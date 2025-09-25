ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all grown up hearing captivating stories about history that seem pretty accurate. But in reality, many of these stories and so-called historical facts have turned out to be exaggerations, half-truths, or just completely false. Did Eistein really fail math? And was Napoleon really that short? Myths like these span generations, but luckily, historians have worked long and hard to separate the facts from fiction. In this list, we explore 32 of history’s longest-standing “facts” that have slipped into pop culture and classrooms even though they aren’t actually true.