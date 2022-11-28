Selco BW asked Midjourney's AI to redesign famous landmarks in the style of top architects.

They’ve done this for London’s Big Ben, York Minster, Battersea Power Station, Brighton Pavilion, the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building, the Colosseum and many more.

They asked the AI to take inspiration from the work of Antoni Gaudi, Zaha Hadid, and Renzo Piano, who were the masterminds behind many famous buildings.

Among others, Gaudi designed the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Hadid designed the London Aquatics Centre (used in the 2012 Olympics), and Piano is the architect behind The Shard in London.

So, how might some of the world’s best-known buildings look if they’d been designed by someone else? And do you prefer new designs or the originals?

More info: selcobw.com