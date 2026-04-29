“Ridiculously Sad”: 28YO Woman’s Facelift Sparks Raging Debate As People Question Society’s New Normal

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Getting a facelift isn’t as taboo as it once was. In fact, it’s been almost normalized. We praise certain aging celebs for suddenly looking 20 or even 30 years younger, thanks to top class surgeons. But a new trend is seeing people in their 20s going under the knife as a “preventative” measure, or to look more “refreshed.”

One of them is 28-year-old Antonia Higham, who documented her entire journey online. The British-based “luxury influencer” got a full facelift, necklift, liplift and what she calls cat-eye surgery, which she claims she’s wanted to do since she was 18. Her posts have sparked a heated debate over “sick” beauty standards, with some going as far as calling her a “lunatic.” Does she have post-surgery regrets? Yes. But not for the reasons you might think…

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Antonia Higham decided to get a facelift, liplift and “cat eye surgery” at just 28 years old

Image credits: antoniahigham

The British-based “luxury influencer” said at the time that it’s been her “dream” since she was 18

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This is Higham before the surgery, and many people couldn’t understand why she’d go under the knife

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Some thought her video was satire, while others called her a “lunatic,” so she explained…

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You can watch Higham’s explanation here:

The 28-year-old then decided to document her journey from start to finish. Here’s her before the surgery

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On Day 1, Higham looked like she was in pain, and revealed that she couldn’t even film

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Here’s her one week after having the plastic surgery

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Two weeks after the op and she was still bandaged up

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Image credits: antoniahigham

Image credits: antoniahigham

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She had still not recovered three weeks later

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By day 25, the bandages had been removed and Higham looked nothing like her former self

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People wanted to know, does she regret it?

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Higham is among a growing number of young women flocking to get a facelift

When Antonia Higham announced on social media that she’d be getting a full facelift, some people thought it was satire. Others insulted the 28-year-old, telling her that she needs a psychiatrist, not a surgeon.

But Higham went ahead with the procedure anyway, documenting every step of her journey along the way. She’s among a wave of young people turning to plastic surgery in recent years.

The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) has projected a 19% increase in facial procedures nationwide in 2026. That’s a whopping 1.6 million procedures this year alone.

When the AAFPRS released its 2025 Annual Survey statistics and trends, it noted that the average age of patients is getting younger.

“One of the most meaningful shifts observed in this year’s survey isn’t which procedures patients are choosing, but when they’re choosing to do them,” reads a press release. “AAFPRS facial plastic surgeons overwhelmingly predict that the average age of facelift patients will continue to trend younger – a shift already taking shape.”

Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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The report adds that 57% of surgeons reported an increase in patients under 30 requesting cosmetic procedures or injectables, “with many strategically opting for subtle, preventative approaches designed to preserve facial structure, support long-term skin health, and promote more graceful aging over time.”

But it’s not just happening in America. Across the pond, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) revealed in 2025 that there’s been an 8% increase in facelifts over the past 12 months in the UK. Many of BAAPS’ members also report that the age demographic is shifting.

The trend has some experts seriously worried… Among them, plastic surgeons.

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Dr. Alexis Verpaele says he’s seen an increasing number of younger clients wanting a facelift. The plastic surgeon, who is based in Belgium, told the BBC that often tries to convince them to opt for something less drastic than the surgery.

“If they have a facelift in their 20s, and we know it can last 10, 15 years say. So by the time they are 60, they might have had three facelifts,” Verpaele says. “That’s a lot of trauma for one face to endure – and that’s the best case scenario without any complications.”

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Critics blame the fake beauty standards, among other things, for the uptick in young women going for facelifts.

Dr. Kirsty Garbett is a body image expert from the Centre of Appearance Research at the University of West England. She warns that what we see online isn’t a true reflection of reality.

“I think there’s an unprecedented pressure, especially when it comes to the face – we see ourselves on video calls, social media platforms, we compare ourselves to others so easily,” she says. “AI, filters – all play a part in creating a fake online world. And, at the same time, we are seeing a rise in the normalisation of cosmetic procedures.”

Garbett also blames certain celebrities for making major plastic surgery appear as “just a part of life,” a trend she says is “really worrying.”

Many were shocked and saddened, with some believing Higham should have seen a psychiatrist instead

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But not everyone was against Higham’s surgery, with some praising her for her honesty

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