Family Invites Daughter And Her Wife On Disneyland Trip, Then Changes Plans Without Including Them

Many people want to get along with their in-laws, but gosh darn it, can it be challenging sometimes. It gets even worse when they send you incredibly mixed signals about (not) wanting to spend time with you.

Case in point, u/Efficient-System-438 asked the internet if she was overreacting to a bizarre situation developing in her family. She shared how her in-laws refused her and her wife’s Disneyland passes as a gift, only to accept the same gift from their son and his wife. Not only that, but after inviting the author and her wife on the trip, they went to exclude them from their travel plans.

Weird? Very! Scroll down for the full story and to see what the net had to say. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Having a tense relationship with your in-laws is something that can weigh on your mind and frustrate you to no end

Two women smiling inside a car, one holding car keys, reflecting a family separate drive to Disneyland experience.

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how she and her wife were left out of her family’s vacation plans. Here’s the bizarre situation in full

Family separate drive to Disneyland causing holiday transportation issues and planning challenges between in-laws.

Family separate drive to Disneyland with brother-in-law, girlfriend, and mother-in-law on a planned trip together.

Family preparing for a separate drive to Disneyland, discussing car maintenance and travel arrangements for the trip.

Family enjoying separate drive at Disneyland parade with Mickey Mouse and other characters entertaining the crowd.

Image credits: John Tekeridis / pexels (not the actual photo)

Text describing a family separate drive to Disneyland, with in-laws traveling in a different car than the narrator and spouse.

Family separate drive to Disneyland causing frustration over travel arrangements and trip expenses.

Two women, one upset and the other comforting her, illustrating family separate drive Disneyland challenges and emotions.

Image credits: drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text message describing family conflict over a separate drive to Disneyland planned without including some family members.

Image credits: Efficient-System-438

In this case, the parents might have a favorite child (their son), or they’re trying to avoid spending time with their daughter’s spouse

Three family members warmly embracing and smiling, preparing for a separate drive to Disneyland together.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The situation is beyond weird. Though we don’t know the exact motivations for the in-laws’ strange behavior, from our perspective, there are two possible theories.

The first possibility is that, like most parents, they are playing favorites and prefer spending time with their son instead of their daughter. This is, of course, an uncomfortable realization for anyone. But the reality is that this sort of favoritism is very common.

Based on recent research, parents tend to prefer their children who are responsible and organized because they’re easier to manage and respond more positively.

While the ‘golden child’ tends to lead a better life, their slightly less-loved siblings fare worse. According to the American Psychological Association, kids who get less favored treatment have more strained family relationships and poorer mental health.

The second possibility is that the in-laws might have issues spending time with their daughter’s wife, the author of the online post. Maybe there are tensions within that relationship that we don’t know about. Or it could be that the in-laws downright don’t like her as an individual, or think that she’s a bad match for their daughter as a spouse.

It’s best to address these issues early on, instead of leaving them to fester

Two women having a serious conversation at home, illustrating family separate drive Disneyland challenges and emotions.

Image credits: bokodi / freepik (not the actual photo)

Whatever the case might be, it’s an unfriendly move to accept a gift from one person when you refused it from someone else. It’s also less than friendly to invite someone to a family trip, only to cut them out of the travel arrangements.

Generally, people don’t like confrontation, but it can be healthy when done right. Directly asking someone what’s going on or explaining to them how their behavior makes you feel is better (and infinitely harder) than trying to guess their motivations.

You don’t have to be aggressive. If you stay calm and semi-friendly, you reduce the risk of the other person getting overly defensive or lashing out at you.

That being said, don’t be too vague or wishy-washy either. Address the problem. Set out your expectations. Explain your boundaries. And then follow through with any consequences that you had mentioned if your boundaries are trampled again in the future.

Alternatively, if you feel that your relatives are constantly disrespecting you and your spouse, you should pause and think about your relationship with them. How important is the relationship to you exactly?

No matter what happens with your in-laws, you and your partner should put each other first

Two women sitting indoors, one resting her head on the other's shoulder, capturing family separate drive Disneyland moment.

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

If you’re feeling constantly drained and frustrated after being around these people, it might be best to step back and reduce the amount of time and effort you put into this relationship.

Go to fewer dinners and trips together, don’t be super flexible when they suggest popping in over at your place, and see how you feel. It might even make your relatives change their behavior a bit if they take the hint that they’re pushing you away.

According to the Laurel Therapy Collective, one of the most important things for you and your partner’s romantic relationship is that you prioritize each other, no matter any disagreements with each other’s in-laws.

“Be each other’s advocates and support systems. When addressing issues with in-laws, present a united front. This sends a clear message that you both value your relationship and will work together to resolve conflicts. It also sets a boundary with your parents that your spouse can’t set alone.”

What are your thoughts, Pandas? What would you have done if you found yourself in the post author’s shoes, dealing with all of this Disneyland drama? Do you get along with your in-laws? If so, what’s your secret? Let us know in the comments below.

The author interacted with some of her readers as the story started going viral

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about family separate drive Disneyland road trip experiences and personal travel preferences.

Reddit conversation about family dynamics highlighting the challenges of a family separate drive to Disneyland.

Family separate drive to Disneyland, showing a car trip with family members managing space and interactions during travel.

Here’s the advice and insights that some internet users shared with the frustrated woman

Comment with advice about resolving family issues before a separate drive to Disneyland, emphasizing honest communication.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family issues related to a separate drive to Disneyland trip.

Comment discussing the idea of a family separate drive at Disneyland and the freedom to explore independently.

Text conversation about a family planning a separate drive to Disneyland for their visit.

Comment suggesting to have a serious talk with wife for a reality check in a family separate drive Disneyland discussion.

User comment about family conflicts with separate drive to Disneyland, expressing frustration and advice to address the issue directly.

Comment discussing a family separate drive to Disneyland, mentioning a wife joining a trip meant for brother and parents.

Comment explaining family separate drive to Disneyland due to wife's uninvited trip invitation and arranged own transportation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family separate drive Disneyland trip and planning excitement.

Screenshot of a forum post advising against asking why family chose to separate drive at Disneyland and suggesting to spend time elsewhere.

Comment warning against being treated as an afterthought, advising not to go and avoid family separate drive Disneyland issues.

Comment about family separate drive Disneyland, advising letting spouse go alone to enjoy time without kids.

Comment discussing family dynamics about separate drive Disneyland plans and reluctance to join without enthusiasm.

Comment advising a family separate drive Disneyland trip to focus on couple time and avoid family drama.

Comment suggesting a couple visit Disney World for quality time, related to family separate drive Disneyland discussion.

Comment discussing a car tune-up encouraging to park and fly down, related to family separate drive Disneyland.

Comment discussing feelings of hurt and favoritism when a family plans separate drive to Disneyland, suggesting changes in trip plans.

Text discussing the challenges of family separate drive Disneyland and advice on managing feelings and communication.

Comment discussing discomfort with family during vacation and advice on handling family separate drive Disneyland trips.

Comment discussing the difficulty of fitting six people with luggage in one vehicle on a family separate drive Disneyland trip.

Comment from CumishaJones suggesting to ghost someone and go away together for a romantic weekend alone, related to family separate drive Disneyland.

Comment discussing how families can handle separate rides and luggage when arriving at Disneyland during a family separate drive.

Comment screenshot showing a family separate drive Disneyland message about a broken car causing absence from a visit.

Comment sharing a family separate drive Disneyland experience, describing feeling excluded during trips to the parks.

Reddit comment discussing reasons a family might separate and drive to Disneyland instead of going together.

