Hurricane Helene was devastating to a lot of people, and all of them have coped with it differently. In this case, Kira Bursky, a multidisciplinary artist, decided to draw her emotions out on a piece of paper, which was an ongoing inspiration for her Inktober challenge as well.

In total, Kira created 30 illustrations exploring the loss and damage to people's property, as well as the emotional impact of Hurricane Helene. To help with the situation, from every sold print, Kira will be donating 20% of profits towards Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Through her art, Kira not only honors the resilience of those affected by the storm but also provides a powerful reminder of the healing power of creativity in the face of tragedy.

More info: Instagram | allaroundartsyfashion.com | youtube.com | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com