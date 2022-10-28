Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video
36points
Parenting, Social Issues3 hours ago

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Earlier this month Matt Austin, an evening anchor for News 6 in Orlando, shared a photo of him with his two daughters on his Facebook account. The photo which captured a sweet moment showed the family smiling with the two girls wearing dresses for their homecoming dance.

Critics on the internet, however, took it as an opportunity to dub Austin’s daughters’ dresses “proactive” and “inappropriate” in the comment section. They even called the dad crazy for allowing his daughters to dress up like that.

As you may suspect, this didn’t sit well with Austin and he released a mic-drop response to the trolls on his TikTok. The video has since been watched a whopping 5.3M times, as many people praised the dad for standing up for his daughters and telling trolls some wise things they need to hear.

News anchor Matt Austin recently shared a viral video defending his daughters’ homecoming outfits that critics labeled as “proactive” and “inappropriate”

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

Image credits: flnewsman

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

It all started when Austin shared a sweet picture of him and his daughters dressed up in homecoming dresses on his Facebook

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

Image credits: flnewsman

Many parents flooded the dad with disgusted comments

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

Image credits: Matt Austin

Austin says that people are wrong to finger-point when it comes to what girls are wearing

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

This is the full video that went viral on Austin’s TikTok and got him lots of praise

@flnewsman A dad responds to Karens taking aim at teen daughters’ Homecoming dresses. #fashiontiktok #parentsoftiktok#fypシ #hoco ♬ original sound – mattja83

Meanwhile, other people thought that the girls looked beautiful

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

“It’s Not My Daughter’s Job To Make Sure Your Son Is Focused In School”: Dad Defends His Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits In A Viral Video

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
39 minutes ago

If men can r*pe woman when they're wearing joggers and a hoody or little girls wearing little girl clothes, it shows that it's not the clothes that make men do that, it's the f*cked up mens mind that does it and clothes have nothing to do with it. The majority of men know to respect woman and know that they do this regardless of what they wear. Gosh females of all ages wear a lot less when they're at the beach or swimming and men can respect that, so wearing a short dress like that to a party is no different. Bet those people complaining would be saying the same if he was posting a photo of him and his children at the beach or of them after competing at a swimming competition!?

4
4points
reply
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I'm a guy, and the dad here is correct. We should be moving past those outdated ideas of "save skin for marriage". They look great, and it doesn't matter anyways.

3
3points
reply
Guile main
Guile main
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I just had my Homecoming, and that's literally how every girl was dressed. It really isn't that bad, it's just a dress if you ask me

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
39 minutes ago

If men can r*pe woman when they're wearing joggers and a hoody or little girls wearing little girl clothes, it shows that it's not the clothes that make men do that, it's the f*cked up mens mind that does it and clothes have nothing to do with it. The majority of men know to respect woman and know that they do this regardless of what they wear. Gosh females of all ages wear a lot less when they're at the beach or swimming and men can respect that, so wearing a short dress like that to a party is no different. Bet those people complaining would be saying the same if he was posting a photo of him and his children at the beach or of them after competing at a swimming competition!?

4
4points
reply
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I'm a guy, and the dad here is correct. We should be moving past those outdated ideas of "save skin for marriage". They look great, and it doesn't matter anyways.

3
3points
reply
Guile main
Guile main
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I just had my Homecoming, and that's literally how every girl was dressed. It really isn't that bad, it's just a dress if you ask me

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda