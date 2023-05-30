“He Spent Most Of His Time At Work Perusing Dating Apps”: Boss Makes Employee Do All His Work, Ends Up In Hot Water

A good manager delegates work, but some take this so far as to not do anything themselves at all. Soon enough, employees are covering everything, leaving the boss to spend their time relaxing. But soon enough, an inexperienced boss will find that there is only so much a worker can do.

An employee shared their tale of malicious compliance with a lazy and pretty incompetent boss. Instead of doing his own work, this boss delegated all his work to his subordinate, while also ordering OP to maintain her own work. This mix of responsibilities was ultimately incompatible, but fortunately for OP, the boss’s metrics ended up under scrutiny.

Delegation is an important aspect of management but within reason

An employee ended up having to cover most of her boss’s work while also maintaining her own responsibilities

