to understand their perspective.

In this case, the woman was completely unwilling to hear Mark’s side of the story, and he eventually moved out of her apartment. Later on, with the help of his parents and brothers, she was able to get him to reveal the truth, and was heartbroken when he shared that he had been having an affair.

Why do you think Mark not getting his fiancée’s lunch was the thing that pushed her over the edge? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this matter.

Folks were convinced that the man had been lying to the poster for a while and that his stories weren’t adding up