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“Ridiculously Sad”: 28YO Woman’s Facelift Sparks Raging Debate As People Question Society’s New Normal
A woman with red hair and light makeup, looking at the camera, holding a sheer white fabric. Facelift debate.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Ridiculously Sad”: 28YO Woman’s Facelift Sparks Raging Debate As People Question Society’s New Normal

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Getting a facelift isn’t as taboo as it once was. In fact, it’s been almost normalized. We praise certain aging celebs for suddenly looking 20 or even 30 years younger, thanks to top class surgeons. But a new trend is seeing people in their 20s going under the knife as a “preventative” measure, or to look more “refreshed.”

One of them is 28-year-old Antonia Higham, who documented her entire journey online. The British-based “luxury influencer” got a full facelift, necklift, liplift and what she calls cat-eye surgery, which she claims she’s wanted to do since she was 18. Her posts have sparked a heated debate over “sick” beauty standards, with some going as far as calling her a “lunatic.” Does she have post-surgery regrets? Yes. But not for the reasons you might think…

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    Antonia Higham decided to get a facelift, liplift and “cat eye surgery” at just 28 years old

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    The British-based “luxury influencer” said at the time that it’s been her “dream” since she was 18

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    This is Higham before the surgery, and many people couldn’t understand why she’d go under the knife

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    Image credits:antoniahigham

    Some thought her video was satire, while others called her a “lunatic,” so she explained…

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    A young woman with red hair and makeup demonstrates a facelift result, touching her temples, for a youthful, lifted look.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    Woman showing facelift results, discussing her youthful look. This sparks debate on society's new normal regarding cosmetic surgery.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    You can watch Higham’s explanation here:

    @antoniahigham I’m getting a facelift at 28 🙊 with @aestheticsphoenixtr #faceliftsurgery#midfacelift#cateyesurgeryvlog#lipliftvlog#surgeryvlog♬ original sound – Antonia Higham

    The 28-year-old then decided to document her journey from start to finish. Here’s her before the surgery

    A woman with red hair in a blue patterned scrub top shares her facelift journey. A debate rages on society's new normal.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    On Day 1, Higham looked like she was in pain, and revealed that she couldn’t even film

    A young woman in a red plaid shirt with a bandaged face and swollen eyes post-facelift, sparking debate about society’s new normal.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    Woman with bandages and surgical markings on her face, red eyelids and lips. A facelift sparks debate. Day 2.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    A woman with bandages and makeup after a facelift, sparking debate about society's new normal and beauty standards.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    A woman with red hair, swollen eyes and purple surgical markings on her face four days post facelift.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    A woman with red hair, swollen eyes, a bandaged nose, and facial bruises five days post-facelift surgery.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    A woman post-facelift, with bandages, marked lips, and eye makeup, wearing a floral shirt, posing for an update on Day 6.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    Here’s her one week after having the plastic surgery

    Young woman with red hair, 1 week post-op from a facelift, showing swelling and tape. A debate on society's new normal.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    A young woman, Day 8 post-facelift, with bandages near her temples and bruising under her eyes, sparking debate on society's new normal.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    A woman with red hair and a pink shirt, showing facial bandages after a facelift. She is smiling, revealing "Day 9" on her shirt.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    A young woman with auburn hair wearing a headband and white top, showing a post-facelift recovery with tape on her face.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    A young woman with red hair and a white shirt shows tape on her face, sparking a debate on society's new normal and facelift trends.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    A 28YO woman with bandages from her facelift on her forehead and eyes, Day 13 post-surgery. People question society's new normal.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    Two weeks after the op and she was still bandaged up

    A woman with long red hair, gauze taped to her temples, two weeks post-op from a facelift, staring wide-eyed.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    Young woman with bandages and swelling on her face, post-facelift, sparking debate on society's new normal. Day 15.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    A young woman with red hair and a headband smiles at the camera, showing tape on her face 16 days after a facelift.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    Woman with red hair and bandages on her face on Day 17 of a facelift recovery, showing a sad expression.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    She had still not recovered three weeks later

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    By day 25, the bandages had been removed and Higham looked nothing like her former self

    Image credits: antoniahigham

    People wanted to know, does she regret it?

    A woman with red hair and a swollen facelift, with a purple star on her forehead, points as she debates society's new normal.

    Image credits: antoniahigham

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    @antoniahigham Replying to @Debbie Hall let’s have a chat x #antoniahigham#facelift#liplift#midfacelift#temporallift♬ original sound – Antonia Higham
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    Higham is among a growing number of young women flocking to get a facelift

    When Antonia Higham announced on social media that she’d be getting a full facelift, some people thought it was satire. Others insulted the 28-year-old, telling her that she needs a psychiatrist, not a surgeon.

    But Higham went ahead with the procedure anyway, documenting every step of her journey along the way. She’s among a wave of young people turning to plastic surgery in recent years.

    The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) has projected a 19% increase in facial procedures nationwide in 2026. That’s a whopping 1.6 million procedures this year alone.

    When the AAFPRS released its 2025 Annual Survey statistics and trends, it noted that the average age of patients is getting younger.

    “One of the most meaningful shifts observed in this year’s survey isn’t which procedures patients are choosing, but when they’re choosing to do them,” reads a press release. “AAFPRS facial plastic surgeons overwhelmingly predict that the average age of facelift patients will continue to trend younger – a shift already taking shape.”

    Image credits:  seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    The report adds that 57% of surgeons reported an increase in patients under 30 requesting cosmetic procedures or injectables, “with many strategically opting for subtle, preventative approaches designed to preserve facial structure, support long-term skin health, and promote more graceful aging over time.”

    But it’s not just happening in America. Across the pond, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) revealed in 2025 that there’s been an 8% increase in facelifts over the past 12 months in the UK. Many of BAAPS’ members also report that the age demographic is shifting.

    The trend has some experts seriously worried… Among them, plastic surgeons.

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    Dr. Alexis Verpaele says he’s seen an increasing number of younger clients wanting a facelift. The plastic surgeon, who is based in Belgium, told the BBC that often tries to convince them to opt for something less drastic than the surgery.

    “If they have a facelift in their 20s, and we know it can last 10, 15 years say. So by the time they are 60, they might have had three facelifts,” Verpaele says. “That’s a lot of trauma for one face to endure – and that’s the best case scenario without any complications.”

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    Critics blame the fake beauty standards, among other things, for the uptick in young women going for facelifts.

    Dr. Kirsty Garbett is a body image expert from the Centre of Appearance Research at the University of West England. She warns that what we see online isn’t a true reflection of reality.

    “I think there’s an unprecedented pressure, especially when it comes to the face – we see ourselves on video calls, social media platforms, we compare ourselves to others so easily,” she says. “AI, filters – all play a part in creating a fake online world. And, at the same time, we are seeing a rise in the normalisation of cosmetic procedures.”

    Garbett also blames certain celebrities for making major plastic surgery appear as “just a part of life,” a trend she says is “really worrying.”

    Many were shocked and saddened, with some believing Higham should have seen a psychiatrist instead

    A comment by Rebecca P. Fox stating, Body Dysmorphia is no joke, sparking a debate on society's new normal and facelift trends.

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    A social media comment reading "This is so sad," liked by 12,109 people, reflecting public sentiment on facelift debates.

    A comment from DaniG saying "Therapy would be much more cost effective" with 11,112 likes. Relates to facelift and society's new normal debate.

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    A social media comment reads: The doctor who agreed to do work on you is insane. All the best to you! It sparks a facelift debate.

    A social media comment by westiesaremebesties reads: Your doctor needs reporting. It fuels the facelift debate.

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    A comment saying "this made me ridiculously sad" from a user with a monster avatar, relevant to the facelift debate.

    A screenshot of a comment from Nour Basma, questioning a woman's facelift, sparking a debate on society's new normal.

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    A social media comment from "mariepay - wellness & business" stating, "Girl you ARE young. You look young." Facelift debate.

    A comment from Isilla about facelift procedures, discussing society's new normal and the debate around age and cosmetic surgery.

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    A comment on a facelift post reads: I can't believe a doctor agreed to do this. Sad times. A sad debate on society.

    A comment reading omg can't 😮 I actually can't nuts. This comment is part of a debate about facelift new normal.

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    A social media comment from sibylvaneisdead reads, "This is going to be catastrophic," sparking facelift debate.

    A comment from Mr.... stating Mental health is very important, with 166 likes, relevant to the facelift debate.

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    A user comment saying, "I miss the you before all this surgery," highlighting the facelift debate.

    A comment saying "Omg you were so pretty" on a post about a woman's facelift, sparking debate.

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    A comment from a user named Kiwi about suffering from body dysmorphic disorder, debating society's new normal regarding facelifts.

    A comment from sare with two crying emojis and a broken heart emoji, questioning a woman's facelift.

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    But not everyone was against Higham’s surgery, with some praising her for her honesty

    Comment from Abigail Prince defending a facelift, stating people can be beautiful before and after, amid the raging debate.

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    A comment from Natz praising a woman's appearance and wishing her well with the facelift healing process.

    A comment from Jade saying a woman's facelift wasn't needed, but she's still stunning. Focuses on society's new normal.

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    A comment from Bex praising honesty and openness, showing support amidst society's new normal debates.

    A comment from j473738849393 supporting the woman's honesty about her facelift, saying it will look beautiful.

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    A comment from "Fionn mac Cumhaill's Mammy" on a facelift debate, with a sad dog avatar.

    A comment from NicolasB, saying he initially thought a facelift was a vacuous decision but was won over by personality.

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    What do you think ?
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    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She didn't need any work done.

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TF is a luxury influencer?!

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ever since I was like 18 years old, I just wanted that youthful, lifted fresh look!" ...what the actual fúck. You're naturally youthful, lifted, and fresh-looking at 18! Body dysmorphia is a legitimate problem, though, and it never "goes away" after just one surgery. You end up "having" to get more and more surgeries, then surgeries to fix the scars from the previous surgeries. My mother has been getting plastic surgery for decades - it was nearly an obsession for a while. She is 82 now and I went with her to an appt because she wanted another facelift - with a new doc because she OUTLIVED her previous plastic surgeon. The new doctor told her there was no way he was going to do surgery on her at her age - plus with all of the scarring and damage from her (several) previous procedures.

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    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
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    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She didn't need any work done.

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TF is a luxury influencer?!

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ever since I was like 18 years old, I just wanted that youthful, lifted fresh look!" ...what the actual fúck. You're naturally youthful, lifted, and fresh-looking at 18! Body dysmorphia is a legitimate problem, though, and it never "goes away" after just one surgery. You end up "having" to get more and more surgeries, then surgeries to fix the scars from the previous surgeries. My mother has been getting plastic surgery for decades - it was nearly an obsession for a while. She is 82 now and I went with her to an appt because she wanted another facelift - with a new doc because she OUTLIVED her previous plastic surgeon. The new doctor told her there was no way he was going to do surgery on her at her age - plus with all of the scarring and damage from her (several) previous procedures.

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