Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Ban These People”: Family Leaves A 1-Star Review For Restaurant After Receiving $50 Worth Of Free Food
34points
Social Issues4 hours ago

“Ban These People”: Family Leaves A 1-Star Review For Restaurant After Receiving $50 Worth Of Free Food

Justinas Keturka and
Liucija Adomaite

Recently, a person who works at an unnamed locally owned Mexican restaurant shared an incident on the Choosing Beggars subreddit that they had with an entitled family of four who came in to eat last week.

“The owners are two of the most kind, compassionate, and selfless people I’ve ever met. The reader board outside of the restaurant reads as follows: ‘Hungry? No money? We will feed you.’ And they mean it,” the Redditor explained. They added that two rules apply to this kind of gesture: first, there is a limited menu available and second, it must be to go.

One day, a family arrived saying they saw the sign and would like to order food. Immediately, they were not happy to not see fajitas on the free menu. More so, the head of the family did not like the idea of taking that free food to go and said: “that’s not going to work for us. We want to eat here.”

As you can suspect, this wasn’t going to end well. The story made people question if some people are not worthy of the kindness of others.

A Mexican restaurant worker shared how an entitled family of four left them a 1-star review after having $50 worth of food for free

Image credits: Jessie McCall (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No_Actuator_5149

Many people couldn’t believe how ungrateful this family was

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
T.O.S.o.R.
T.O.S.o.R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Entitlement is the downfall of society.

1
1point
reply
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was learning how to decorate cakes, I used to give away a free 6 to 8 inch cake to people who were having sobriety milestones (1, 5, 10 years and so on) or are celebrating cancer remission. It was a great way for me to practice my craft and it helped make someone’s day feel even more special than it already was. I only did it for a year. Word got out that I gave away free cakes and the entitled a******s came out in full force. I stopped doing free cakes a year later after a woman left a message on Facebook wishing harm upon me for rewarding “social retards” (addicts) instead of making her a free THREE tiered wedding cake. She said a bunch of horrible things about substance abusers but that was the jest of it. I was 3 years clean and sober at the time. I had taken up cake decorating as a way to distract myself from the liquor store telepathically calling my name. Needless to say, her words broke me. But I haven’t touched a bottle or pills in 15 years so I win.

0
0points
reply
POST
T.O.S.o.R.
T.O.S.o.R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Entitlement is the downfall of society.

1
1point
reply
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was learning how to decorate cakes, I used to give away a free 6 to 8 inch cake to people who were having sobriety milestones (1, 5, 10 years and so on) or are celebrating cancer remission. It was a great way for me to practice my craft and it helped make someone’s day feel even more special than it already was. I only did it for a year. Word got out that I gave away free cakes and the entitled a******s came out in full force. I stopped doing free cakes a year later after a woman left a message on Facebook wishing harm upon me for rewarding “social retards” (addicts) instead of making her a free THREE tiered wedding cake. She said a bunch of horrible things about substance abusers but that was the jest of it. I was 3 years clean and sober at the time. I had taken up cake decorating as a way to distract myself from the liquor store telepathically calling my name. Needless to say, her words broke me. But I haven’t touched a bottle or pills in 15 years so I win.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda