Embroidery, the art of decorating material with a needle and thread, has been around for thousands of years. If you looked around in an ancient Egyptian tomb, you'd probably find paintings of embellished clothes, couch covers, hangings, and tents.

The earliest surviving embroideries are Scythian and dated between the 5th and 3rd centuries BCE.

So since we humans have had that much time to practice, it shouldn't be a surprise that we've gotten pretty good at this craft. And there's a Facebook page that has all the proof! It shares the most creative and well-executed works it can find on the internet and has 1 million people following its feed. Below, you'll find our hand-picked selection of their most popular posts.

#1

#2

#3

PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
its so delicate like it could float away any second

#4

#5

#6

#7

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
omg i would love to have this, whoever did it is super talented

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

Verinder of the Valley
Verinder of the Valley
Community Member
Do one with stars in it, so you have stars in your pocket, then you can save it for a rainy day!

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
Embroidery is not really my thing, but I came here to upvote Homer

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
just keep swimming, just keep swimming. -Dory

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

#80

