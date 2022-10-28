“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video
Earlier this month Matt Austin, an evening anchor for News 6 in Orlando, shared a photo of him with his two daughters on his Facebook account. The photo which captured a sweet moment showed the family smiling with the two girls wearing dresses for their homecoming dance.
Critics on the internet, however, took it as an opportunity to dub Austin’s daughters’ dresses “proactive” and “inappropriate” in the comment section. They even called the dad crazy for allowing his daughters to dress up like that.
As you may suspect, this didn’t sit well with Austin and he released a mic-drop response to the trolls on his TikTok. The video has since been watched a whopping 5.3M times, as many people praised the dad for standing up for his daughters and telling trolls some wise things they need to hear.
News anchor Matt Austin recently shared a viral video defending his daughters’ homecoming outfits that critics labeled as “proactive” and “inappropriate”
Image credits: flnewsman
It all started when Austin shared a sweet picture of him and his daughters dressed up in homecoming dresses on his Facebook
Image credits: flnewsman
Many parents flooded the dad with disgusted comments
Image credits: Matt Austin
Austin says that people are wrong to finger-point when it comes to what girls are wearing
This is the full video that went viral on Austin’s TikTok and got him lots of praise
@flnewsman A dad responds to Karens taking aim at teen daughters’ Homecoming dresses. #fashiontiktok #parentsoftiktok –#fypシ #hoco ♬ original sound – mattja83
If men can r*pe woman when they're wearing joggers and a hoody or little girls wearing little girl clothes, it shows that it's not the clothes that make men do that, it's the f*cked up mens mind that does it and clothes have nothing to do with it. The majority of men know to respect woman and know that they do this regardless of what they wear. Gosh females of all ages wear a lot less when they're at the beach or swimming and men can respect that, so wearing a short dress like that to a party is no different. Bet those people complaining would be saying the same if he was posting a photo of him and his children at the beach or of them after competing at a swimming competition!?
I'm a guy, and the dad here is correct. We should be moving past those outdated ideas of "save skin for marriage". They look great, and it doesn't matter anyways.
I just had my Homecoming, and that's literally how every girl was dressed. It really isn't that bad, it's just a dress if you ask me
