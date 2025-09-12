64 Photos By Yusuf Aksoy Showcasing The Real, Candid Side Of Life In Turkey
If you’re curious to see life behind the scenes in Turkey, photographer Yusuf Aksoy offers a unique glimpse of the country as it truly unfolds. From bustling marketplaces to quiet corners of the city, and from religious ceremonies to intimate home scenes, his images capture moments that are entirely candid and unposed.
Scroll down to explore the raw, everyday moments Aksoy has photographed, and let us know: does it match the Turkey you imagined, or does it show a side of the country you hadn’t pictured before?
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆 4700+Dollar per week , 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒂 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒐 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒋𝒐𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒚. 𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒎𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒂𝒚 𝒊𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒆,.. 𝑰 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒅___ 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒏𝑨𝒑𝒑1.𝑪𝒐𝒎
𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆 4700+Dollar per week , 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒂 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒐 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒋𝒐𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒚. 𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒎𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒂𝒚 𝒊𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒆,.. 𝑰 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒅___ 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒏𝑨𝒑𝒑1.𝑪𝒐𝒎