Cousin Went Through Late Uncle’s Belongings, Despite His Kids Warning Them Not To, Gets Arrested

If a stranger does something that you consider wrong or a crime, you won’t hesitate to report them and most likely, people in your life would think you did the right thing. But when it comes to family, it gets trickier because you are expected to forgive the culprit just because you are related by blood.

Two siblings are now dealing with this dilemma and think that their cousins should be charged for robbery when they went to scavenge their late dad’s house, but the rest of the family are calling them too cruel for getting them arrested.

More info: Reddit

The Original Poster (OP) and their sister Jess lost their mom last year and just recently, their dad also passed away. The news reached the family and the siblings made sure to tell everyone that they were not allowed in their dad’s house.

When the OP’s grandpa and their mom died, the family went to their house to look through the deceased relatives’ things so they could take them. The OP and Jess wanted to prevent this from happening with their dad’s things and told the family that they would prosecute if anyone else set foot in the house before they did.

It seems that the family didn’t take the threats seriously despite the OP being a lawyer and they got a few notifications from the Ring Doorbell, which meant someone had entered the dad’s house. Security cameras showed their cousin was taking stuff, so the siblings called the police to report the theft and two cousins were arrested.

The things they took were worth more than $1,000, so the cousins are facing felony charges. One of the cousins already has been in jail in the past, so he could get up to 10 years in prison for this.

The siblings don’t really get along with their extended family, so when they threatened legal action after the dad’s death, they meant it. However, their grandma thinks this is going too far, but all the cousins needed to do was wait because the OP was the official executor and there was a will, so if something was promised by the dad, it must have been mentioned in it.

According to E. A. Goodman Law, “Within 60 days of having been appointed, the Executor must notify all next of kin and beneficiaries named in the Will that the Will has been probated and that an Executor has been appointed.” With this notification, the executor has to include the will or explain how the beneficiaries can get the copy.

Among the other administrative work, one of the executor’s duties is “to find all personal property in the estate and protect it until distribution.” They must distribute the assets as it is instructed in the will and “If there is any property left after paying off the estate’s debts and distribution to heirs, the executor is responsible for disposing of it.”

Not only that, but the executor first of all has to take care of the deceased’s debts if there are any, so that means that some of the estate may need to be sold and relatives taking things before this matter is finished is kind of stealing.

There is also the moral aspect of this story. Even if you didn’t care that much about the person who passed away, it would be respectful to listen to the children of the late relative and to wait until the will is officially announced.

People in the comments not only had a problem with that, but also with the relatives not listening to the executor, because if there is anything left for them, they would get it. Some of them were suggesting to go through with the charges just to get rid of such an insensitive and greedy family.

Do you think making a cousin go to jail because they took OP’s dad’s things after his death is too much? Do you think there was another way to solve this situation? Let us know your thoughts and reactions in the comments.

