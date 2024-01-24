ADVERTISEMENT

During the Great Resignation, when millions of people left the workforce, the phrase "Nobody wants to work anymore" became a common sentiment among HR and business leaders who were having trouble with hiring.

However, as University of Calgary professor and researcher Paul Fairie pointed out referencing newspapers and other publications, these words have been thrown around every decade for at least the past century — going as far back as 1894.

So in an attempt to remind everyone that change starts from within, we went digging through the 'Antiwork' subreddit and put together a list of posts about hypocritical bosses who should take a good look in the mirror before blaming the common folk for being lazy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

F*ck You Boss

F*ck You Boss

Company owner decided to stop paying his drivers so one of them parked their semi on the owners Ferrari and just left it there.

Donjuanisit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

This Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning

This Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Like My Boundaries. F*ck'em

I Like My Boundaries. F*ck'em

bostiq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

No Phones

No Phones

NashCp21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
emmuzka avatar
Emma London
Emma London
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't mind this. If using your personal phone isn't part of your work, of course it's use can be limited to breaks and such. Also some facilities, like car factories, ban phones because of industrial espionage and unintentional leaks.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I Was 7 Minutes Late To The Friday Morning Meeting

I Was 7 Minutes Late To The Friday Morning Meeting

This is a sales meeting we have every single where we literally talk about nothing except “let’s go get some sales today”. I’m a top performer btw

DragonFuelTanker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

MinionsAndWineMum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Boss Makes A Dollar, You Make A Dime, So We Regulate Your Poops On Company Time!

Boss Makes A Dollar, You Make A Dime, So We Regulate Your Poops On Company Time!

BomberBootBabe88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
thatguv avatar
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry boss… but I wasn’t having a “Bow Movement” on company time. It was an extended Bowel Movement though.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

First Day Back After The New Year And These Are Everywhere Haha

First Day Back After The New Year And These Are Everywhere Haha

youwilleatothecheato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone should tell whoever made that sign to clean the toilets. After all, it would be arrogant of them to refuse!

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

So My Best Friend Just Got This Email… What The Actual F*ck!?

So My Best Friend Just Got This Email… What The Actual F*ck!?

comrade-linux Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have also asked him to clock in from beyond the grave. Death can't save him from work

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

I’m Still In Shock

I’m Still In Shock

ScooterBobb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bless your heart, the largest southern insult possible

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

"Entitled Young Generation" She's The Entitled One

"Entitled Young Generation" She's The Entitled One

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

At Work - Where Water Isn’t Free Yo

At Work - Where Water Isn’t Free Yo

RemyBrady Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Who’s The Boss Now?

Who’s The Boss Now?

tylerro2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop being a victim cause your dad died? What absolute garbage. When my mom died unexpectedly thankfully my work treated me like a human

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Owner Of Three Restaurants In The Suburbs Of Chicago Asks His Customers To Pay His Wait Staff A Better Wage

Owner Of Three Restaurants In The Suburbs Of Chicago Asks His Customers To Pay His Wait Staff A Better Wage

umbhukuka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Is The Thermostat In The Office. I Told My Boss That If I’m Going To Work In A Sauna I Do It In The Nude

This Is The Thermostat In The Office. I Told My Boss That If I’m Going To Work In A Sauna I Do It In The Nude

bandley3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

It Would Have Taken Everything For Me To Not Hit My Boss If This Was Me

It Would Have Taken Everything For Me To Not Hit My Boss If This Was Me

Randry66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Text I Received From My Boss While Sick In Bed

Text I Received From My Boss While Sick In Bed

"I had told her the day before that I was attempting to look but of course nobody wants to cover. She didn't respond, so I sent a follow-up text and that was the reply I got. What is this joke about making employees find their own coverage while sick? Literally passed out on the floor being told I need to find coverage? Wtf"

cornpoppickles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Boss Brought In Drumsticks For Employee Appreciation

Boss Brought In Drumsticks For Employee Appreciation

StrangeQuark1221 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
falcolicchelli avatar
Diana Burnwood
Diana Burnwood
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was so confused, I was thinking of the pink and white drumstick sweets, haha

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

You're Still Coming In Right?

You're Still Coming In Right?

Not me. On my way home and saw this truck in the ditch. I pulled over to see if he needed help but he was already gone.

But there was another guy in the parking lot talking to his boss on the phone. He had sent him the same picture telling his boss he didn't feel safe. We talked a bit after he got off the phone. His boss was pissed that he asked to go back home.

Young kid probably 19-20. I told him minimum wage wasn't worth it. Go home look for something better.

These supervisors, managers, companies don't understand or don't give a f**k. Ridiculous.

ADeadlyFerret Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember being younger and being forced to come in during hurricanes in Florida

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing

Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing

frenzzzykid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Was My Boss's Response To Me Calling In Sick. What Should I Do I Can’t Find A Cover?

This Was My Boss's Response To Me Calling In Sick. What Should I Do I Can’t Find A Cover?

SSRworldwide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

My Boss Sent Me This Text After Asking To Be Paid

My Boss Sent Me This Text After Asking To Be Paid

i (21M) work in a very small bakery in upstate NY. my boss (52F) is the owner of the bakery. i get paid under the table in cash. we work alone together a lot of the time, and so we have opened up to each other about a lot of things. when i opened up to her about my family’s financial situation, it was because i trusted her. i did not do so for pity, nor did i expect to have it used against me. lately she has been paying me late, and so occasionally i’ll ask if she’s done payroll bc i need to get food. yesterday she replied with this. i’m speechless.

queermarxisttrekkie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you don't have enough money saved up to cover your employees working during slow times how is your business going to survive? I pay people no matter what. If I had to make a choice to pay my employees or the bank I know who I would pick and I run my own small business with employees.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Line Cook Quit

Line Cook Quit

scottyb83 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

My Friend's Daughter Helped Out A Restaurant For Six Hours, At £10 Per Hour. This Was The Conversation When She Noticed She Was Only Paid £40

My Friend's Daughter Helped Out A Restaurant For Six Hours, At £10 Per Hour. This Was The Conversation When She Noticed She Was Only Paid £40

happypenguinwaddle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Is It Normal To Not Want To Discuss The Base Pay?

Is It Normal To Not Want To Discuss The Base Pay?

ceanothourus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Boss Left This For Us To Find This Morning

Boss Left This For Us To Find This Morning

Affectionate_Spot227 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
stephanieafernando avatar
Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you may need to examine your business model, mate. And you priorities and life in general, possibly.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today! Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck

Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today! Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck

hestolemysmile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

I Got Fired For The First Time

I Got Fired For The First Time

My boss added extra work on my schedule at 2 o’clock on a Friday for this weekend because SHE decided she didn’t want to work.

She took on last minute clients, but took the day off because even when she doesn’t work she gets 50% of what I make.

I was a DANG good employee. I didn’t even miss when I had the flu. I took my kids when I didn’t have a sitter. The “few weekends” I had off was ONE weekend. which was LAST weekend for my daughters birthday! I worked thanksgiving, the day after, that Saturday, AND my birthday. I’ve worked almost every weekend since September.

taywildd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Message From The Boss In The Company Group Chat (Where All Employees Can See)

Message From The Boss In The Company Group Chat (Where All Employees Can See)

Darkestlight1324 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a whole lot of cursing. Sounds like a teenager trying to be edgy.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

I Was Admitted To The Hospital With Sepsis And My Boss Expected Me To Roll Out Of The Hospital Straight To Work. "Audrey" Is Hr. This Was After 3 Days Of Her Harassing Me Non-Stop About Work

I Was Admitted To The Hospital With Sepsis And My Boss Expected Me To Roll Out Of The Hospital Straight To Work. "Audrey" Is Hr. This Was After 3 Days Of Her Harassing Me Non-Stop About Work

officeolympian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Boss Wants On Call Without Paying For On Call

Boss Wants On Call Without Paying For On Call

solarssun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love it when people schedule me for a 8a meeting at 4a.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Saw This Email Come In From My Boss

Saw This Email Come In From My Boss

"Recently at work we have gotten 3 new hires, and have had several people leave as well. Most of the people in my department are making 16-17 an hour. Well one of the new hires came and told one of the other employees (who has been with this department for about two years, we’ll call her Hannah) that she was making $19 and the other two new hires were making more than her. (Hannah also has her two weeks in at this point, last day is set to be April 7th.) Hannah then went and told everyone else in the department that they were making several dollars more than the rest of us, who have all been with this company for over a year, never seeing any raises. Word finally got around to our manager, so she pulled Hannah into her office and fired her for talking to everyone else about others wages. The next day we come in to this email from my manager"

lakersrdabomb999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

KaiaKween Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
beccagraham avatar
Jasmijn
Jasmijn
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was at university, I got a part time job in a convenience store. On my first day, my start time was 8am; I rocked up at 7:50am to my boss telling me I’m late. I look up at the clock on the wall and it says 7:50. Before I can say that I’m not late, she tells me that I should turn up half an hour before my shift to count my float and relieve whoever is working before me. Not only did she fail to mention this to me when she gave me the job, but I argued that if I had to work an extra half I should be paid for it. I walked out in the middle of the shift after she shouted that I was “fücking useless” in front of a shop full of customers after I’d messed up on the cash register that I was learning to use.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

This Sub Gave Me The Motivation To Finally Quit My Abusive Job. I May Not Have Health Insurance, But I Feel So Free!

This Sub Gave Me The Motivation To Finally Quit My Abusive Job. I May Not Have Health Insurance, But I Feel So Free!

bluepiehax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskilpatrick avatar
NetworkMan
NetworkMan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God, reading through these shows that the 'American Dream' I heard so much about growing up in the UK was all just a massive joke lmao. Imagine living somewhere where your access to healthcare is put on the line because a restaurant is short-staffed. Using it as a threat just makes it worse. I know it might be struggling at the moment, but god bless the NHS.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Boss Called My Dr When I Was 17 When I Tested Positive For Covid

Boss Called My Dr When I Was 17 When I Tested Positive For Covid

Funny_Resolve9728 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Navigating Workplace Insensitivity

Navigating Workplace Insensitivity

Neither_Accountant63 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

The Fact This Was Even A Thought Makes Me Sick

The Fact This Was Even A Thought Makes Me Sick

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Girlfriend Works 40 Hours A Week, Boss Is Forcing Everyone To Come In On A Sunday To "Deep Clean"

Girlfriend Works 40 Hours A Week, Boss Is Forcing Everyone To Come In On A Sunday To "Deep Clean"

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Put In My 2 Weeks Becuase Of Poor Working Conditions And Was Fired

Put In My 2 Weeks Becuase Of Poor Working Conditions And Was Fired

CreepyInky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Girlfriend's Boss "Fixed" Everyone's Schedules After They Were Complaining About Not Getting A Lunch Break On Sunday By Making Them Work 10 Minutes Short Of Being Legally Entitled To One

My Girlfriend's Boss "Fixed" Everyone's Schedules After They Were Complaining About Not Getting A Lunch Break On Sunday By Making Them Work 10 Minutes Short Of Being Legally Entitled To One

Mihr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Had A Stroke At Work - Me Almost Dying Inconvenienced My Boss

Had A Stroke At Work - Me Almost Dying Inconvenienced My Boss

MinimumKind3501 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Boss Wouldn’t Pay Two Months After She Fired Me. I Had The Audacity Of Asking For The Money I Earned

Boss Wouldn’t Pay Two Months After She Fired Me. I Had The Audacity Of Asking For The Money I Earned

botw_b**ch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jahl avatar
Jahl
Jahl
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2 months? I would have given her 2 weeks and then contacted the labor board

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Boss Had Me Pick Her Up From Hospital Ama

Boss Had Me Pick Her Up From Hospital Ama

I worked last night and had to be up in the morning to pick up my boss from the health center she was at. It was AMA. I asked the hospital is she was being discharged. They said no. I had to sign paperwork about responsibility. That made me extremely uncomfortable. I was tired and got there 16 minutes after she signed to go home. She began to yell at me in my car. Telling me how she was my boss and we had an agreement to be there at a certain time. That I shouldn’t have called the hospital or asked any questions. To do what she said. I had to sign a paper and wasn’t aware until I got there. She is a control freak who had to be home to see family who arrived. Family who could have picked her old ass up from the hospital but no she asked me. I’m extremely upset.

From this point on I will refuse to do any favors or run any errands. Old bitch…on Christmas Eve. I also packed my car with her packages and gifts to unload and put in her house. I’m disgusted by this persons behavior.

Just wanted to vent. I’m going to clock in soon.

pincheloca1208 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Christmas Bag My Boss Gave Us Had Halloween Candy In It

The Christmas Bag My Boss Gave Us Had Halloween Candy In It

Ok_Efficiency3471 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Boss Wants Me To Risk My Life To Go To A Work Dinner

Boss Wants Me To Risk My Life To Go To A Work Dinner

Dangerous snow squall, extraordinary threat to life and property and rapidly failing visibility. Guess I better turn on the fog lights…

Anydaynowallen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

I've Got No Complaints About My Job Except For This Poster:

I've Got No Complaints About My Job Except For This Poster:

Downtown_Swordfish13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Effective The Day After We Drove In The Middle Of Snowstorm

Effective The Day After We Drove In The Middle Of Snowstorm

remorse667 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like more context is needed here. Is the company underperforming and has to make cutbacks, or are they just d***s?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Ebenezer Scrooge Wasn't Even As Mean As This Boss

Ebenezer Scrooge Wasn't Even As Mean As This Boss

LaughElectronic8033 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
franoisbouzigues avatar
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well. If christmas eve is not bank holiday were you live... I often worked on christmas eve. Sometimes half day, sometimes complete day. I don´t find it nearly as offensive as the other posts

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

A Generous Act By My Boss: Free Very Expired Hershey’s Bars

A Generous Act By My Boss: Free Very Expired Hershey’s Bars

Adorable-Act1547 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

This Boss Who Loves A Double Standard

This Boss Who Loves A Double Standard

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

This Boss Who Expected Their Employee To Change Their Pre-Approved Holiday Plans At The Drop Of A Hat

This Boss Who Expected Their Employee To Change Their Pre-Approved Holiday Plans At The Drop Of A Hat

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Fact: Shi**y Managers Is Why No One Wants To Work

Fact: Shi**y Managers Is Why No One Wants To Work

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Told My Boss I Quit And He’s Not Going To Pay Me

Told My Boss I Quit And He’s Not Going To Pay Me

kissmaryjane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Micromanaging Boss Want To Weaponize Cc'ing Hr, So I'm Weaponizing State Labor Laws

Micromanaging Boss Want To Weaponize Cc'ing Hr, So I'm Weaponizing State Labor Laws

In reply to an email where she (unnecessarily) CC'd HR and demanded a doctor's note.

Imaginary-Detail-970 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Boss Is Tired Of All The Complaining

Boss Is Tired Of All The Complaining

Ricks_Candy_Diapers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskilpatrick avatar
NetworkMan
NetworkMan
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao, imagine being so fragile you threaten to fire people who speak negatively about you.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

My Boss Says It's My Responsibility To "Walk The Office" When She Steals My Sh**

My Boss Says It's My Responsibility To "Walk The Office" When She Steals My Sh**

kittiesandyarn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Supervisor Says I Have To Answer My Phone To Come Into Work On My Days Off. (We Aren’t On Call)

My Supervisor Says I Have To Answer My Phone To Come Into Work On My Days Off. (We Aren’t On Call)

TigBingus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Boss Is A Monster

My Boss Is A Monster

I work in Environmental Services at a hospital. My boss is a monster. He got mad at me for leaving my coffee cup on the supply shelf and pushed my cleaning cart out the front door and by the flag pole outside. In 18 dehree weather with snow falling.. He then handed me my cup where he wrote- in sharpie- this. He absolutely humiliated me.

I dont get paid enough for this shit. $22 an hour and we bust our asses in the hospital. I started job searching today. Ugh.

Odd_Shallot1929 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Small Business Owners Are Some Of The Most Entitled People On The Planet. This One Wanted A An Office Manager, Event Organizer/Laborer (12 Hour Shifts) And Social Media Expert All In One

Small Business Owners Are Some Of The Most Entitled People On The Planet. This One Wanted A An Office Manager, Event Organizer/Laborer (12 Hour Shifts) And Social Media Expert All In One

Mystic_Ranger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Boss' Opinion On Why He's Having Trouble Hiring Gen Zs

Boss' Opinion On Why He's Having Trouble Hiring Gen Zs

Yoomzster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

The Fact My Boss Found This Post “Insightful”

The Fact My Boss Found This Post “Insightful”

crinpoland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So he is one of those guys who thinks about the Roman Empire...any way, I just ignore the opinions of guys who have had an easy ride in life (starting with "public" school education).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

Boss Threatened To Sick Hr On Me For Not Starting Work Before My Start Time

Boss Threatened To Sick Hr On Me For Not Starting Work Before My Start Time

"Here's a screenshot of our exchange in Teams where he tries to threaten me with HR intervention for not being in my call queue exactly at 9AM.

Spoiler alert: I never heard a peep from HR lol

Edited to note: my clocking in past 9 is usually somewhere around 9:03 to 9:05 and I'm in the queue 30-60 seconds after I punch in. We're not talking about excessive tardiness here. And they never seem to notice how many times we get stuck past the end of shift on calls or catching up on tickets. And that's almost always more than 3-5 minutes.

Of all the managers I've had at this place this guy is the douchiest, by far"

littlefriend77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

I Left A Bad Job In 2021 With A Resignation Letter. Last Week They Sent Me This

I Left A Bad Job In 2021 With A Resignation Letter. Last Week They Sent Me This

Sp4c34ndT1m3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Boss Tries To Make Me Pay For My Mistake Which Is Illegal In NY, When I Express I Won't Pay For A One Time Mistake, He Doubles Down And Says This

Boss Tries To Make Me Pay For My Mistake Which Is Illegal In NY, When I Express I Won't Pay For A One Time Mistake, He Doubles Down And Says This

kissingkiller22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Girlfriend In Hospital=mad Boss

Girlfriend In Hospital=mad Boss

"At my job it’s the managers responsibility to manage hours and shifts as per the union. In the past I’ve gotten in trouble for giving a shift away without going through him"

DrachCiv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Dunkin’ Donuts Boss After Some Weekend Call Outs

Dunkin’ Donuts Boss After Some Weekend Call Outs

fernbeetle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Posted On Local Fb Group. Bad Boss Thinks He Can Make Demands Dangling $18/Hour. No Benefits, No Workers Comp, Bonus Of Tax Evasion? It's Becoming An Employers Market In My Area. Lots Of Lay Offs And Job Postings Seem To Be Fake. Nobody Is Actually Hiring. Just Sucks

Posted On Local Fb Group. Bad Boss Thinks He Can Make Demands Dangling $18/Hour. No Benefits, No Workers Comp, Bonus Of Tax Evasion? It's Becoming An Employers Market In My Area. Lots Of Lay Offs And Job Postings Seem To Be Fake. Nobody Is Actually Hiring. Just Sucks

Mirror_Grub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!