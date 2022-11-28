Selco BW asked Midjourney's AI to redesign famous landmarks in the style of top architects.

They’ve done this for London’s Big Ben, York Minster, Battersea Power Station, Brighton Pavilion, the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building, the Colosseum and many more.

They asked the AI to take inspiration from the work of Antoni Gaudi, Zaha Hadid, and Renzo Piano, who were the masterminds behind many famous buildings.

Among others, Gaudi designed the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Hadid designed the London Aquatics Centre (used in the 2012 Olympics), and Piano is the architect behind The Shard in London.

So, how might some of the world’s best-known buildings look if they’d been designed by someone else? And do you prefer new designs or the originals?

#1

The Eiffel Tower In Paris, Reimagined In The Style Of Gaudi

#2

Big Ben In London, Redesigned In The Style Of Renzo Piano

#3

The Eiffel Tower In Paris, Redesigned In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#4

Big Ben In London, Redesigned In The Style Of Gaudi

#5

York Minster In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Gaudi

#6

The Colosseum In Rome, Reimagined In The Style Of Gaudi

#7

Brighton Pavilion In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Renzo Piano

#8

Edinburgh Castle In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#9

Glasgow Cathedral In Scotland, Reimagined In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#10

Brighton Pavilion In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Gaudi

#11

Windsor Castle In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Gaudi

#12

Battersea Power Station In London, Redesigned In The Style Of Renzo Piano

#13

The Leaning Tower Of Pisa In Italy, Redesigned In The Style Of Renzo Piano

#14

Glasgow Cathedral In Scotland, Reimagined In The Style Of Gaudi

#15

Windsor Castle In England Reimagined In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#16

Edinburgh Castle In Scotland, Redesigned In The Style Of Gaudi

#17

Brighton Pavilion In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#18

Glasgow Cathedral In Scotland, Reimagined In The Style Of Renzo Piano

#19

York Minster In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#20

Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#21

The Empire State Building In New York, Reimagined In The Style Of Gaudi

#22

The Colosseum In Rome, Redesigned In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#23

Edinburgh Castle In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Renzo Piano

#24

Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Renzo Piano

#25

The Royal Albert Dock In Liverpool, England, Redesigned In The Style Of Zaha Hadid

#26

Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool In England, Reimagined In The Style Of Gaudi

#27

Windsor Castle In England Reimagined In The Style Of Renzo Piano

