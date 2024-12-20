ADVERTISEMENT

Hurricane Helene was devastating to a lot of people, and all of them have coped with it differently. In this case, Kira Bursky, a multidisciplinary artist, decided to draw her emotions out on a piece of paper, which was an ongoing inspiration for her Inktober challenge as well.

In total, Kira created 30 illustrations exploring the loss and damage to people's property, as well as the emotional impact of Hurricane Helene. To help with the situation, from every sold print, Kira will be donating 20% of profits towards Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Through her art, Kira not only honors the resilience of those affected by the storm but also provides a powerful reminder of the healing power of creativity in the face of tragedy.

More info: Instagram | allaroundartsyfashion.com | youtube.com | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Illustration of a house with stormy waves and a tree, inspired by Hurricane Helene.

allaroundartsy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Illustration of a car atop a hill amid swirling waves, symbolizing coping with Hurricane Helene through art.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Artist's illustration for coping with Hurricane Helene, featuring a figure balancing on rooftops amid rising waters.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Illustration of figures reaching for the moon against a starry sky, created by artist during Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Illustration by artist showing a book with tree and cloud, created to cope with Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Illustration of a person climbing a ladder among trees during a flood, under the moonlight; inspired by Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Illustration of a person with binoculars, tree roots, and a house on their head, with storm and crescent moon in the background.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Illustration by artist depicting a surreal tea scene to cope with Hurricane Helene, featuring cups and a teapot in a dark setting.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration depicting a hand reaching through stormy waves under a full moon, representing coping with Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Illustration of houses in a stormy sea, with a pointing finger; inspired by Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Illustration of figures holding hands under a full moon, capturing an artistic response to Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Artist's abstract illustration with raining cloud and paintings inspired by Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Illustration depicting a hand reaching for a passport, symbolizing Hurricane Helene's impact through surreal imagery.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Illustration features boots, a swirling sky, barren tree, and tilted house, creatively representing themes of Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Artist's illustration depicting a figure walking in rain toward a sunlit hill with houses, inspired by Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration depicting abstract elements to cope with Hurricane Helene, featuring eyes, hands, and stormy motifs.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Artist illustrating a scene amidst dark, swirling patterns, inspired by coping with Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Illustration depicting Hurricane Helene with an eye over flooding waters and houses, created by an artist for coping.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Artist's illustration capturing the impact of Hurricane Helene, featuring a figure balancing on a log near a house at night.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Illustration depicting an abstract scene with a moon, tree, and houses related to Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Illustration of a violin in water, inspired by Hurricane Helene, with cascading tree roots above.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Artist illustration of a figure walking a surreal twisting road with a rain cloud and sun, inspired by Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Illustration by artist depicting surreal themes related to Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Artist's illustration features a silhouette jumping across a globe, inspired by Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Illustration of hands reaching for a gear labeled "River Arts District" during a storm, symbolizing coping with Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    An illustration by artist depicting a compass with an eye, symbolizing the experience of Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Abstract illustration by artist depicting a camera, face silhouette, and stormy cloud, inspired by Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Artist's illustration of a scarecrow in a surreal landscape, depicting emotional response to Hurricane Helene.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Abstract illustration by artist with black and white faces surrounding a polka dot cup, resembling themes of coping.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Artist's illustration depicting a surreal scene with a figure stoking a fire under a crescent moon.

    allaroundartsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!