Americans and Europeans share many things, including a commitment to fundamental democratic principles, a strategic military alliance, and some of the highest living standards in the world. However, there still are some notable differences between the two sides of the Atlantic.

And one Reddit discussion draws attention to many of them in quite a funny way. Started by a person who goes on the platform by the nickname Mamutu7, it asked: "Europeans, what is something us Americans aren't ready to hear?" Immediately, people from the Old Continent started replying, and it became a lighthearted roast pretty quickly.

#1

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Tipping is stupid. Just pay your staff a proper living wage!

Coin-op77 , Sam Dan Truong Report

1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here in England you only tip if you want to and for certain things, for example if you go to a nice fancy restaurant that's where you would probably tip, not for daily stuff tho or your local cafe unless your feeling mighty generous after your monthly pay check lol

#2

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Having school children recite the Pledge of Allegiance is creepy AF.

bless-you-mlud , European Union Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

North korea is the only other country that does this

#3

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Sugar does not belong in everything, esp. not bread.

WrestlingWoman , Charles Chen Report

Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brain agrees but my stomach disagrees. And my heart… probably diseased.

#4

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans You actually have less freedom than most of the world. Your country is a pay to play.

Tired_tall , Annie Spratt Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And why is all your currency the same size and colour?

#5

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans The rest of the world is much more advanced than you think

eurobro17 , Jorik Kleen Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had friends from the US stay with us in Australia who had never seen a dual flush toilet & were surprised by the range of food available in Australian supermarkets

#6

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans That america is not the place Europeans dream of moving to. It’s more of a nightmare.

orincoro , Zach Miles Report

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn’t move to America if you paid me. (No offence to any Americans reading this but your country is not a safe place to live)

#7

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans It's neither normal nor okay to have to go bankrupt just to go to school or going to the hospital

Roselily808 , MChe Lee Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I broke my ankle once, didn't have to pay a penny. Ironic how you have to spend your life savings to save your life :(

#8

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Nudity is not inherently sexual.

Infamous_Ad8209 , Valeria Smirnova Report

#9

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Your most leftist politicians are actually central/right for European standards

DragonDrawer14 , Hansjörg Keller Report

Quirinus
Quirinus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*West European standards.

#10

Mandatory health insurance isn't communism.

Magical__Entity Report

Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, it is not communism, is called normality.

#11

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans We have pubs older than your country



Edit: Anyone getting angry about this comment, you're just proving my point lol.

p4ttl1992 , Victor Clime Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know people who live in a house where one of Henry the eighths wives was born. In the 1500s.

#12

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Having your national flag EVERYWHERE is ridiculous to most of us.

SadlyNotDannyDeVito , Camylla Battani Report

any rei
any rei
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From a German Pov this is just creepy as f**k. If someone has a German flag out, it's very clear they are the "village nazi". Football season is the only exception but even then some people feel uncomfortable

#13

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans And if your great-great-great grandparents moved from Norway to USA, start a family and generations later you were born, you are NOT norwegian. Your ancestors were, you have a bit of nordic blood in you, but you are still 100% american. Not norwegian. Not 25% irish, 10% swedish, 3% finnish, 17% norwegian, 5% danish... just plain american.

Peikkotytto , Christian Bowen Report

Flamingo Croquet
Flamingo Croquet
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind reminder that there is no "Nordic blood," "Irish blood," "German blood" - blood has types, not nationalities. We've believed this in the past and it didn't do us any good 🙄

#14

Stop confusing the word "Socialism" with "Communism" and "Fascism".

There is nothing wrong with trying to set up a system wherein people who could use some help actually get help.

(Yes, the system is imperfect but that goes for every system.)

GuardPerson Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scare tactics by the Republicans to confuse the poorly educated (That's why Trump likes them.)

#15

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Extreme christianity.

All of them look crazy, and here in europa a lot of people are christian but dont make such a deal out of it to harass people.

TheRaccoonsUpMyAss , Pedro Lima Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Multimillionaire Pastors who hoard their wealth rather than help the needy

#16

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans no, we aren't "jealous of your freedom". In fact, we feel your "freedoms" are quite limited,

and no, you are not the biggest democracy in the world...

broke_capitalist , Andy Feliciotti Report

#17

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Your car dependent infrastructure is terrible. You shouldn't be forced to own a car just to be able to go anywhere.

Kenexxa , Nabeel Syed Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think most people know about England's iconic red buses and they're not only in London, we have them everywhere (some even have the LGBT flag painted on them) and its how a lot of people travel, if its not too far for a bus then we walk or cycle, we have soo many bikes that there are seperate cycling roads

#18

- Going to a hospital, calling an ambulance or getting education shouldn't ruin your life.

- You shouldn't have to be afraid of getting killed while at school.

- Education should be based on universal facts, not religion or some bigots opinion. You should have nation wide lesson plan, which covers the basics students need to master before they can move onto the next grade.

- Your worshipping on some politicans is scary and crazy. They're just humans, not rockstars or gods.

Peikkotytto Report

#19

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans South Park shouldn't be a perfect documentary of your country

Affectionate_Call778 , Aniolcraft Report

A S
A S
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not. It's satire. The fact that this has to be pointed out is ridiculous. 🙄

#20

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans You're very loud as tourists. Speak at a normal volume, please.

Yes, I'm petty, and this is insignificant. Just wanted to say this for ages and finally got the chance 😂

anon , Helena Lopes Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, not petty and it's not insignificant. I also agree and it highlights the 'Loud tourist' as American easily.

#21

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans You don’t make tea in the f*****g microwave

Shadow_storm193 , ch4loe Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

doing this is a crime!

#22

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Europe is more than England and Paris.

SloRules , Travel-Cents Report

#23

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans You are just a third world country that happens to own a lot of money.

anon , Viacheslav Bublyk Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And in debt, a lot of money ($32.4 trillion I believe?)

#24

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Healthcare *doesn’t* cost that much. It’s all HUGELY inflated

nurseofdeath , Martha Dominguez de Gouveia Report

Awkward lady
Awkward lady
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cannot believe how much you have to pay for insulin, to take just one example.

#25

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Europe and the European Union are not the same thing

BradyvonAshe , Guillaume Périgois Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, for example England is in Europe but we left the EU Edit: Typo, I said England is in England lol

#26

The European description for "Karen" is "American".

You love your army way too much, yet many veterans are left alone with ptsd after their service.

Bud Light is not even close of being a beer.

Your country is slowly evolving backwards atm (uprising racism, women don't have choice over their own body in way too many states, too much christianity b******t in politics)

EDIT: angry comments just show that you are indeed not ready to hear those things.

neunzehnhundert Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote for the Karen comment.

#27

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Visiting European cities and telling us how different it is in America isn’t as good a conversation starter as you think. We know it’s different.

MsB0x , Jeff Frenette Report

Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, and better in many ways.

#28

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Whats the deal with mega churches? Why do you send them that much money?

Jandolino , Edward Cisneros Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are cults. They believe everything they are told and by sending the pastor money they will be 'Saved'!!

#29

Tipping culture is placing the working class against the working class. And you lot are falling for it instead of striking

Comander1SUV Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sooooooooo true. People rail against the customer for not tipping - rail against the business owners for not paying a decent wage!!!!

#30

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans EpiPens cost $69 in the UK compared to the US $600 and yes the Pharm companies are making a profit.

DevDudeZX81 , Tony Webster Report

Liz Clarke
Liz Clarke
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A NHS prescription is currently £9.65 so it's a lot less than $69 here.

#31

Your 2 party systems even more useless than ours.
Use metric. Use M-E-T-R-I-C!

Eckkbert Report

Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a system almost designed to create radicals on both sides

#32

Guns are not something you need to protect, you’re children are.

Stuliex Report

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The gun culture in general. I saw a pic the other day of a regular guy at a 4th July parade. He was carrying some sort of large gun. It was legal and acceptable. I just cannot fathom living in a society where that is considered normal.

#33

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans An American accent is still an accent!

Orange_fan1 , Artur Voznenko Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly! People are so used to how they speak they think that this s the "default" accent, err no? What sounds strange for you is normal for someone else and vice versa

#34

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans 27 days of PTO is absolutely normal

Whole-Bank9820 , Chen Mizrach Report

Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a bare minimum, I get 51 plus 15 days sick leave

#35

Hershey's chocolate tastes like sick.

NoPolitics1 Report

#36

Not everything is about military.

Saluting to random people is creepy and unsettling and they dont nessecerly deserve it

TheRaccoonsUpMyAss Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Americans really fetishsize the military tellin somepne thank you for your service is stupid you dont do the same for doctors or fire fighters or police they all serve the country

#37

There is something deeply wrong with your lack of real protests or even riots to end school shootings. In most human cultures losing that many kids regularly without lifting a finger to prevent it is unthinkable.

GargamelLeNoir Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the fact that people are so against gun control shows they feel someone's right to kill another person is more important that a child's right to go to school and not worry about being killed

#38

Your food is killing you. Oh and you are not the best country on earth. Sorry to whatever propaganda they push at you all.

ibitmytongue_hermion Report

#39

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Yall spend too much time worrying about paying taxes and not enough time making sure your taxes go to the right programs.

Novah13 , Kelly Sikkema Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, many people in many countries have this problem

#40

**So many of your problems are caused by your urban development.**

- The rise of religious extremism can be explained by churches being one of the very few places that fill the human need for community activities.

- The passion for guns would not be there if you didn't see the limits of your lawn as pretty much a border to be protected.

- The hate to spend public money on mental health, education, etc would not be there if you were cohabitating with the people harmed by those issues.

- Obesity would not be there if walkable spaces were common.

- Wars may not have been fought if society didn't depend as much on fuel costs being low.

- Your lack of free time to pursue hobbies is partly explained by extra long commutes


I could go on and on...

No wonder you see government as an oppressor of your freedom, and other people as threats: You go from the islands that are your workplace, your shopping space and your home in a car, as everything in between is unwalkable hostile territory.

Europeans spend their lives in common parks, squares, public spaces, social clubs, cafes, pubs... And feel 'at home' walking in between those spaces, since the space in between is a social area as well. That makes it natural to perceive yourself as part of the community, and feel a social obligation to do your part to maintain it (through taxes for example) which seems pretty much impossible in the American lifestyle.

kace91 Report

Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a really interesting perspective that brings together a lot of things I’d seen in the US but not put together in this way!

#41

The world isn't just america. The internet isn't just america.
You're like 3% of the world's population, stop assuming everybody is american... or cares about you. At all.



..also stop electing fascists.

SorryTelling Report

A S
A S
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please stop thinking all Americans are the same. We are not. You see what the media wants you to see.

#42

'Schools' which prioritize sports over education aren't schools; they're entertainment profit centers featuring underaged kids.

Geminii27 Report

#43

Your republicans are makin’ ya look silly

alittle2high Report

A S
A S
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More like crazy...

#44

You complain about soccer being boring while the NFL has like 12 minutes of play over 3 hours.

Idlezzz Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

serious question why is it called football when you use your hands

#45

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans It's okay not to have an opinion about everything.

AlwaysCurious93 , Nathan Dumlao Report

#46

Youre treating a 300 year old piece of paper as the end all, be all of american civilization. Its not a perfect document, the founding fathers werent some demi-gods. In fact, the Magna Carta was a big influence on the founding fathers for both the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution.

Its okay to revise the constitution, its not some perfect thing. If it was, how come the founding fathers forgot to put the abolishion of slavery or womens right to vote at least in the bill of rights?

My point is, while the 2A may have made sense in a time where there was a threat of invasion from the english king and american settlers needed to have organised militias to be ready to defend their land, in todays world, yall are putting way too much emphasis on damn guns - to the detriment of your kids

OptimisticRealist__ Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the second amendment was dont at a time when people had single show muskets or pistols they could never have thought that there would be guns that fire thousands of rounds a minute also what possible use could you have at home for a magazine with 100 round capacity

#47

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Spain is not in Mexico.

anon , Sam Williams Report

Bernie
Bernie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add to this: Africa is not a country!!

#48

Healthcare is a human right. Not providing affordable healthcare to all Americans is an abomination.

Ofthedoor Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it's actively killing your fellow Americans

#49

Your culture war is bullcr*p that makes it impossible to tackle any real problems and improve the country, and the rest of the world suffers for it.

OldBreed Report

#50

You really, really put too much importance on race.

abcPIPPO Report

#51

You do not need a 5000 pound truck to haul your laptop and cellphone to the office.

It_is_Fries_No_Patat Report

#52

You are not the freest people in the world. [You are not even in the top ten.](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_of_World_Liberty_Index)

Long_Serpent Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hah! Thanks for the link, apparently I live in the free-est country in the world!

#53

We perfectly get that different states of the US can have very different culture and so on.

But believe me, it's the case in every country big enough in the world. I'm French, don't say to a Britton that he is the same than someone from Provence, it's like Maine and Florida here.. Same goes for Germany, a Bavarian is not at all a Hamburgian. Same in Italy, you can't really compare a Milanese from a Napolitanese.

That's one point.

And the second one is that different **countries** are really different from different states. We perfectly get the differences between this, but Americans tend to think we don't get it, and are trying to make us believe that Denmark and Portugal is the same difference than Washington and Mississippi.

Not, it isn't. It's really different. Having a different language is really, really something that change everything. You are suddenly unable to read anything and to communicate beyond very basic words. The law is totally different too, there isn't "european constitution" applying everywhere in every local law. But thinking that moving from one european country to another is like moving from one states to another is completly wrong. It apply very well inside the border of big enough country, but not outside of borders.

oranje_meckanik Report

Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Belgium is very small. Longest distance you can travel without crossing a border is what, 230 km? Yet, someone living in West Flanders (coastline) compared to someone in Antwerp compared to someone from Liege... 3 different people.

#54

Use Metric, will ya.

"3 football fields long" isn't a valid unit of measurement.

StuntCockofGilead Report

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A football field is approximately 480 bananas long.

#55

You're not entitled to rule the world and you're not the moral compass of this world.

kenix7 Report

#56

Before you visit a country educate yourself a bit about it. Like geography, culture, language/s, laws and yes a bit of political knowledge is also good.

FriendshipNo1440 Report

#57

you should work to live not the opposite

Realistic_Abrocoma61 Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is sadly becoming the norm in some European countries

#58

Your government is as corrupt AF.
Your tax dollars are being spent on millitary programs that you will probably never find out about rather than being used to improve your infrastructure, less than a quarter of which could allow you all to have universal healthcare.

positive_charging Report

#59

Reciting the pledge of allegiance every day is weird, see also being obsessed with flags.

To the best of my knowledge the only 2 countries in the world where this happens is the US and North Korea, might be something to reflect on.

Edit: Initially wrote national anthem instead of pledge of allegiance, corrected it.

nezbla Report

#60

79 Things Americans Are Just Not Ready To Hear, According To Europeans Your coffee is utterly s**t! And you pronounce words wrong.

georgousdrako , Taisiia Shestopal Report

A S
A S
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Much like tastes, etymology evoles. Deal. You aren't still speaking old or middle English. So by your standards, you are pronouncing thing wrong. And spelling them wrong as well....

#61

Unless you're properly trained or you've done it before, you have no idea whether your gun will save you in a dangerous situation, the adrenaline might get to you or you might freeze up.

I'm not levelling this at all Americans or all gun owners but way to many folks think they're a badass just by owning a gun.

buymybone Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And no, you don't have a 'God given right' to a firearm like I have heard too often!

#62

You can’t have a WORLD CHAMPION of anything if the said champion competed only against other people from the USA. USA is not equal to WORLD

TheGodfather10 Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too many Americans will disagree with this post

#63

Europe isn’t a country

TelfordClaret Report

#64

You're not the centre of the earth.

Fancy-Background-106 Report

A S
A S
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No kidding Galileo...

#65

Having a two party system puts you in real danger of having a civil war ignite.

Grow3rShow3r Report

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the way things are going over there right now I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to hear civil war had broken out. People are getting tired of being taken advantage of

#66

You have to actually protest if you want real change to come.

stoneyviolist Report

#67

You’re not Irish.

bee_ghoul Report

#68

The second amendment should be abolished.

TheJurri Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, it should be amended to keep up with the times.

#69

I love having comfortable opportunities as a pedestrian.

Butterbeater2 Report

#70

Foods that are usually consumed within a couple of days doesn’t really need all that food-preservation chemicals

vibinpengwin69 Report

#71

Middle grounds exist. It doesn’t always have to be pro this anti that.

MySocksAreLost Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the problem with a two party system. There are no in-betweens.

#72

You all seem to speak way too loudly for everyone else to have to hear your business, in trains, airports, restaurants, everywhere!
stfu the whole world does not revolve around you.
You are at an 8 volume, we need you at a 4.

Nacholibs Report

#73

That Europe is in fact a continent containing 50 countries and various cultures, and let's be real, "European" will never be an identity. People will always be their nation, or their ethny before being "European"

ThrowawayDu57 Report

Ece Cenker
Ece Cenker
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And after their etnicity, they will be European. It is an identity at a certain level.

#74

Car-centric urban planning is eroding the fabric of American society.

GarlicThread Report

#75

You may be shocked by this, but the purpose of life is not to be entertained by something/someone

sbrikkenberg Report

#76

Worcestershire

TantrumZentrum Report

#77

Psssst there is oil on American soil

LostWetDogFound Report

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They know that, they just want more.

#78

Dear Passport Bros,

Looking for a 'traditional wife' somewhere overseas by flashing your cash and pretending to be rich will only get you a foreign gold digger as opposed to the domestic gold diggers you are trying to escape. Except it's worse because not only will you end up paying for *her*, but you'll most likely end up having to pay for/sponsor *her whole family.*

daphuqijusee Report

#79

The bad: you talk too loud in public (in restaurants particularly) and it’s obnoxious. You dress poorly and often look garish and gauche. You have poor food education. You need to stop wearing baseball hats everywhere and particularly indoors- it’s bizarre and a faux pas. We also find it peculiar that you feel the need to tell so much personal information /life story to strangers and colleagues from the get go when making small talk. We also find you very consumeristic and over the top (a bit of this may be some jealousy at American spending power and large American homes…)

The good: your open communication style can also be quite endearing and refreshing. Your friendliness and willingness to make small talk is nice. I prefer to work with Americans because I find them productive, efficient, but kind and fun.

s3ast4r Report

