Woman Endures Yelling From Man Who Thought A Roaming Coyote Was Her Pet Dog

Every dog owner is expected to restrain their pet while walking in public, and seeing a dog roaming freely can be a cause for concern. This is what today’s story is about.

Reddit user CherylHeuton was walking one night when she ran into an angry man. According to her account, the stranger yelled at her for supposedly walking with an unleashed dog. She denied having a pet with her, but it didn’t pacify the situation.

The woman later corrected the man by pointing out the obvious: it wasn’t a dog but a wild animal.

A woman was walking one night when an angry man yelled at her for supposedly walking with an unleashed dog

Image credits: cherylheuton6066

But as they both came to find out, it was not a dog but a wild animal roaming freely in the night

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

The original poster had some parting words

Image source: CherylHeuton

Even well-trained dogs need to be leashed

Most areas have leash laws imposed. In Los Angeles County, where the story took place, dogs must be “restrained by a substantial leash not exceeding six feet.” They must also “be in the control of a competent person when off property.”

This applies to everyone, even those who claim to have well-trained dogs. Trainer Carolyn Martell explains why:

“[Dogs] bother people. Everyone driving by has to slow down and worry about your dog because you aren’t. Everyone walking by has to worry and move away, or leave the area. I promise, people have turned the other direction to avoid you and your unleashed dog.

“If your dog is that well-trained, having them on leash shouldn’t be a problem.”

Martell also pointed out that unleashed pets could be a problem for service dogs, whether through distraction or injury.

Dog owners won’t always be held liable if their dogs cause injury

It’s understandable to assume that a dog owner must be held responsible if their pet attacks someone and causes injury. However, this isn’t always the case.

A dog bite victim may only be entitled to compensation if they went through “pain and suffering.” Zinda Law Group defines this as serious bodily harm, like scarring, permanent nerve damage, and disfigurement. Emotional distress also falls under this category, especially if it comes with long-term side effects like PTSD, depression, and avoidance of social interactions.

Meanwhile, a dog owner may not be responsible for a provoked attack. As author and lawyer Mary Randolph explained, the owner may be absolved if the complainant was trespassing, voluntarily risked getting hurt, or was careless.

According to statistics, more than 4.5 million Americans suffer from dog bites each year, with an average of 30 to 50 dying from injuries. The man’s anger towards the original poster was out of place but likely from concern for his well-being. Fortunately for him, he spared himself from further trouble with the coyote.

Commenters shared their reactions, some of which the original poster responded to

