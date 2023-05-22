Embroidery, the art of decorating material with a needle and thread, has been around for thousands of years. If you looked around in an ancient Egyptian tomb, you'd probably find paintings of embellished clothes, couch covers, hangings, and tents.

The earliest surviving embroideries are Scythian and dated between the 5th and 3rd centuries BCE.

So since we humans have had that much time to practice, it shouldn't be a surprise that we've gotten pretty good at this craft. And there's a Facebook page that has all the proof! It shares the most creative and well-executed works it can find on the internet and has 1 million people following its feed. Below, you'll find our hand-picked selection of their most popular posts.