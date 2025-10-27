Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

At this moment of sharing this video, Dina is 14 years and 6 months old. She is a special soul. Most special for me. Precious, silent, devoted, a pillar of love.

She built a heavenly and unbreakable bond, especially with me, but with the whole family too. Born on Resurrection Day. God-given. She brings me to God, to paradise, to otherworldly experiences. In an interconnection between me, Dina, and God — in forests, seas, beaches, at home, in urban places, and everywhere. My soul changed. Mind became calmer. Body stronger. Prayer intensified. But mostly in silence. In heart-to-heart communication. At least that’s how I see it. That’s why I made this video — to have it online on my favourite platform, for my favourite soul in this life and for eternity. I never thought I could have that kind of connection. I thought it was only in movies. I thought I was helping her, but she helped me much more. God through her.

More info: fineartamerica.com | drive.google.com

    I made a 10-minute short film about the whole journey, which is very pleasant and beautiful, with some ageing obstacles, which is understandable. Inside are text layers, photos, and many videos. I was making it for 12 hours — but much longer in my head. Actually 14.6 years collecting materials. Many phones, losing materials, bad photos or videos, not bringing the phone and living in the present (which I don’t regret at all) are reasons to delay this film. Thank God, Dina and I made it. Also, I made timeless collages to show you everything in the shortest way possible, carefully chosen from over 1000 assets.

    Enjoy.

    I would like to mention that, in my opinion after long observation, dogs maybe have dirty bodies, but for sure are the most clean and special souls on Earth. They never judge and have unconditional love.

    All my soul is integrated into this video-collage-article.

    Dina at age 2, became a mother of 9 little cuties

    Mix memories at her young ages

    Made with Wondershare Filmora.

    Credits: Sound effect by DRAGON-STUDIO from Pixabay
    Photo by Ikhlas on Unsplash

    Who wants to read the full story, even longer than the short film and see more photos, click on the link below.

    Dina with her daughter. Last puppy left before we gave it away

    Age 3, 5,2,4 reading from left to right

    With my parents

    With my brother at her young age

    Dina and Gladys

    From 6-9 years of age

    From 6-9 years of age

    From 6-9 years of age

    10th birthday at her favourite place

    2 injuries in one month at age of 10. Finger swollen from nail injury and insect bite.

    Dina with somersby bottle

    Dina loves tennis balls

    Mix memories

    Mix memories

    Mix memories

    Mix memories

    Playful Dina

    Dina loves kids

    Mix memories

    Dina and my nephew Irina

    Dina and my nephew Irina

    Dina and her sheep toy

    Nea Vrasna, Asprovalta, Stavros, Babylon Beach, Halkidiki, Greece 2023

    Lagonisi, Sithonia, Greece 2024

    Mola Kaliva, Kassandra, Greece 2025

    Best colage – mix of sea experiences

    Ai Dina-barca and superdog

    Ai Dina – Miracles

    Ai Dina-Jesus trough Dina

    Ai Dina – Queen

    Ai Dina-Interconnection, Time manipulation

    “The Story of Dina: My Dog’s Journey (Short Film)”

    Blending souls. Lagonisi, Sithonia, Greece

