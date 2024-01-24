So in an attempt to remind everyone that change starts from within, we went digging through the ' Antiwork ' subreddit and put together a list of posts about hypocritical bosses who should take a good look in the mirror before blaming the common folk for being lazy.

However, as University of Calgary professor and researcher Paul Fairie pointed out referencing newspapers and other publications, these words have been thrown around every decade for at least the past century — going as far back as 1894.

During the Great Resignation , when millions of people left the workforce, the phrase "Nobody wants to work anymore" became a common sentiment among HR and business leaders who were having trouble with hiring.

#1 F*ck You Boss Share icon Company owner decided to stop paying his drivers so one of them parked their semi on the owners Ferrari and just left it there.

#2 This Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning Share icon

#3 I Like My Boundaries. F*ck'em Share icon

#4 No Phones Share icon

#5 I Was 7 Minutes Late To The Friday Morning Meeting Share icon This is a sales meeting we have every single where we literally talk about nothing except “let’s go get some sales today”. I’m a top performer btw

#6 Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course) Share icon

#7 Boss Makes A Dollar, You Make A Dime, So We Regulate Your Poops On Company Time! Share icon

#8 First Day Back After The New Year And These Are Everywhere Haha Share icon

#9 So My Best Friend Just Got This Email… What The Actual F*ck!? Share icon

#10 I’m Still In Shock Share icon

#11 "Entitled Young Generation" She's The Entitled One Share icon

#12 At Work - Where Water Isn’t Free Yo Share icon

#13 Who’s The Boss Now? Share icon

#14 Owner Of Three Restaurants In The Suburbs Of Chicago Asks His Customers To Pay His Wait Staff A Better Wage Share icon

#15 This Is The Thermostat In The Office. I Told My Boss That If I’m Going To Work In A Sauna I Do It In The Nude Share icon

#16 It Would Have Taken Everything For Me To Not Hit My Boss If This Was Me Share icon

#17 Text I Received From My Boss While Sick In Bed Share icon "I had told her the day before that I was attempting to look but of course nobody wants to cover. She didn't respond, so I sent a follow-up text and that was the reply I got. What is this joke about making employees find their own coverage while sick? Literally passed out on the floor being told I need to find coverage? Wtf"

#18 Boss Brought In Drumsticks For Employee Appreciation Share icon

#19 You're Still Coming In Right? Share icon Not me. On my way home and saw this truck in the ditch. I pulled over to see if he needed help but he was already gone.



But there was another guy in the parking lot talking to his boss on the phone. He had sent him the same picture telling his boss he didn't feel safe. We talked a bit after he got off the phone. His boss was pissed that he asked to go back home.



Young kid probably 19-20. I told him minimum wage wasn't worth it. Go home look for something better.



These supervisors, managers, companies don't understand or don't give a f**k. Ridiculous.

#20 Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing Share icon

#21 This Was My Boss's Response To Me Calling In Sick. What Should I Do I Can’t Find A Cover? Share icon

#22 My Boss Sent Me This Text After Asking To Be Paid Share icon i (21M) work in a very small bakery in upstate NY. my boss (52F) is the owner of the bakery. i get paid under the table in cash. we work alone together a lot of the time, and so we have opened up to each other about a lot of things. when i opened up to her about my family’s financial situation, it was because i trusted her. i did not do so for pity, nor did i expect to have it used against me. lately she has been paying me late, and so occasionally i’ll ask if she’s done payroll bc i need to get food. yesterday she replied with this. i’m speechless.

#23 Line Cook Quit Share icon

#24 My Friend's Daughter Helped Out A Restaurant For Six Hours, At £10 Per Hour. This Was The Conversation When She Noticed She Was Only Paid £40 Share icon

#25 Is It Normal To Not Want To Discuss The Base Pay? Share icon

#26 Boss Left This For Us To Find This Morning Share icon

#27 Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today! Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck Share icon

#28 I Got Fired For The First Time Share icon My boss added extra work on my schedule at 2 o’clock on a Friday for this weekend because SHE decided she didn’t want to work.



She took on last minute clients, but took the day off because even when she doesn’t work she gets 50% of what I make.



I was a DANG good employee. I didn’t even miss when I had the flu. I took my kids when I didn’t have a sitter. The “few weekends” I had off was ONE weekend. which was LAST weekend for my daughters birthday! I worked thanksgiving, the day after, that Saturday, AND my birthday. I’ve worked almost every weekend since September.

#29 Message From The Boss In The Company Group Chat (Where All Employees Can See) Share icon

#30 I Was Admitted To The Hospital With Sepsis And My Boss Expected Me To Roll Out Of The Hospital Straight To Work. "Audrey" Is Hr. This Was After 3 Days Of Her Harassing Me Non-Stop About Work Share icon

#31 Boss Wants On Call Without Paying For On Call Share icon

#32 Saw This Email Come In From My Boss Share icon "Recently at work we have gotten 3 new hires, and have had several people leave as well. Most of the people in my department are making 16-17 an hour. Well one of the new hires came and told one of the other employees (who has been with this department for about two years, we’ll call her Hannah) that she was making $19 and the other two new hires were making more than her. (Hannah also has her two weeks in at this point, last day is set to be April 7th.) Hannah then went and told everyone else in the department that they were making several dollars more than the rest of us, who have all been with this company for over a year, never seeing any raises. Word finally got around to our manager, so she pulled Hannah into her office and fired her for talking to everyone else about others wages. The next day we come in to this email from my manager"

#33 Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness? Share icon

#34 This Sub Gave Me The Motivation To Finally Quit My Abusive Job. I May Not Have Health Insurance, But I Feel So Free! Share icon

#35 Boss Called My Dr When I Was 17 When I Tested Positive For Covid Share icon

#36 Navigating Workplace Insensitivity Share icon

#37 The Fact This Was Even A Thought Makes Me Sick Share icon

#38 Girlfriend Works 40 Hours A Week, Boss Is Forcing Everyone To Come In On A Sunday To "Deep Clean" Share icon

#39 Put In My 2 Weeks Becuase Of Poor Working Conditions And Was Fired Share icon

#40 My Girlfriend's Boss "Fixed" Everyone's Schedules After They Were Complaining About Not Getting A Lunch Break On Sunday By Making Them Work 10 Minutes Short Of Being Legally Entitled To One Share icon

#41 Had A Stroke At Work - Me Almost Dying Inconvenienced My Boss Share icon

#42 Boss Wouldn’t Pay Two Months After She Fired Me. I Had The Audacity Of Asking For The Money I Earned Share icon

#43 Boss Had Me Pick Her Up From Hospital Ama Share icon I worked last night and had to be up in the morning to pick up my boss from the health center she was at. It was AMA. I asked the hospital is she was being discharged. They said no. I had to sign paperwork about responsibility. That made me extremely uncomfortable. I was tired and got there 16 minutes after she signed to go home. She began to yell at me in my car. Telling me how she was my boss and we had an agreement to be there at a certain time. That I shouldn’t have called the hospital or asked any questions. To do what she said. I had to sign a paper and wasn’t aware until I got there. She is a control freak who had to be home to see family who arrived. Family who could have picked her old ass up from the hospital but no she asked me. I’m extremely upset.



From this point on I will refuse to do any favors or run any errands. Old bitch…on Christmas Eve. I also packed my car with her packages and gifts to unload and put in her house. I’m disgusted by this persons behavior.



Just wanted to vent. I’m going to clock in soon.

#44 The Christmas Bag My Boss Gave Us Had Halloween Candy In It Share icon

#45 Boss Wants Me To Risk My Life To Go To A Work Dinner Share icon Dangerous snow squall, extraordinary threat to life and property and rapidly failing visibility. Guess I better turn on the fog lights…

#46 I've Got No Complaints About My Job Except For This Poster: Share icon

#47 Effective The Day After We Drove In The Middle Of Snowstorm Share icon

#48 Ebenezer Scrooge Wasn't Even As Mean As This Boss Share icon

#49 A Generous Act By My Boss: Free Very Expired Hershey’s Bars Share icon

#50 This Boss Who Loves A Double Standard Share icon

#51 This Boss Who Expected Their Employee To Change Their Pre-Approved Holiday Plans At The Drop Of A Hat Share icon

#52 Fact: Shi**y Managers Is Why No One Wants To Work Share icon

#53 Told My Boss I Quit And He’s Not Going To Pay Me Share icon

#54 Micromanaging Boss Want To Weaponize Cc'ing Hr, So I'm Weaponizing State Labor Laws Share icon In reply to an email where she (unnecessarily) CC'd HR and demanded a doctor's note.

#55 Boss Is Tired Of All The Complaining Share icon

#56 My Boss Says It's My Responsibility To "Walk The Office" When She Steals My Sh** Share icon

#57 My Supervisor Says I Have To Answer My Phone To Come Into Work On My Days Off. (We Aren’t On Call) Share icon

#58 My Boss Is A Monster Share icon I work in Environmental Services at a hospital. My boss is a monster. He got mad at me for leaving my coffee cup on the supply shelf and pushed my cleaning cart out the front door and by the flag pole outside. In 18 dehree weather with snow falling.. He then handed me my cup where he wrote- in sharpie- this. He absolutely humiliated me.



I dont get paid enough for this shit. $22 an hour and we bust our asses in the hospital. I started job searching today. Ugh.

#59 Small Business Owners Are Some Of The Most Entitled People On The Planet. This One Wanted A An Office Manager, Event Organizer/Laborer (12 Hour Shifts) And Social Media Expert All In One Share icon

#60 Boss' Opinion On Why He's Having Trouble Hiring Gen Zs Share icon

#61 The Fact My Boss Found This Post “Insightful” Share icon

#62 Boss Threatened To Sick Hr On Me For Not Starting Work Before My Start Time Share icon "Here's a screenshot of our exchange in Teams where he tries to threaten me with HR intervention for not being in my call queue exactly at 9AM.



Spoiler alert: I never heard a peep from HR lol



Edited to note: my clocking in past 9 is usually somewhere around 9:03 to 9:05 and I'm in the queue 30-60 seconds after I punch in. We're not talking about excessive tardiness here. And they never seem to notice how many times we get stuck past the end of shift on calls or catching up on tickets. And that's almost always more than 3-5 minutes.



Of all the managers I've had at this place this guy is the douchiest, by far"

#63 I Left A Bad Job In 2021 With A Resignation Letter. Last Week They Sent Me This Share icon

#64 Boss Tries To Make Me Pay For My Mistake Which Is Illegal In NY, When I Express I Won't Pay For A One Time Mistake, He Doubles Down And Says This Share icon

#65 Girlfriend In Hospital=mad Boss Share icon "At my job it’s the managers responsibility to manage hours and shifts as per the union. In the past I’ve gotten in trouble for giving a shift away without going through him"

#66 Dunkin’ Donuts Boss After Some Weekend Call Outs Share icon