Woman Told To “Go Screw Herself” After She Stuck Up For Her Daughter Who Didn’t Want To Hug A Relative

Chances are, many of you grew up believing that family is everything. You know, “blood is thicker than water” and whatnot – and while it could be somewhat true for some individuals, having someone disregard your boundaries just because they are a relative does not make it OK.

Setting your limits is incredibly important; they can be physical, like in this article’s case, emotional, or psychological. It’s vital and can even be necessary for your own peace and overall well-being – however, more often than not, it’s not an easy task, especially when it comes to immediate family.

It’s not always simple to remove a child from a toxic adult, but some steps can help fortify the barrier surrounding them and give them the tools they need to be safe for the rest of their lives as, let’s face it, humans can be cruel.

An American author once said: “Boundaries are a part of self-care. They’re healthy, normal, and necessary”

“My middle-aged, male family member just told me to ‘go [screw] myself’ because I told him our young daughter doesn’t have to hug anyone she doesn’t want” – this internet user turned to Reddit’s r/TrueOffMyChest to vent about a recent encounter with her boundary-less relative. The post managed to garner over 6K upvotes in just a couple of days, as well as 632 comments discussing the situation.

The woman began her post by disclosing that she and her family had a major falling out during the Covid-19 outbreak as she realized the dynamics within her immediate family weren’t that healthy.

She went on to remark that having children had strengthened her resolve to stand up for her family – her husband and children – which gets us to the heart of the narrative.

Recently, while getting ready for Christmas celebrations at another family member’s house, the culprit of the story told the author’s daughter that if she didn’t give him a hug, he was going to come and get one. The woman overheard the conversation and said “no”, arguing that the girl is learning her boundaries and doesn’t have to hug or kiss anyone.

The man pressed the matter, and when she said she wanted her daughter to be able to protect herself, he made a very dubious comment in response.

Needless to say, it infuriated the post’s creator, so she came around the corner where she could see him, and said that she’s her child and that she will protect her family. In spite of the relative’s best efforts to refute it by claiming that the girl was also a member of his family, he ultimately told the author to go screw herself.

The woman then went on to say that this wasn’t the first time he’d used such language; in fact, he had previously stated the same thing during the virus outbreak, which is why she stopped going around him altogether.

The author of the post admitted that she was very proud of herself for sticking up for her offspring and not backing down as she was brought up to do.

Since the post gained quite a bit of attention, the woman decided to edit it and add some extra commentary.

First things first, she thanked the fellow community members for their support and said that she would no longer be responding since she has a lot on her plate and would soon need to make some tough decisions and have difficult talks.

The parents and those who intend to become parents who stated that they wish to implement the same boundary rule with their own children were also addressed by the post’s author. Some people, she said, are concerned that they won’t be able to stand up for their little ones, but the woman assured everyone that you’ll be able to find the courage because you’ll love your babies more than you can ever imagine.

