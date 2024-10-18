ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that when a pufferfish “puffs up,” they are filling themselves with water, not air? If you did, congratulations, you have more common sense than most, as this is not as widely known as one might think. But then again, there is so much information out there that it’s entirely possible to be unaware of “regular” things for years.

Someone asked “What is a fact that you only recently learned, but should have known for ages?” and netizens shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own stories below.

#1

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Puffer fish fill up with water to inflate. Not air. I don't know where I thought the fish got the air from.

Bad_Elephant Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cause we live in air thus that connection when not thinking about it?

#2

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Oxen are just employed cows, not a whole separate species of bovine.

InfernalOrgasm Report

#3

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Cooking food in a cast-iron skillet increases the iron content in your meal. I don't know why I never thought of it like that until recently...

hay9 Report

#4

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages There are people who do not have an internal monologue. I was like WTF.

pantherghast Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't have an internal monologue, I have an external dialogue with myself, usually ending with me telling myself to shut up

#5

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Eartha Kitt, the woman who sings Santa Baby, also voiced Yzma from Emperor's New Groove.

Mr_Archer1216 Report

#6

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages That the filter in the dishwasher should be cleaned out monthly. Not my original schedule which was never.

sufferpuppet Report

#7

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Human skin doesn’t have the ability to sense water. We can only tell that something is wet because of temperature or pressure, but we don’t have the proper receptors for water itself.

That’s why sensory deprivation tanks with room temperature or barely warm water work so well, and why you can’t tell if clothing left out to dry is damp or if it’s just cold.

When I read that somewhere, it was a huge mindf**k. Now I think about it constantly.

Edit: We know that humans don’t have these receptors because we know that certain animals DO. Including fruit flies and cockroaches. Which is weird.

Edit: To all the people saying that they test an object’s wetness by placing it against their lips or cheek, this is still exactly the same principle I’m describing above. You can’t feel the wetness, you’re feeling the sensation of air moving against the wetness. It’s no different from holding the object in your hand. We rely on cues like temperature and pressure to decide if something is wet.

Edit: A lot of people are saying this is b******t and I made it up because you CAN tell when something is wet. Congrats, you’re restating exactly what I already said. We rely on environmental cues to determine it. Also, what I’m referring to is hygrosensation. Do your own research. Google it.

eli-the-egg Report

junkmayl avatar
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
42 minutes ago

You can easily confirm this: wear a latex glove and put your hand in water (preferably cold). Your hand will feel wet even though there zero water molecules touching your skin

#8

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages I knew that a litter of kittens can have different fathers but I just found out that twin humans can have different fathers also. Crazy.

Wonderful_Whereas402 Report

#9

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages A litre of water weighs a kilogram.

anon Report

#10

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Groundhogs and woodchucks are the same animal.

jamesiscoolbeans Report

boredpanda-com_10 avatar
Peter Parker
Peter Parker
Community Member
1 hour ago

How much ground would a groundhog hog if a... ah never mind, it just doesn't work the same..

#11

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Ponies are not baby horses. They are small foreveeeeer

bearclawmcgee2 Report

#12

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages In Super Mario Brothers on the NES, you can continue where you lost your last life by pressing a+start on the main screen.

Dainiad Report

#13

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Maybe not recently learned but a few years ago when I found out how our solar system is just bumping along through space really fast, I can’t believe I didn’t know that. Thought we were stationary. Big ole dumb.

softstones Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

PBS space did a good job portraying this https://youtu.be/1lPJ5SX5p08

#14

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Abcdefg has the same melody as twinkle twinkle little star.

FaveDave85 Report

#15

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Pickles are just small pickled cucumbers.... what? Who knew? Apparently everyone.

Dougsbar Report

#16

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages When using nasal spray, you are supposed to **inhale** and spray simultaneously. I discovered this while watching TV a few weeks ago.

Nobody ever showed me how to fkn use a nasal spray, and it wouldn’t have occurred to me to do it on my own because it feels a bit uncomfortable, but my allergy sprays work sooooooo much better now.

I feel like a dumba*s.

snappyirides Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Presumably the instructions to do so were on the packet or leaflet.

#17

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Octopus predate dinosaurs.

FluffyTid Report

#18

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Babies aren't supposed to drink water apparently. Not that I should have known, but never would have guessed.

GiuseppeJ03 Report

aminatrabelsi avatar
Amina Trabelsi
Amina Trabelsi
Community Member
1 hour ago

They get enough Water through milk, they start drinking Water during weaning, no Need before!

#19

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages That the “Spanish flu” probably started in Kansas soldier barracks and spread due to WW1. The only reason it’s named the Spanish flu is because Spain was the only country that reported on it- many other countries had a media blackout on it.

casualladyllama Report

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 hour ago

They all masked up and didn't complain. They did what they needed to. Media blackout was probably for the best

#20

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Until yesterday I thought blackened chicken was just that, chicken that had been grilled the f**k out of.

Turns out it's a delicious blend of spices.

Turbulent_Juicebox Report

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

And I thought jerk chicken meant they were the ones picking on the other chickens

#21

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages It wasn’t new information, but through the footage during severe storms from massive waves crashing on ships today, realizing how terrifying it would be to cross the ocean in the 1400s.

Intelligent-Pop9553 Report

#22

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages The potato company OreIda is a named after two states that produce much of their potatoes, Oregon and Idaho.

Swimmingllama Report

Vote arrow up
sofacushionfort avatar
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited)

C&H sugar = California and Hawaii. Domino sugar = Dominican Republic

#23

My cat used to never drink a lot of water and she would just spend a lot of time staring at the bowl, turns out she was experiencing whisker fatigue so I got her a wider bowl.

Poor cat.

LBNTAckee Report

shaunnmunn avatar
Dusty's mom
Dusty's mom
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I also top off the water (chilled) thru the day so it's up to the brim. Start off fresh the next day, or more often, if it's hot. >^.,.^<

#24

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages To be tea, it has to come from the tea plant. Black, white, green, oolong teas are all the same plant but with different processing and harvesting.

Anything else that calls themselves a tea is actually a tisane - including roiboos.

Mysterious_Lesions Report

#25

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Percentages are always reversible.Example 32% of 78 is same as 78% of 32.

Jedihallows Report

#26

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages If you write on a dry erase board with a permanent marker, you can remove it by writing over it with a dry erase marker and then erasing.

reddittheguy Report

rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
19 minutes ago

You can also just use some disinfectant on a papertowel. Will remove the permanent marker and you don't even have to follow the lines exactly.

#27

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages When they kept liquor stores open at the beginning of the pandemic, it was to ensure that alcoholics wouldn’t overflow the hospitals even more by suffering from alcohol withdrawals.

Starbucks__Lovers Report

#28

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages How common stillbirths are.

tristnaber Report

shaunnmunn avatar
Dusty's mom
Dusty's mom
Community Member
1 hour ago

And yet conservatives want to force women who have experienced them to be examined in case of attempted abortions. I can't imagine the trauma on top of the tragic pain.

#29

Bryers was the best ice cream years ago. Now it's garbage. Take look at the containers. They are now frozen desert. Bryers no longer legally meets ingredients of ice cream. Sad where it is now.

pch14 Report

barbaraburns_1 avatar
Barbara Burns
Barbara Burns
Community Member
37 minutes ago

A lot of manufacturers are selling garbage now. If it says 'frozen dairy dessert' instead of ice cream, RUN.

#30

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages After decades of doing it wrong, I realized from NASA's website that the abbreviation for US time zones during Daylight Saving Time is EDT, CDT, MDT, PDT... That is, Daylight Time. EST, CST, MST and PST are for standard time, which is what we just went back onto a week ago.

monkeyselbo Report

barbaraburns_1 avatar
Barbara Burns
Barbara Burns
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Daylight Savings Time is pure insanity. For the love of God, could we please just stop doing it?

#31

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Revolving restaurants on towers only revolve on the inside. The entire top of the structure does not move. That would be insane.

CurNoSeoul Report

#32

It’s not the stripper that spins- it’s the pole. Blew my mind, I thought those ladies were masters of centrifugal force AND core strength!

bri_like_the_chz Report

#33

Soaking dishes in the sink overnight actually works. My parents wouldn’t go to bed if there was a dirty dish. That’s how I was raised. If it was stuck that meant work harder.

Recently my wife and mother in law let something terribly cooked on soak overnight and I’ll be damned if worked.

I honestly thought “letting it soak” was code word for “lazy a*s.” Or used as a trope in media to represent someone that shirked work or was too good/too lazy to do dishes.

ohyeahwell Report

#34

When you say no because you don’t feel comfortable doing it and someone pushes you to do it anyway, just don’t do it. I just learned about boundaries and I’m freakin’ over age 50.

mentat70 Report

#35

Gunna get buried here but I thought expatriates was only referring to Americans living abroad and was spelled like ex-patriots. I thought it was really odd but never questioned it. However it seemed odd enough to me to also never bring it up so I am learning.

RedSonGamble Report

#36

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Up til she was about 25 my ex wife thought reindeer were made up for Christmas movies.

i_just_say_hwat Report

#37

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Another one I only learned about 2 years ago. There are people who are "mind-blind" and can't visualise objects or images in their mind. It's called Aphantasia and I (and about 3% of the population) have it. Never know other people could mentally visualise their thoughts.

**edit: Thanks for the many upvotes and replies.** Seems like this is quite interresting to many people who have it or don't understand it. I wanted to add some information that came to me during some conversations here:

1) It seems to happen in different "degrees" on a visual spectrum. Some people are also face-blind, some can visualize very simple forms like square for example. Someone here said that it's maybe like with different image qualities. Some can see images in 4K HD, some have blurry edges on their images, some see only very simple shapes, some can't image anything visual.

2) I can clearly explain to you what my house looks like, I can describe every part of my house from memory, I could draw it to you, but maybe I would get the textures a bit wrong but everything that is there every day, I can describe it. for example, the couch I sit in every day is something I could draw and know if I touch it that it's my couch, but I might get the color wrong or the texture. The older a memory, the more faded it is.

3) I don't have many memories from my childhood. It's very vague. Like not even a picture of the moment. But a blurry picture where I can't focus, I might see a face or a house that I saw many many times, or a really huge event for me as a child (like dancing in front of the whole school at a talent show) I remember the event, some details, (like the cool sunglasses I was wearing with led lights in it) but everything around it is one vague blur, no further details about the stage, theater, audience, I only remember the applaus very well ;-)


4) something else clicked: I'm a real story teller and i'm kind of a "funny guy" so people like to listen when I talk/tell stories. But I had different occassions where I'm telling something that I recall happened to me (altough maybe I would spice it up for humorous effect) , but then afterwards I had people coming up to me to say that they told ME that story and it happened to them and I guess I create a false memory as it was my own. (and felt really bad about it)

*** edit 2:
5) apparently you people SEE numbers when doing calculus?! Now I understand why my partner thinks it's odd that I "still" count with my fingers or try to write in the air. That's all I got to work with!



*Questions I still have. People who don't have this. Can you really taste a taste when thinking about it, and smell a smell?*.

T-LAD_the_band Report

nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I also have Aphantasia. I also write in the air! For some reason, It is easier for me to sort of remember an image if my eyes are open and just think about the picture. When I close my eyes, all is black.

#38

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages The Holy Roman Empire only ceased in the 19th century because of napoleon. For some reason I always think of the early 12 century.

For some reason it’s hard to fathom Rome only ceased to exist in a bastardised form 300 years ago.

Johnwayne18889 Report

#39

Correct way to do a rolling start in a manual car when the battery is dead.

Put the transmission in Neutral gear.

- Instruct the person outside to push the car forward to gain some momentum and keep pushing until the vehicle reaches a speed of about 5-10 mph.

- Disengage the clutch and shift into second gear and quickly engage--or "pop"--the clutch



Don't Try This With an Automatic , not possible and will damage stuff.

whiplash369 Report

sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Uh, no. Have it in gear while pushing. And after you pop the clutch, immediately depress the pedal or you’ll probably stall.

#40

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Linen is not just a particular weave of cotton. It's made from a completely different plant (flax).

estreya2002 Report

rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Takes a hell of a lot of work to get linen from flax. But guess what, cotton doesn't grow in most parts of Europe but flax does.

#41

English is a Germanic language not Latin.

FuzzyAssociation4687 Report

#42

Pineapples do not grow on trees. I was barely in my 40s.

anon Report

nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
10 minutes ago

He's correct! Just googled the image and it blew my mind!

#43

Talking doesn't scare the fish, grandpa just wanted us to shut up.

Existing_Kangaroo453 Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Or was it the river dancing in the boat? 🤷‍♂️

#44

How the Spanish arrived in the Philippines to conquer and settle. They did not sail East from Spain, you you would think. They sailed West from their Mexican colony across the Pacific.

casapulapula Report

#45

Sigh, to remove the top from deodorant, you need to twist it up. I was pulling the plastic barrier out with my teeth.

I know.

chaos_abounds Report

Narwals are real.

victims_sanction Report

#47

That Sherbert doesn’t have two R’s in it and is Sherbet! Who the hell says Sher Bet!? I’m in my late thirties and just found this out in 2023.

I_throw_Bricks Report

shaunnmunn avatar
Dusty's mom
Dusty's mom
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Always been sherbet for me, but Mom was a stickler for proper pronunciation. Relatives called it sherbert. It's fine. No big deal.

#48

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages White wine does not come from green grapes.

(Excuse me, but does it not stand to reason, f'r Crissakes?).

druu222 Report

shaunnmunn avatar
Dusty's mom
Dusty's mom
Community Member
1 hour ago

You can get wine from green grapes, but it's not white wine. It's so acidic that it's low in alcohol. Called verjuice from centuries past, it was used as an acid for cooking in areas without tropical and sub-tropical citric acid-producing plants and trees.

#49

If your tee shirt has a tag at the bottom, it's always on the left (at least if you're a guy, not sure if this is one of the things that's mirrored for the ladies).

So many wasted seconds figuring it out.

JUSTICE_SALTIE Report

#50

Diagon Alley is diagonally. Realized this like 20 years after watching the first Harry Potter movie.

anon Report

#51

For 42 years of my life I thought that historical people who killed themselves by sticking their heads in the oven (ie Sylvia Plath) were just _metal as f**k_ and baked their brains to death, and only just learned that old timey ovens ran on highly toxic coal gas that basically knocked you out permanently.

illepic Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never thought it was baking, but the natural gas from the oven. Never truly thought "What about before nat gas?"

#52

75 Facts People Recently Learned That They Should Have Known For Ages Margarine is made from oil not butter.

tnmoltisanti420 Report

#53

Parkways used to be roads that … ended in a park.

Popping_n_Locke-ing Report

#54

My father is not my biological father, which has tainted my medical history my entire life and I had to go searching for my biological father after my cancer diagnosis.

I love my father, and don’t blame my parents, but that’s some s**t I should have known.

EyeFicksIt Report

boredpanda-com_10 avatar
Peter Parker
Peter Parker
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes, that is a fact everonye here should have known, but didn't..

#55

There's a wee triangle next to the petrol light which indicates which side of the car the fill cap is on.

Just realized this about my car yesterday and I think it applies to all cars.

I've been driving for two decades.

SixicusTheSixth Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
48 minutes ago

It does not apply to all cars, or even cars by age. Neither of my parent's cars, my sister's car, or our non-working one have this, these cars range in age from 2001 to 2022.

#56

You are only supposed to have a few crackers with your soup.

So growing up my parents were not fond of having me. So by age 5 i didn't eat unless i made my own food. So when i got to the point where i could make soup i would eat a whole sleeve of crackers for every bowl i ate. I didn't find out until just recently how unhealthy it was. I always ate soup when i was alone since its single serving. The few times i got it at a restaurant i assumed they wanted you to pay more to get the rest of the crackers so they tease you with 2 packs.


Edit: Wow, thank you for all the amazing responses. For context my parents always had food around, i was never without anything. But my parents basically ignored me whenever they were not emotionally abusing me. I couldn't tell you why, but i was often told i was a mistake. They both passed during the pandemic but i was able to build a relationship with my dad a bit before they passed. I have 2 boys of my own now and of course i am over compensating by showering them with love!

Dead_Man_Redditing Report

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
56 minutes ago

??? Does it matter how many crackers you have with your soup?

#57

That if you boil eggs in salted water, the peels come off easier. Plunge them in cold water for an even better effect.

anon Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Salt water does nothing for the ease of peeling. The water temperature change is what is doing it here.

#58

If you type something wrong on an iPhone calculator but only want to get rid of the most recent digit you typed, you just swipe.

Concertcat24 Report

#59

Being born and raised in Florida, I only recently learned we have native crocodiles.

321fishinfool Report

shaunnmunn avatar
Dusty's mom
Dusty's mom
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Taught me something! Thought we only had alligators. Thanks!

#60

That asbestos is found in nature. I just thought it was some awful human invention used for insulation.

yepitsdad Report

#61

I guess this only applies for my context. But I (30 yo) only quite recently learnt my neighbouring country (Malaysia) is in Borneo as well. I’ve always thought Malaysia was only the mainland part.

zool714 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
33 minutes ago

East Malaysia is the Borneo part, the mainland part is Peninsular Malaysia.

#62

I always knew that Alaska wasn’t like, an island the way an inset on a map of the US depicts it, but I never realized just how gigantic and how far away from the ~~mainland~~ contiguous United States it actually is. Same goes for Hawaii—never realized how far southwest it is from us. I’m in my mid-30s, reasonably intelligent, and I noticed this stuff when looking at a world map like sometime last year. Embarrassing.

ElderTheElder Report

shaunnmunn avatar
Dusty's mom
Dusty's mom
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Remember that flat maps with Mercator Projection will show distortions. Try looking at a globe for better size reference.

#63

That the von Trapp Family Singers were real people and The Sound of Music was based on a true story.

TheLittleUrchin Report

#64

I didn't know lamb was a baby sheep until very recently. I was reading a farm book to my 3 year old kid and I was enlightened... I cried. No wonder the lamb chops are so small. I should have known! I know.

Nervous-Eye-8905 Report

#65

It took me WAY TOO DAMN long to realize that it's called deodorant because it de-ODOR-izes you! I think I was 29 when I figured this out. I am 30.

dungeonblaster93 Report

#66

When you have your face in the flow of the shower you can just open your mouth and breathe, you don't need to hold your breath and take your face out of the shower flow when you need to breathe, as I was doing for most of my life. It seems even more stupid now that I've written it down, but I genuinely just realised this a couple of years ago, I'm 37...

sa_ra_h86 Report

#67

Space heaters are called that because they are used to heat up a space. Not because they use space age technology.

Strong_Ad_3722 Report

It is the “Cupid Shuffle,” not the “Cuban Shuffle.” Source, went to a wedding Saturday, thought I misheard the name, looked it up and found I’d been mishearing it for years.

arriesgado Report

#69

The Aztecs had only been in that area for about a century before the Spanish arrived, were just as obsessed with conquering the local people, and likely were just as bad as the Spanish to those people.

In addition to ruinous taxes and tributes, the Aztecs demanded their vassal states supply them with people for their rituals that sacrificed tens of thousands of people per year. Some of these sacrifice rituals specifically called for children or pregnant women.

I always thought the native peoples of the Americas were pretty innocent victims of imperialism and colonization, but the Aztecs lost to just a few Spaniards because the other peoples of the area joined the Spanish against them.

I don't know what's worse, to be enslaved in a silver mine or to lose your life or your kid's life to human sacrifice.

zazzlekdazzle Report

barbaraburns_1 avatar
Barbara Burns
Barbara Burns
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I'm pretty sure I would offer myself as a sacrifice to avoid working in a mine.

#70

That opossums are great for the environment and if your dog attacks them, you should stop them. And if you're brave enough to move them to safer grounds, they will emit a foul odor while playing dead. It stinks, but if you're willing, pick them up like a kitten (scruff of neck)and relocate. Don't worry, like skunks, the smell comes from there a**s, but! they don't douse you with the smell. It's just to deter predators.

SquishymustNotdie Report

barbaraburns_1 avatar
Barbara Burns
Barbara Burns
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I love opossums - they eat a HUGE number of ticks and other parasites!

#71

Ok, I feel dumb but in my defense I’m not a wine drinker. I had no clue wine types are named after the grape variety that was used to make it.

caseymeadows71 Report

nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
3 minutes ago

A Japanese friend saw others wine tasting at a party. He asked if they wanted him to guess what kind of wine it was. He took one sip and said, "Grape."

#72

When you snap your fingers, the sound is from your finger hitting your palm.

manderifffic Report

#73

It is prerogative, not perogative.

Who_needs_an_alt Report

#74

On Duck Hunt on the NES if you have a p2 controller you can direct the ducks.

TickTockM Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
11 minutes ago

It did say so in the manual - for the curious: http://www.digitpress.com/library/manuals/nes/Duck%20Hunt.pdf

#75

How to put air into a tire.

Choice-Grapefruit-44 Report

