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Natalie Karpushenko is a fine art photographer and art director whose work explores the fragile, almost forgotten bond between the human body and the natural world. Born in Kazakhstan and shaped by years of travel across cultures and landscapes, with a background in fine art, architecture, and interior design, she began photographing at just 18, slowly refining a visual language that feels both intentional and intuitive. Over time, two recurring forces emerged in her work: the human form and nature, especially water, intertwining until they no longer feel separate.

What makes her images so compelling is that they don’t present a clear subject. Instead, they exist in a quiet in-between space, where the body becomes landscape and nature seems to breathe through human skin. Her process blends planning with spontaneity, often guided by intuition rather than control, which gives her work a raw, almost spiritual atmosphere. Today, her photographs are collected worldwide and sought after by galleries, publishers, and brands, but despite that recognition, her work still feels deeply personal, like a visual meditation on where we end and the natural world begins.

More info: natalie-karpushenko.com | Instagram