ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re trying out something new, it’s best to be among friends! You’ll feel comfortable, and there won’t be any pressure to be an amazing sculptor or tennis player on your first try. Plus, it’ll be much easier to find humor in the situation and create hilarious stories that you’ll retell for years if you’ve got a pal by your side.

But if not everyone is allowed to participate, a new activity with friends can quickly turn from an exciting outing to a heartbreaking experience. Below, you’ll find a story that was recently shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit detailing how one teen was excluded from rock climbing with her friends after she didn’t meet the weight limit.

Rock climbing is a popular activity to try with friends

Share icon

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

But when one teen was told she couldn’t participate because of her weight, her friends decided that it was too late to change their plans

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: seventyfourimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: KlutzySpend7837

Indoor rock climbing has become extremely popular in recent years

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Indoor rock climbing has been rapidly gaining popularity in recent years. According to Indy Week, there were only 353 rock climbing gyms in the United States in 2014. By the end of 2023, however, there were 622. As of 2021, there were already 10.35 million rock climbers in the U.S., and the sport doesn’t appear to be dying down any time soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what’s not to like about rock climbing? When it comes to the benefits of this activity, TIME reports that it improves cardiorespiratory fitness, builds strength, boosts brain power, can be great for mental health, improves communication between climbers and can be a fun way to build your confidence. There’s nothing like the feeling of accomplishing a huge climb and being able to look down to see how far you’ve come.

There’s no doubt that rock climbing can be a great way to spend your time, but is it an inclusive sport? Unfortunately, fatphobia exists in many facets of our culture, and the rock climbing gym is no exception. But it certainly doesn’t have to be that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fat Girls Traveling spoke with one plus-size climber, Kimmi, who has found a way to carve out a place for herself in the rock climbing world, despite the fact that she doesn’t have a stereotypical climber’s body.

Rock climbing in a larger body may be challenging, but it’s certainly not impossible

Share icon

Image credits: wirestock / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

She shared that climbing has had an extremely positive impact on her life and has even helped her recover from an eating disorder. But just like with any other sport, there are sometimes challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having a big belly, hips and bust did make it a bit more challenging in the beginning,” Kimmi shared. “I had to figure out how to make some movements work for my body. Also, learning that gave me better body awareness, which is a useful thing in climbing.”

She also encourages anyone who’s interested in climbing to get started, regardless of their size. “Please don’t put it off for ages because you haven’t seen other plus-size people climbing.”

The Pad Climbing gym has also shared some tips for larger climbers on their site, so everyone feels welcome participating at their center. First, they note that it’s best to focus on “fancy footwork” rather than relying on your arm strength if you’re in a bigger body.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also important to keep your hips as close to the wall as possible, so you don’t get tired too quickly. When you fall, fall with grace. And don’t panic! You’re safely strapped in, so nothing bad is going to happen when you inevitably misstep and start falling. And finally, don’t worry about the numbers. Try lots of different climbs, and figure out what you like and what works for you. There’s something out there for everyone!

Being weight shamed can take a huge toll on a person’s mental health

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: halfpoint / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Conquering the fear of worrying about what you look like in the gym or being nervous about not having a “perfect body” while working out is something that everyone has to deal with. But it’s not a valid reason to stop yourself from participating in an activity you’ll enjoy! Unfortunately, however, in this story, there was also the issue of the teens not having their friend’s back.

It is understandably disappointing when plans change at the last minute and you can’t enjoy the activity that you were looking forward to. But isn’t it better to look out for your friend and ensure that she’s okay than to send her away in tears and continue with the original plan?

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen was likely feeling very vulnerable in that moment, as she had essentially been body shamed by the climbing gym, which can have a serious impact on a person’s mental health. The top priority for her friends should have been checking in with her and finding a more inclusive activity.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the teens were wrong to go ahead with their rock climbing excursion when one friend had to leave? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece discussing similar themes, look no further than right here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers believed the teen was in the wrong, noting that she should have prioritized her friend’s feelings

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some understood where the teen was coming from

ADVERTISEMENT