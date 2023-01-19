“Ban These People”: Family Leaves A 1-Star Review For Restaurant After Receiving $50 Worth Of Free Food

Recently, a person who works at an unnamed locally owned Mexican restaurant shared an incident on the Choosing Beggars subreddit that they had with an entitled family of four who came in to eat last week.

“The owners are two of the most kind, compassionate, and selfless people I’ve ever met. The reader board outside of the restaurant reads as follows: ‘Hungry? No money? We will feed you.’ And they mean it,” the Redditor explained. They added that two rules apply to this kind of gesture: first, there is a limited menu available and second, it must be to go.

One day, a family arrived saying they saw the sign and would like to order food. Immediately, they were not happy to not see fajitas on the free menu. More so, the head of the family did not like the idea of taking that free food to go and said: “that’s not going to work for us. We want to eat here.”

As you can suspect, this wasn’t going to end well. The story made people question if some people are not worthy of the kindness of others.

Image credits: Jessie McCall (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No_Actuator_5149

Many people couldn’t believe how ungrateful this family was