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Today, we’re excited to introduce the fun and creative work of Elizabeth Saloka. Known on Instagram as ‘Betty Rubble NYC,’ the artist transforms ordinary stones she finds on the streets into surprisingly familiar objects – often iconic food items like snacks, sweets, and even full meals. In fact, her creations look so realistic that you might be tempted to take a bite – but we don’t recommend it!

The New York–based creator collects stones from sidewalks, construction sites, and everyday street corners around Brooklyn and beyond, carefully selecting pieces based on their shape, texture, and character. She then transforms them into playful, detailed artworks that resemble everything from food and household objects to nostalgic pop culture references.

Scroll down to take a look at her best stone creations and learn more about the artist in our interview.

More info: Instagram