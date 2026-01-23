Feathery Straight Acrylic Pour Experiment: Gold, Copper, Black And White Layers (Part 2)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Part 3 of my acrylic pour experiment series on Fiona Art, where I explore how the order of paint layers inside the cup influences the final result.

Across this series, I use:

• the same color palette — gold, copper, black & pearl white

• the same technique — a feathery straight acrylic pour

The only thing that changes is the order of the layers.

By this point in the experiment, something interesting begins to happen.

By layering black on bottom composition is more edgy and I have to say, that this one is my favorite so far.

To follow the full story, start here:

Part 1: Does Paint Order Matter? | Feathery Straight Acrylic Pour Experiment

• Does Paint Order Matter? | Feathery Straig…

Part 2: The Layers Change the Flow? | Feathery Straight Acrylic Pour Experiment

• The Layers Change the Flow? | Feathery Str…

The final comparison will come at the end of the series, where all results meet.

