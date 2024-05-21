“I Will Always Come Second”: Dad Skips Son’s High School Graduation For Stepdaughter’s Event
Of all the milestones in a teenager’s life, high school graduation is among the biggest ones. It signifies the beginning of a new chapter, filled with more independence, opportunities, and challenges.
However, as Reddit user Big_Swan_5867 was preparing for his, the teenager learned that his father was not going to attend the ceremony. Instead, the man said, he would be going to his stepdaughter’s event.
Hurt and angry, the high schooler made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, to explain the situation and his plan to cut ties with his parent.
