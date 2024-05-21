Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Will Always Come Second”: Dad Skips Son’s High School Graduation For Stepdaughter’s Event
Family, Relationships

“I Will Always Come Second”: Dad Skips Son’s High School Graduation For Stepdaughter’s Event

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the milestones in a teenager’s life, high school graduation is among the biggest ones. It signifies the beginning of a new chapter, filled with more independence, opportunities, and challenges.

However, as Reddit user Big_Swan_5867 was preparing for his, the teenager learned that his father was not going to attend the ceremony. Instead, the man said, he would be going to his stepdaughter’s event.

Hurt and angry, the high schooler made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, to explain the situation and his plan to cut ties with his parent.

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Derick Makwasi / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: voronaman111 /envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Big_Swan_5867

As his story went viral, the teenager joined the discussion in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

People unanimously said he’s completely entitled to the course he’s planning to take

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Related on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda