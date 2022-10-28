“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

Earlier this month Matt Austin, an evening anchor for News 6 in Orlando, shared a photo of him with his two daughters on his Facebook account. The photo which captured a sweet moment showed the family smiling with the two girls wearing dresses for their homecoming dance.

Critics on the internet, however, took it as an opportunity to dub Austin’s daughters’ dresses “proactive” and “inappropriate” in the comment section. They even called the dad crazy for allowing his daughters to dress up like that.

As you may suspect, this didn’t sit well with Austin and he released a mic-drop response to the trolls on his TikTok. The video has since been watched a whopping 5.3M times, as many people praised the dad for standing up for his daughters and telling trolls some wise things they need to hear.

News anchor Matt Austin recently shared a viral video defending his daughters’ homecoming outfits that critics labeled as “proactive” and “inappropriate”

It all started when Austin shared a sweet picture of him and his daughters dressed up in homecoming dresses on his Facebook

Many parents flooded the dad with disgusted comments

Austin says that people are wrong to finger-point when it comes to what girls are wearing

This is the full video that went viral on Austin’s TikTok and got him lots of praise

Meanwhile, other people thought that the girls looked beautiful