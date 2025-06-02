ADVERTISEMENT

Remember those big pull-down maps in geography class? Turns out we barely scratched the surface of what maps can tell us about America. These 31 fascinating maps reveal patterns and facts about our country that might surprise even the most seasoned road-tripper. From which states prefer dogs over cats (yes, there's a divide!) to where untouched forests still stand, from wedding budgets to elevation changes that explain why your ears pop on certain drives – these visual revelations show an America you thought you knew. It's like seeing the country through a whole new lens, without leaving your living room.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

North America 92 Million Years Ago

Map showing Late Cretaceous North America with regions Beringia, Laramidia, and Appalachia, highlighting ancient land formations.

amazingmap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    United States Population Lines

    3D digital map of America showing population density spikes with varying heights representing urban concentration.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Average Money Spent On Weddings In Us States

    Map showing average money spent on weddings by US states, highlighting expensive and least expensive wedding costs across America.

    Starry_Night0123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Dog Owning States vs. Cat Owning States

    Map of America showing dog-owning states in shades of blue and cat-owning states in shades of red by popularity rank.

    Thequietasober Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    How A Coastline 100 Million Years Ago Influences Modern Election Results In Alabama

    Six maps of Alabama showing Cretaceous sediments, prairie soil, farm size, slave population, Black population, and 2020 election results.

    amazingmap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Topography Of USA

    3D topographic map of America showcasing elevation changes with detailed terrain highlighting mountains and plains.

    TotherCanvas249 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    More People Live Inside The Red Area Than The Grey Area

    Map highlighting selected counties across America in red, showcasing eye-opening data from a unique perspective.

    lex52485 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Map Showing The Loudest And Quietest Areas In The Us

    Map of America showing noise levels in decibels across regions with urban areas highlighted in yellow and brown shades.

    Knight1114 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Obesity In North America (2021)

    Color-coded map showing obesity rates across North America with varying shades highlighting regional differences in obesity prevalence.

    amazingmap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    The Red And Orange Areas Have Equal Population

    Map of America showing regional divisions with highlighted counties in red and coastal areas in orange for eye-opening maps.

    amazingmap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Most Commonly Spoken Language In The Us After English And Spanish

    Map showing most commonly spoken languages other than English or Spanish across America, highlighting linguistic diversity.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tree Cover Map Of The Us

    Topographic map of the United States showing green vegetation coverage and terrain variations in America.

    DrWendigo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    How Much Snow Does It Usually Take To Cancel Schools?

    Map showing how much snow it usually takes to cancel schools across America with color-coded regions.

    etymologynerd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Abandoned And Out-Of-Service Railroad Lines

    Map of America's rivers and waterways shown in detailed geographic satellite view, highlighting eye-opening maps of America.

    StrangeMorris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Most Popular Dog By Us State

    Map showing the most popular dog breeds by state in America, highlighting Labrador as the top choice in most states.

    smooshedeggbog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    States With A Smaller Population Than Los Angeles County [960 X 606]

    Map of America highlighting states in blue and one area in red to show geographic distribution across the country.

    SwiftOryx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Most Common Surname In The United States By State

    Map of America showing the most common surnames by state with Smith, Johnson, Garcia, Martinez, Lee, and Williams highlighted.

    some_dawid_guy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Countries With Bases In The USA

    Map showing foreign military bases in the United States with countries like UK, Germany, Italy, and Singapore highlighted.

    ActiveHelicopter6644 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Us States Scaled Proportionally To Population Density

    Blank gray outlined map of America showing all states with clear borders and no labels or colors.

    StarboardCapsized Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Virgin Forest Cover 1620 vs. Today

    Comparison maps showing the drastic reduction of virgin forest areas in America from 1620 to today.

    amazingmap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    United States Gdp, Split In Half

    Map of United States showing economic activity distribution with key cities highlighted and GDP split evenly.

    amazingmap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    What The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Looks Like Layered Over The USA

    What The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Looks Like Layered Over The USA

    amazingmap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The United States Of America: Alaskan Perspective

    Framed detailed topographic map of Alaska highlighting geographic features and key facts in the United States of America.

    Pariahdog119 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    How I, A Brit, See The United States (Sorry If It Offends Anyone)

    Color-coded map of American states highlighting categories like hot, cold, confusing, and unique regions in eye-opening maps of America.

    DavidMcFarlanee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Us Watersheds

    Colorful detailed map of America showing major river basins and drainage patterns, highlighting geographic features.

    MrAllOrNothing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    The Most Efficient Route Between Every Springfield In The United States

    Map of the United States with marked route showing key locations in eye-opening maps revealing America.

    GreenMobius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Light Pollution In The United States

    Heat map showing population density and urban areas across America with colorful clusters highlighting key regions.

    there_is_no_try Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Average Color Of Us State Based On Satellite Imaging

    Map showing the average color of each US state using satellite imagery in an eye-opening map of America.

    SnooMacarons8038 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Passenger Trains In The United States vs. Europe

    Two maps showing detailed transportation routes across America and Europe, highlighting key connections and regions.

    amazingmap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Historical And Current Grizzly Bear Range In North America

    Map showing the historic and current range of grizzly bears across America and parts of Canada and Mexico.

    amazingmap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Us Racial/Ethnic Diversity Map

    Map of racial diversity across America showing diversity index percentages for each state from least to most diverse.

    HtxCamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!