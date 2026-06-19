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The world of birds never stops fascinating us, and every time we start exploring it, we discover something new and surprising. That’s why we’ve put together another interesting collection for all curious bird lovers out there who are always eager to admire new species. 

'Best Bird Shots' is an Instagram page dedicated to curating amazing photography from people traveling to the most remote locations just to capture the incredible diversity and beauty of birdlife.

We've gathered some of our favorite images shared by the page below. Scroll down, enjoy these incredible feathered creatures, and don't forget to upvote the photos that impressed you the most!

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#1

Bearded Reedling

A fluffy, round rare bird photo, light orange and white with distinct black eye markings, perches on a branch.

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Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a mustache than a beard. Cute fluffball anyway.

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    #2

    Blue-Footed Booby

    A blue-footed booby with bright blue feet and a spotted head poses on sandy ground, one leg raised, among other rare birds.

    libor_vaicenbacher Report

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    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His favorite song is probably "Blue Suede Shoes."

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    #3

    Grey Peacock-Pheasant

    A stunning rare bird with iridescent blue and green patterned feathers, displaying the beauty of nature.

    Yann Muzika Report

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    #4

    Lilac-Breasted Roller

    A beautiful rare bird with strikingly colorful blue, purple, and red feathers, showcasing the beauty of nature photos in flight.

    birddetective Report

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    #5

    Sri Lankan Frogmouth

    A close-up of a unique rare bird with large, round eyes and a wide, smiling beak, showcasing its natural beauty.

    jomil_george Report

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    #6

    Barnowl

    A barn owl curiously tilting its head, a captivating image from rare bird photos.

    tanja_brandt Report

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    #7

    Jacobin Pigeon

    Rare bird photos capture a unique white pigeon with a feathery head, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    timflachphotography Report

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    #8

    Pink Robin

    Rare bird photos feature a plump pink robin, highlighting the beauty of nature in flight.

    ravi_arora Report

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    #9

    Western Rosella Family

    A vibrant red and green rare bird feeding its young in a tree hollow, captured in beautiful nature photos in flight.

    nathan_watson_photography Report

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    #10

    Green Bee-Eater

    Three small, rare bird photos with green and yellow feathers perched closely together on a wire, showcasing nature in flight.

    raju_karia Report

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    #11

    Crested Cockatoo⁠

    A majestic Major Mitchell's cockatoo, a rare bird, showing off its beautiful pink and white plumage with a stunning crest.

    timflachphotography Report

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    #12

    Peacock

    A majestic peacock with a long, colorful train perches on a tree branch, highlighting the beauty of nature and rare bird photos.

    suraj_gowda Report

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    #13

    Azure Tit

    A beautiful rare bird, a Eurasian blue tit, with white and blue feathers, perches delicately on a branch with new buds.

    solisia Report

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    #14

    Western Grebe

    Three rare bird photos showcase nature's beauty, with two Western Grebes offering nesting material to a third in water.

    kinanech Report

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    #15

    Gang Gang Cockatoo

    Rare bird photos: A black cockatoo with red accents on its feathers eating red berries, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    jan_wegener_ Report

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    #16

    Lonchura Domestic

    Three rare bird photos perched on a branch with red berries, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    hdg_wildlife_photo Report

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    #17

    Tawny-Flanked Prinia

    A small, rare bird photo perches on a vibrant pink flower stem, highlighting the beauty of nature.

    joinus12345 Report

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    #18

    Red-Headed Tit

    A fluffy, multicolored rare bird, with white, orange, and black patterns, perches on a branch.

    joinus12345 Report

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    #19

    Pelican

    A pelican catching a fish mid-air, a striking moment among rare bird photos.

    brush_str0kes Report

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    #20

    Northern Potoo

    A parent potoo bird and its chick, showcasing rare bird photos and the beauty of nature.

    alvarowildlifephoto Report

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    #21

    Common Kingfisher

    A rare bird diving underwater, capturing a fish, showcasing the beauty of nature and its amazing flight.

    tariqlabrijn Report

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    #22

    Inca Tern

    A unique Inca Tern with distinctive white mustaches, a stunning rare bird photo.

    timflachphotography Report

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    #23

    King Bird-Of-Paradise

    An exquisite red rare bird with long elegant tail feathers and blue legs perched on a branch, showcasing nature photos in flight.

    dustinchen0728 Report

    5points
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    #24

    Red Avadavat

    A stunning rare bird with red, brown, and white spotted feathers perched on a branch, highlighting nature photos in flight.

    praharsha_wildlife_stories Report

    5points
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    #25

    Ocellated Turkey

    Close-up of a rare bird with blue skin and orange and red wattle, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    dorian.anderson.photography Report

    5points
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    #26

    Horned Puffin

    Close-up of a striking puffin with a colorful beak and dark eye, a beautiful rare bird photo in nature.

    jc_wings Report

    5points
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    #27

    Golden Pheasant

    A golden pheasant showcasing the beauty of a rare bird, with vibrant red and yellow feathers and a long tail, perched on a rock.

    imkhalidsharif Report

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    #28

    Bald Eagle

    A majestic bald eagle with wide-spread wings and sharp talons extended, captured mid-flight, showcasing its beauty in nature.

    nickspho Report

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    #29

    Great Egret And Common Kingfisher

    A small, colorful rare bird sits on a thorny branch, with a large white bird blurred in the background, showcasing nature's beauty.

    arunkumar6974 Report

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    #30

    Western Whistler

    A vibrant yellow and black rare bird photos perched on a blossoming branch, displaying the beauty of nature.

    jan_wegener_ Report

    5points
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    #31

    Black-And-Yellow Broadbill

    A vibrant black and yellow rare bird with a bright blue beak perched on a branch, showing the beauty of nature.

    udnleo Report

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    #32

    Greater Roadrunner

    Close-up of a roadrunner rare bird photos with a lizard in its beak, illustrating the beauty of nature.

    benknoot Report

    5points
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    #33

    Whiskered Tree Swift

    A beautiful blue and beige rare bird photo, with a small chick beneath it, perched on a branch.

    ade_hall_nature_photography Report

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    #34

    Royal Flycatcher

    A hand gently holds a rare bird with a striking orange, fan-like crest, showcasing its unique beauty.

    best_bird_shots Report

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    #35

    Atlantic Puffin

    Rare bird, a puffin, with a beak full of small fish, showing nature's beauty in a close-up.

    birdtog Report

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    #36

    King Penguins

    Two king penguins embracing, a tender scene highlighting the beauty of nature in rare bird photos.

    frankaslothouber Report

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    #37

    Eurasian Bee-Eater

    A colorful, wet bee-eater looking ruffled on a branch, a captivating rare bird photo.

    dorugroza Report

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    #38

    Lilac Breasted Roller

    Rare bird photos: A vibrantly colored bird with pink, blue, orange, and white feathers looking directly at the camera.

    arnopietersen Report

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    #39

    Red-Whiskered Bulbul

    Rare bird photos include a red-whiskered bulbul with a crest, demonstrating nature's beauty in flight.

    simeon.william Report

    4points
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    #40

    Penduline Tit

    Rare bird photos: A small brown and white bird with a black head peeking out of its intricate nest.

    jan_wegener_ Report

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    #41

    Long-Tailed Tit

    An adorable long-tailed tit, a beautiful and rare bird, with fluffy white feathers perched delicately on a thin branch.

    soosseli Report

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    #42

    Mandarin Duck

    A vibrant Mandarin duck stands on ice, displaying its colorful plumage, a beautiful rare bird in nature.

    eccentricwildlife Report

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    #43

    European Goldfinch

    Four European goldfinches perch on a vertical branch, displaying their striking plumage in these rare bird photos.

    Cenk Polat Report

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    #44

    Leothrix

    A vibrant red-billed leiothrix spreads its colorful wings, capturing the beauty of nature in rare bird photos.

    sam.jacob86 Report

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    #45

    Eastern Blue Bonnets

    Rare bird photos: Two colorful parrots with blue and red plumage perched on a branch, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    jan_wegener_ Report

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    #46

    Golden Pheasent

    A vibrant Golden Pheasant with bright yellow and red feathers walks gracefully in snow, a beautiful rare bird.

    imkhalidsharif Report

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    #47

    Groene Magpie

    Frontal view of a striking blue rare bird photos with a crest, highlighting the beauty of nature.

    patrickvb75 Report

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    #48

    Owl

    Close-up of a rare bird, an owl, with its eyes closed, appearing to sleep, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    zacekfoto Report

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    #49

    Stork-Billed Kingfisher

    A colorful rare bird with blue wings and a red beak captured in flight, highlighting the beauty of nature.

    derrickw0ng Report

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    #50

    Red Crested Turaco

    A close-up of a rare bird's head, featuring a bright red crown, green plumage, and a yellow beak.

    markclayden Report

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    #51

    Tawny-Flanked Prinia

    A small rare bird with its tail fanned, balancing on two purple flowers, illustrating the beauty of nature.

    joinus12345 Report

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    #52

    Blue Tit

    A blue and green rare bird in flight sips a drop of water from a golden outdoor faucet amidst falling snow.

    jose_luis_rodriguez_fotografo Report

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    #53

    Black-Naped Monarch

    A vibrant blue rare bird sits protectively in its moss-covered nest, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    mkrause Report

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    #54

    Female Duck

    A mother duck with her ducklings nestled close, representing the beauty of nature in rare bird photos.

    mamepapa0326 Report

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    #55

    Spotted Owlets

    Two rare bird photos of owls nestled in a tree hollow, highlighting the beauty of nature.

    samrat.banik Report

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    #56

    Collared Falconet

    Two rare bird photos showcase nature's beauty, with black, white, and orange birds perched on a branch.

    wavethree Report

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    #57

    Pink-Necked Green Pigeon

    Two rare birds in an intimate moment on a branch, highlighting the beauty of nature's interactions.

    wavethree Report

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    #58

    Arnaud Barbet

    Two rare birds with spotted plumage, showcasing the beauty of nature with their unique patterns.

    biglenswildlife Report

    4points
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    #59

    Eurasian Hoppoe

    An elegant hoopoe, a rare bird with a distinctive crest, perched and displaying the beauty of nature.

    flying1_rainbow Report

    4points
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    #60

    Taiwan Blue Magpie

    Rare bird photos: A blue bird with white and black tail feathers and white wings captured in flight.

    dannykhoo_photo Report

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    #61

    Grey-Headed Chickadee

    Rare bird photos: A fluffy, brown, white, and black bird perched on a branch on a snowy day.

    la.jacobsson Report

    3points
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    #62

    Ndian Paradise Flycatcher

    A striking Asian paradise flycatcher, a rare bird, with its long tail and crest, tending to its chicks in a nest on a branch.

    aparupa.dey Report

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    #63

    Gentoo Penguin

    Two adorable baby penguins huddle together, showcasing the beauty of rare bird photos in nature.

    richardsidey Report

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    #64

    Silver-Throated Tanager

    A beautiful yellow and black rare bird perched on a mossy branch, showcasing nature's beauty in flight.

    jeffreypatrickkarnes Report

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    #65

    Emerald Dove

    Rare bird photos: A green-feathered bird with a gray head and orange beak perched on a branch, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    zaheers_wildography Report

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    #66

    Toco Toucan

    Rare bird photos: A toucan with a colorful beak and blue eyes perched on a branch, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    niemyungphotography Report

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    #67

    Squirrel Cuckoo

    Rare bird photos: A long-tailed bird with brown and white feathers perched on a branch, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    hector_astorga_photography Report

    3points
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    #68

    Ruby Crowned Kinglet

    A small, delicate rare bird photos with a red crest on a branch, capturing the beauty of nature.

    raymoughalian Report

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    #69

    Kori Bustard

    A large rare bird photo with a smaller red bird on its back, showcasing the beauty of nature in flight.

    rockjumper_birding_tours Report

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    #70

    Green-Backed Firecrown

    Close-up of a rare bird with vibrant green and orange feathers, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    enfoconatural Report

    3points
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    #71

    Scarlet-Headed Blackbird

    Two rare bird photos of blackbirds with bright orange heads and underparts perched on a plant.

    esterramirezphotos Report

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    #72

    Himalayan Monal

    A rare bird displaying colorful plumage, from green to purple and orange, perched on a branch.

    adityaa_chavan Report

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    #73

    Rose-Crowned Fruit Dove

    A vibrant, rare bird, displaying a kaleidoscope of colors, showcasing the beauty of nature in flight.

    pattomkinswildlife Report

    3points
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    #74

    Rainbow-Bearded Thornbill

    A vibrant Rufous-crested Coquette hummingbird, highlighting the beauty of nature in a rare bird photo.

    magic.birding Report

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    #75

    Palm Cockatoo

    A magnificent palm cockatoo with its prominent crest and red cheek patch, a striking rare bird photo.

    charles808 Report

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    #76

    Great Grey Owl

    A majestic great grey owl perched on a branch, showcasing the beauty of a rare bird photo.

    andreasbirdphotography Report

    2points
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    #77

    Wood Duck

    Rare bird photos: A colorful duck with green, brown, and white plumage, and a bright red eye, swimming in calm water.

    colinfranksphotography Report

    2points
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    #78

    Eurasian Bee-Eaters

    Two rare bird photos show colorful bee-eaters perched on a branch, showcasing nature's beauty in flight.

    jan_wegener_ Report

    2points
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    #79

    Gouldian Finch

    A Gouldian finch, a rare bird, displaying its vibrant rainbow colors while perched on a wet branch in the rain.

    derrickw0ng Report

    2points
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    #80

    Greater Racket-Tailed Drongo

    Rare bird photos present a black drongo with iridescent feathers, illustrating nature's beauty in flight.

    hasamnisdrsudhir Report

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