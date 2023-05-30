Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Spent Most Of His Time At Work Perusing Dating Apps”: Boss Makes Employee Do All His Work, Ends Up In Hot Water
31points
Work & Money5 hours ago

“He Spent Most Of His Time At Work Perusing Dating Apps”: Boss Makes Employee Do All His Work, Ends Up In Hot Water

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

A good manager delegates work, but some take this so far as to not do anything themselves at all. Soon enough, employees are covering everything, leaving the boss to spend their time relaxing. But soon enough, an inexperienced boss will find that there is only so much a worker can do.

An employee shared their tale of malicious compliance with a lazy and pretty incompetent boss. Instead of doing his own work, this boss delegated all his work to his subordinate, while also ordering OP to maintain her own work. This mix of responsibilities was ultimately incompatible, but fortunately for OP, the boss’s metrics ended up under scrutiny.

Delegation is an important aspect of management but within reason

Image credits:  voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

An employee ended up having to cover most of her boss’s work while also maintaining her own responsibilities

Image credits: stockbusters (not the actual photo)

Image credits: NefariousAloe

OP gave some more enticing details in the comments as readers laughed at the boss’s expense

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda