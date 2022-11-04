Employee Fakes A Sprained Ankle So She Can Openly Not Do Her Job At Work, Receives Petty Revenge

Recently, a person on the Petty Revenge community shared a story about their coworker “who always attempted to get out of doing just about every single task at our store.” The author wrote that this colleague had been there for about fifteen years, “so the managers just coddled her along because.”

As you can imagine, this greatly irritated other employees who just couldn’t wrap their heads around the things this lady would get away with.

One day, when she came to work, she announced to everyone that she had a sprained ankle and that she required a chair now. This meant she would not be able to do half of the job, if any of it.

After seeing her treated like a full-on queen with her “throne” to sit on, the author had had enough and given the opportunity, debunked her lies in front of the boss.

