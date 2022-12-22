We've seen some amazing felt art from talented artists here at Bored Panda before, but we are certain that these little felted cats will steal your hearts. The creator of these incredibly realistic-looking cats is the talented Japanese felt artist Mebaru, who has already gained more than 100,000 followers on Instagram due to extreme cuteness.

From cat poses to portrayals of specific breeds or the cutest tiny paws, these felted sculptures are as realistic as they can be. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this new world of felted little cats.

More info: fantist.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

mebaru_felt_cat Report

8points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally some cat gallery today!

0
0points
reply
#2

mebaru_felt_cat Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fight-the-temptation-to-touch-the-belly

0
0points
reply
#3

mebaru_felt_cat Report

7points
POST
#4

mebaru_felt_cat Report

7points
POST
#5

mebaru_felt_cat Report

6points
POST
#6

mebaru_felt_cat Report

6points
POST
#7

mebaru_felt_cat Report

6points
POST
#8

mebaru_felt_cat Report

6points
POST
#9

mebaru_felt_cat Report

6points
POST
#10

mebaru_felt_cat Report

5points
POST
#11

mebaru_felt_cat Report

5points
POST
#12

mebaru_felt_cat Report

5points
POST
#13

mebaru_felt_cat Report

5points
POST
#14

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#15

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#16

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#17

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#18

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#19

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#20

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#21

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#22

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#23

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#24

mebaru_felt_cat Report

4points
POST
#25

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#26

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#27

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#28

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#29

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#30

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#32

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#33

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#34

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#35

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#36

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#37

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So that's why all these cats look so chunky!

0
0points
reply
#38

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#39

mebaru_felt_cat Report

3points
POST
#40

mebaru_felt_cat Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

mebaru_felt_cat Report

2points
POST
#42

mebaru_felt_cat Report

2points
POST
#43

mebaru_felt_cat Report

2points
POST
#44

mebaru_felt_cat Report

2points
POST
#45

mebaru_felt_cat Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!