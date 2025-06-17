“‘Influencer’ Marketing Coworker Lived A Lie And It Fell Apart Gloriously”

ADVERTISEMENT

The subreddit r/CoworkerStories invites people to share the bizarre, frustrating, and sometimes comical experiences they’ve had on the job. One such post, by user Shauni55, begins innocently enough: a new marketing hire joins a mid-sized company and is introduced to a flashy, well-connected social media manager named Lewis.

But as they got used to everyday operations, the employee started to notice that what seemed like a quirky personality was more of a corporate manipulator. However, there are only so many meetings you can attend without having a clue about what’s going on. Eventually, the lies catch up.

RELATED:

The “fake it til you make it” is a high-variance approach to career planning

Share icon

Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos (not the actual photo)

Which means there is a good chance you might fall down the ladder instead of climbing it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freedomtumz (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shauni55

After their story went viral, the employee provided more information about their former manager

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out, these thing happen more often than one might expect

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT