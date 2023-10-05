ADVERTISEMENT

With Spotify Wrapped fast approaching, we think now is an appropriate time (more than ever) to start talking more about the platform and all the stories around it. Even if the story is of petty revenge.

A guy recently shared a story of how he exacted revenge on his ex using Spotify. While the story itself is pretty simple, albeit clever, there was also a lot of context that acted like a certain kind of heartfelt catharsis of how someone turned their life around and started healing. So that happened.

More Info: Reddit

Spotify is one of the most popular money-suckers out there. So why not get rid of it and get some petty revenge exacted at the same time?

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

One ex certainly got the bitter end of that unsubscription stick after expecting she could still use the Spotify account her former boyfriend was paying for

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oceangrown93

Image credits: Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oceangrown93

Oh no! Someone can’t use Spotify, big deal. It is—especially if it’s right when you start a 6-hour road trip

Image credits: paulabelenlucero (not the actual photo)

The title of the Reddit post could just as well serve as a tl;dr for the story. Guy meets girl, guy and girl split up because reasons, guy decides to approach his new-found freedom and independence in a way that allows him to declutter and heal.

And by declutter and heal, we mean canceling the Spotify “Duo” plan he was paying for. For one, nobody likes a freeloader, especially if it’s of the ex variety, but also because it’s the healthy thing to do. Also because it’s cathartic after what he’s been through.

This in turn meant that that possibly 6-hour road trip she was on meant a number of things: [1] you will be pestered by ads every several songs, [2] you can’t skip more than 6 songs per hour, [3] you can’t pick specific songs, being forced into an eternally randomized mish-mash of music you might not be in the mood for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fun fact: you can listen to songs without the aforementioned limits, but these have to be one of the few playlists curated by Spotify under the Made For You section.

Anywho, this move was a slight inconvenience, but one that had a significant meaning, and that was a declaration of moving on on OP’s part.

OP also provided an update, elaborating on his past and present, the kinds of shenanigans (and extremes) the couple would get themselves into that eventually led to their parting, concluding in a message of self-care and how depression should never lead to permanent solutions for temporary problems.

Image credits: Pexels (not the actual photo)

The general reaction from the community can be summed up in the following comment: “she deserves every single ad she gets.” This was in response to the ex saying “congratulations on respecting your first boundary with me.” Yeah, that irked folks something fierce.

Besides that, others pointed out that it’s not just Spotify, but also Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services that have potential for such petty revenge. And the urge should be acted upon.

In fact, some shared stories based on these platforms. One person mentioned how they cut off Netflix for their ex when they had 2 episodes left to watch of a show they really liked. Another person had to shut the Hulu tap off and the ex had the audacity to ask for the new password once it was changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever the case, the post got some upvote love—9,700 bits of it, to be precise. You can check out the post in context here.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

And we say good riddance to subscriptions we don’t need! In an age where almost everything is suddenly a subscription, it gets really tiresome—not to mention, financially unviable—to be subscribed to a bunch of entertainment streaming services that we often can’t find the time for.

Just think about it: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max HBO, Disney+, YouTubeTV, Peacock… each has its own niche, and at least one or two things you’d be interested in, forcing you to cough up that cash (and forcing you to prioritize). And this is just video streaming, Spotify does have competitors too. Competitors who want some exclusivity to draw in regular cash flows.

According to Moneygeek, the average cost of streaming services was $55 back in 2021. That’s besides the internet (and added telecom service) costs averaging at nearly $70, amounting to $125 to enjoy a full suite of entertainment at home. That’s $1,500 a year. And while some find it worth it, others might not, so cutbacks might be in order.

And speaking of cutbacks, some services don’t make it easy to cancel. Virgin Media, for instance, has a lot of broadband and TV upgrades available. Yet when it comes to saying no more, thanks, you are presented with 4 miles of hurdles through call centers, emails and the like. So, keep this in mind the next time you’re signing up for yet another subscription only to experience just one thing and hope you don’t forget to cancel it in the end.

But let’s hope you don’t forget to leave a comment sharing your thoughts, takes and stories on everything you read here today.

Folks thought this was very nice petty revenge, sharing some of their stories

Image credits: Vera Arsic (not the actual photo)