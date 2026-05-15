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What is worse than being cheated on? Being cheated on and finding out about it at a clinic. What is worse than that? Everything else that happened to this man over the six years that followed, which is saying something because the clinic visit was already a very bad day.

One man sat down and typed out the full unfiltered version of his marriage, his divorce, and the tornado warning that finally ended fourteen months of post-divorce cohabitation. The story he told is one of the most exhausting things you will read today, but that’s what the internet is for. Free therapy for the scorned and traumatized!

More info: Reddit

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Some marriages end with a clean break, and some drag on way past their expiration date, leading to some very creative escape plans

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One man’s marriage was difficult to begin with, but his lack of libido drove his wife into the arms of another woman

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His wife’s reckless behaviour cost him an STD, and only once the clinic confirmed his suspicions would she confess to her affair

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He was quick to try to leave, but through her begging, pleading, and threatening, he stayed way longer than he wanted to

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She signed the divorce papers 6 years down the line, only after being told that his mother would buy them a car if she signed the divorce papers

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More than a year later, she still refused to move out, until one stormy night with a tornado warning looming, when one final blowout sent her packing

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She disappeared into the night, and her two teenage children decided to stay with the man who wasn’t their biological dad, but who had stepped up to the plate regardless

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In an update a few days later, the man said he was most surprised to see the youngest child, 16, immediately start to show improvement in his behaviour once his nightmare mother left

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The man was unsure about the future, but he knew that in that moment, he could finally breathe a sigh of relief, being free for the first time in years to just focus on himself and the kids

He met his ex-wife at 27 and was upfront with himself about one thing from the beginning. He did not have a high libido. During the pandemic, things slowed down further, and the arguments started. But only one thing would end them, submission intimacy. He simply could not respond with desire. The wife decided that meant he found her unattractive and slept with someone else rather than talk about it.

Much to his shock, he found out at a clinic. He had been completely faithful, yet picked up an STD. She was forced to confess, and he wanted to flee. Instead, she threw herself in front of the car, yanked the door open while he was pulling away, and essentially dared him to hurt her with the vehicle in order to make him stop. It worked. He stayed.

Then came years of trying to extract himself from the marriage while she refused to sign divorce papers. He eventually told her that his mom would buy him a car if they divorced, which would help get her and the kids around. Which was only partly true. She signed. When the court date arrived, he forgot to mention that the car was only for him. Divorced March 2025. He tricked her, and he said so plainly without apology.

They kept living together for another year after the divorce because he was terrified that her kids, 19 and 16, would follow her out and end up homeless. They had been homeless before, during her years of substance use. He had gotten her clean by moving them all to the Oklahoma panhandle for six months while he worked at a pork plant and she went through withdrawals in a hotel room.

The kids knew exactly what her leaving could look like. One night, there was a tornado warning and a fight he could not even remember the start of, and he told her to get out and meant it for the first time. She packed her things and left in the pouring rain, screaming at the eldest child on the way out that she had cheated six years ago and already paid for it. The kids refused to go with her. Storm or no storm, they stayed.

He later posted that, in just a few days, the youngest child had even started picking up some of the slack. He would leave the door open to therapy for the children, but was allowing them space to process. Despite not being their biological dad, he made it clear that they will always have a bed in his home. He has breathed a sigh of relief for the first time in years. There is a noticeable absence in his life, but one he could get used to.

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Research into the motivations behind cheating found that bedroom dissatisfaction was the single strongest driver of extramarital affairs, with about half of respondents reporting they were no longer intimate with their partners at the time of the affair. That context does not excuse what she did, particularly given that the alternative was a conversation rather than a clinic visit.

The divorce itself took considerably longer than it should have because she refused to sign the papers, which is a recognised tactic in contested divorces. Uncontested divorces typically take 3 to 6 months after filing. Contested divorces can drag on for anywhere from twelve to twenty-four months, or longer, which is exactly the kind of timeline that makes a man get a little ‘creative’.

For the sixteen-year-old, there is a legal option worth knowing about if he ever wants to formally and legally cut ties with his mother. Emancipation is possible in most US states from the age of sixteen, allowing a minor to be legally recognized as an adult independent of their parents. It requires demonstrating financial self-sufficiency and a stable living situation, both of which are within his reach!

The man in this story is not celebrating. He used the word relieved, not happy, and that distinction says everything about what the last six years actually cost him. He got her clean, raised her children, stayed through things most people would have left over years earlier, and ended up typing it all out to strangers on the internet. The internet, to its credit, mostly showed up for that.

What do you think the next step should be in this house? Share some advice in the comments!

Commenters were applauding all around, giving the man a much-needed space to vent and a community willing to support