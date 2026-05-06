Ex-FedEx Driver Who Confessed To Ending 7‑Year‑Old Athena Strand’s Life Learns His Fate

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A Texas courtroom stayed frozen as a jury handed down the ultimate punishment to Tanner Horner for violently ending the life of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

Following the sentencing, Athena’s uncle took the stand and spoke about how cherished memories of the little girl have turned into painful reminders.

“You did not just take a life, you destroyed a family,” the uncle said.

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Highlights Tanner Horner was given the ultimate punishment for violently ending the life of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

Following the sentence, Athena’s uncle took the stand and spoke directly to the man who took his niece's life.

“You did not just take a life, you destroyed a family,” the uncle said.

A Texas courtroom stayed frozen as a jury handed down the ultimate punishment to Tanner Horner

Image credits: WFAA

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Over the last few weeks, the jury heard how former FedEx driver Tanner Horner abducted Athena Strand from her home in Paradise, Texas, in November 2022.

Athena was eagerly waiting for her Christmas gift, a set of “You Can Be Anything” Barbie dolls, when Tanner found her in the driveway, tossed her in the back of his truck, and violently ended her life in the back of the vehicle.

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Image credits: Maitlyn Presley Gandy

On Tuesday, May 5, Tanner was sentenced to de*th, weeks after he pleaded guilty to capital m*rder and aggravated kidnapping on April 7.

The state of Texas carries out executions using lethal injections.

During closing arguments, attorney Susan Anderson from Tanner’s defense team asked jurors to sentence the 34-year-old to life in prison without parole.

Tanner was sentenced to de*th, weeks after he pleaded guilty to capital m*rder and aggravated kidnapping

Image credits: Wise County Sheriff’s Office

“You hold a man’s life in your hands and your decision will define who you are,” said the defense attorney. “Are you going to be merciful? Or are you going to be vengeful? I want you to vote for life. Sentence Tanner to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

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Wise County District Attorney James Stainton opposed the argument in his closing statements, asking, “Was Tanner merciful? Was Tanner vengeful? Did he show remorse? No, and I think that’s important.”

Tanner “should never have access to hurt anyone ever again,” he added.

Image credits: Maitlyn Presley Gandy

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Athena’s uncle Elijah Strand took the stand after the execution sentence and gave a testimony directed at Tanner, who sat expressionless.

“There are no words that truly capture the devastation that Tanner Horner caused us and our family,” the grieving uncle said.

“It was the best thing to see her running up to me with her arms open, yelling ‘Uncle Elijah,’ and it’s one of my last memories I have of her,” he continued. “And now I get to never hear that again.”

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“Are you a kidnapper?” the child repeatedly asked the FedEx driver from the back of his truck

Image credits: WFAA

Elijah said Tanner not only took a life but also “destroyed a family.”

“You are nothing, you are a footnote in Athena’s story,” he added. “You wanted your 15 minutes of fame and you got it, and no one’s gonna remember you after this.”

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Athena’s mother wiped away tears as she sat in the gallery, and right after the uncle’s testimony, Tanner was rushed out of the room.

The only words he spoke throughout the session were “Yes, sir,” in response to the judge asking about appealing his de*th sentence, which is standard procedure when capital punishments are given in Texas.

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Image credits: WFAA

Since the trial began, jurors have heard disturbing details about how Tanner abducted little Athena and violently ended her life.

“Are you a kidnapper?” the child repeatedly asked the FedEx driver from the back of his truck, according to video footage retrieved from the vehicle.

“Don’t scream or I’ll hurt you,” Tanner replied.

When Athena asked where they were going, the driver covered the camera inside the truck, but their conversation continued being recorded.

The audio retrieved from Tanner’s truck captured sounds of Athena crying and trying to fight her kidnapper off

Image credits: WFAA

Tanner engaged in small talk, asking his victim about her school, her teacher’s name, and more.

“You’re really pretty. You know that?” he then said.

It is believed Tanner stopped the truck at some point and asked the child to remove her shirt.

Athena was heard resisting and saying, “I want my mama. I want my mama,” while repeated sounds of crying, screaming, and slamming noises were heard inside the truck.

Image credits: Maitlyn Presley Gandy

Evidence showed that Tanner later drove past Athena’s home while police and family members were searching for her.

A testimony in court revealed that Tanner was told about a child being abducted when he stopped in the area.

“Are you serious?” he asked.

Tanner also made several Google searches following the abduction, including “Do FedEx truck cameras constantly record,” and “Paradise missing girl.”

There was DNA “in places where you shouldn’t find DNA on a 7-year-old girl,” prosecutors said

Athena’s unclothed body was found in the Trinity River, not far from her home, on December 2, 2022.

Prosecutors said Athena put up a fight before Tanner strangled her and dumped her body in the river.

Attorney James Stainton told jurors earlier this month that the kidnapper’s DNA was found under Athena’s fingernails and in other areas, suggesting she tried to fight him off at the time.

“You are going to hear what a 250-pound man can do to a 67-pound child,” prosecutors said.

There was DNA “in places where you shouldn’t find DNA on a 7-year-old girl,” they added.

The judge said Tanner would be executed before sunrise on a date later to be determined.

“This is beyond tragic for that little girl and her family,” one netizen commented online