We've seen some amazing felt art from talented artists here at Bored Panda before, but we are certain that these little felted cats will steal your hearts. The creator of these incredibly realistic-looking cats is the talented Japanese felt artist Mebaru, who has already gained more than 100,000 followers on Instagram due to extreme cuteness.

From cat poses to portrayals of specific breeds or the cutest tiny paws, these felted sculptures are as realistic as they can be. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this new world of felted little cats.

More info: fantist.com | Instagram