It can be challenging to end a relationship with your special someone. Especially when you still have feelings for them. And, while it’s okay to take your time to process things, it’s not healthy to keep obsessing over your ex.

In a harrowing account, a person shared on Reddit how their ex had stalked and attacked them. They revealed that their ex had devised an elaborate plan to continue following them, escalating the situation to the point where police intervention was necessary. Read on to learn the full details of how the events unfolded.

Some people struggle to cope with a breakup and end up behaving irrationally

A person felt threatened after discovering a GPS tracker on their car, which was found to be registered to their landlord following a police investigation

Some advised the author to check if the landlord had also installed cameras in the house

Further investigation revealed that the author’s ex had used the landlord’s identity to stalk them, which led to the ex’s arrest

Despite the court’s ‘no contact order,’ the author’s ex persisted in stalking them

The absence of a partner after a breakup can leave a deep void

If you’ve ever broken up with someone you believed was your true love, then you know how devastating it can be. A 2019 study revealed that when a romantic relationship ends, some people might experience depression-like symptoms. This is because you lose a significant emotional connection.

The end of a relationship might trigger a sense of grief, self-doubt, and loneliness. After spending quality time together and making memories and planning a future with the person, it’s difficult to let go and accept they will not be a part of your life in that capacity.

It’s natural for you to feel empty right after a breakup. Imagine spending every weekend with your partner, and you even share your daily routines. You would take the same train to work and share a cab while coming back. But now, you travel all alone.

People usually invest a lot of time and emotional energy into their relationship. That is why the sudden absence of your partner can leave a significant void. It’s like losing a part of your identity, making it hard to adjust to the new normal.

So, when you miss their presence, try not to think of them. Instead, call a friend, colleague, or relative and talk to them. Make plans that excite you and try to go out more often. When you are heartbroken it seems like the world is ending, but you should try your best to meet new people and socialize.

An article from the Mayo Clinic emphasizes that “Socializing not only staves off feelings of loneliness, but also it helps sharpen memory and cognitive skills, increases your sense of happiness and well-being, and may even help you live longer. In-person is best, but connecting via technology also works.”

Instead of acting impulsively after a breakup, we should focus on self-improvement

Fighting through the emotional turmoil that follows a breakup requires strength and resilience. And if you want to start your healing journey, you must include some sought-after physical activity in your daily life. You could register for a dance class, learn kickboxing, go to the gym, or do anything you like.

On average, adults should include at least 20 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity in their daily schedule. Working out not only keeps you fit and healthy, it also enhances your mood and helps you sleep better.

Healing from a broken heart is not a linear process. You may have days when you’re inspired and days when things don’t feel that good. Regardless, try your best to take care of yourself. Indulge in calming activities like meditation, yoga, or journaling. You could also go for a walk or listen to your favorite songs.

Try to keep a positive mindset and don’t shy away from new experiences. And if nothing else works, you could also try seeking professional help. If you think that you are absolutely not able to let go, then talking to an expert might benefit you.

Sometimes when emotions are hurt, we might act irrationally. That’s why it’s important to get a handle on our feelings before taking any action. Have you ever dealt with a creepy ex? How did you handle them?

People online were relieved that the author was safe and pleased to hear that the police had taken proactive measures