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Today, we’re excited to introduce the fun and creative work of Elizabeth Saloka. Known on Instagram as ‘Betty Rubble NYC,’ the artist transforms ordinary stones she finds on the streets into surprisingly familiar objects – often iconic food items like snacks, sweets, and even full meals. In fact, her creations look so realistic that you might be tempted to take a bite – but we don’t recommend it!

The New York–based creator collects stones from sidewalks, construction sites, and everyday street corners around Brooklyn and beyond, carefully selecting pieces based on their shape, texture, and character. She then transforms them into playful, detailed artworks that resemble everything from food and household objects to nostalgic pop culture references.

Scroll down to take a look at her best stone creations and learn more about the artist in our interview.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A colorful stone creation of a Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream pint, turning rocks into iconic foods.

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Bored Panda got in touch with Elizabeth Saloka to learn more about her unusual artistic process and how she came to transform everyday stones into playful, pop-culture-inspired creations. She shared with us the story behind her journey and what continues to inspire her work today.

She explained how it all began: “I was born in Korea and adopted and raised in Minnesota. I moved to New York in 2009 and started painting rocks in 2017. The first rock I found was in New Jersey. I saw it on the ground, and it struck me that it looked exactly like a Nokia cellphone from the 2000s. It had a little antenna and a bump in the back for a battery pack. I painted it, and that was it. I became obsessed.”
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    #2

    A colorful stone creation, a rock painted to resemble an iconic Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup can.

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    #3

    Two colorful stone creations, painted as pink Nokia phones with green screens, alongside a tiny matching one.

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    Looking back, Elizabeth reflected on the deeper reasons behind her connection to this medium: “I didn’t realize it at the time, but in retrospect I now understand there are three reasons I like to paint on rocks.”

    The first is accessibility and freedom in creating art without financial pressure: “First, I loved drawing and painting and being crafty as a kid, but art supplies were expensive, so I found it stressful. If a canvas was $25, I would be really afraid of ruining it with bad art. It inhibited my sense of freedom and creativity. Now I find most of my rocks and rubble at construction dump zones. Last year, I bought two crates of marble scraps from a sculptor on Facebook Marketplace for like $10. I think a lot of artists make art out of trash as a way to get around the brutal economics of art. Like, artists are spending so much money on obscenely expensive art supplies and then struggling to sell their work for a rate worth even just the cost of the paint and brushes and materials, let alone time and physical labor. You have to get creative on many levels if you have a limited budget. I think rock painting is often associated with kids because rocks are a free and plentiful canvas, so it's a good medium for kids to learn on. Low-stakes financially for parents.”

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    #4

    A colorful stone creation shaped like a crushed Coca-Cola can, a creative rock art piece transforming iconic foods.

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    #5

    Four colorful stone creations resembling Kodak film rolls on a white background, showcasing iconic foods and famous products.

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    Another reason, she told us, is the freedom that comes from working with imperfect materials: “Another reason I like to paint rocks is that they’re an imperfect canvas. Even more right-angled, symmetrical man-made rubble like cinder blocks and bricks are often broken or chipped and never perfectly smooth, so you don’t feel obligated to measure and plan and make everything perfect like you might on a square canvas. You have to freewheel it, which I prefer.”
    #6

    A stone creation painted as a Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing bottle and a lime wedge. The artist turns rocks into iconic foods and famous products.

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    #7

    A stone creation painted as a Heinz ketchup bottle, showcasing colorful stone creations that turn rocks into iconic foods.

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    Finally, she highlighted the durability of the medium as something that shaped her approach from early on: “Finally, I like rocks because they’re sturdy and durable. Growing up, I made drawings on paper, and ended up accidentally tearing them, or they’d get folded or crushed. I don’t do well with delicate materials. Rocks are very forgiving that way.”
    #8

    A stone creation painted like a Wrigley's Big Red chewing gum pack, turning rocks into iconic foods and famous products.

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    #9

    Two colorful stone creations, painted like realistic Oreo cookies with detailed black and white patterns, turning rocks into iconic foods.

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    #10

    A colorful stone creation, a rock painted as a Hellmann's mayonnaise jar, showcasing iconic foods and famous products art.

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    #11

    Two rocks painted to look like Maruchan Chicken Ramen noodle soup packages. Iconic foods turned into stone creations.

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    #12

    Colorful stone creations, rocks shaped and painted like Kiehl's and Carmex lip balm, iconic foods and famous products.

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    #13

    A colorful stone creation resembling a jar of raspberry jam with a red checkered top and a small knife.

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    #14

    Colorful stone creations of Jif peanut butter jars, turning rocks into iconic foods and famous products.

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    #15

    Colorful stone creations: A rock painted to resemble a pack of Premium saltine crackers and a single cracker rock.

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    #16

    A stack of five-dollar bills made from colorful stone creations, turning rocks into iconic foods and famous products.

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    #17

    A colorful stone creation painted as a 365 Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce container, showcasing iconic foods.

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    #18

    A colorful stone creation resembling Dr. Bronner's Magic Soap bottle, transforming a rock into an iconic product.

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    #19

    Colorful stone creation of a corn on the cob next to a painted container of I Can't Believe It's Not Butter.

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    #20

    A rock transformed into a Sun-Maid Raisins box, revealing colorful layers on its side. Colorful stone creations.

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    #21

    A colorful stone creation painted as a Vaseline jar. This artwork turns rocks into iconic foods and famous products.

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    #22

    Two colorful stone creations sculpted as Taco Bell hot sauce packets, one larger, displaying ingredients, turning rocks into iconic foods.

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    #23

    A colorful stone creation, a rock painted as a Pret A Manger sandwich, showcasing iconic food art.

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    #24

    Colorful stone creations: rocks painted as a box of Carr's crackers and a wedge of President Brie cheese.

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    #25

    Four colorful stone creations, painted like Babybel cheeses, turning rocks into iconic foods and famous products.

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    #26

    Colorful stone creation of an Old Bay Seasoning box, transforming a rock into an iconic food product.

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    #27

    A black rock painted as a Daewoo TV remote control. This stone creation features white button outlines and colorful details.

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    #28

    A stone creation resembling a Minute Maid frozen orange juice carton, transforming rocks into iconic foods.

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    #29

    A stone creation painted as a Reynolds Wrap box. An artist turns rocks into iconic foods and famous products.

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    #30

    A stone creation shaped like a Tropicana juice box. The artist transforms rocks into iconic foods and famous products.

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    #31

    Three painted rocks designed as Tootsie Roll candies. This is an example of colorful stone creations as iconic foods.

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    #32

    A vibrant strawberry rock creation with a painted green stem, showcasing colorful stone creations. A brown handle tool lies behind it.

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    #33

    A colorful stone creation painted to look like a Dinty Moore Beef Stew can, turning rocks into iconic foods.

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    #34

    Colorful stone creations: rocks transformed into pink erasers of varying sizes, titled "Pink Pearl" by the artist.

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    #35

    A colorful stone creation painted to look like a box of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, showcasing iconic foods.

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    #36

    A colorful stone creation shaped like a red Bic lighter with a gray top, turning rocks into famous products.

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    #37

    A colorful stone creation resembling a Ferrero Rocher chocolate, with a gold wrapper and white label, as an iconic food.

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    #38

    Colorful stone creation: a rock painted like spaghetti and meatballs in red sauce, a unique food art sculpture.

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    #39

    A colorful stone creation painted to look like a box of Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix, transforming rocks into iconic foods.

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    #40

    A rock painted to look like a blue and white Venus razor, an example of colorful stone creations as iconic products.

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